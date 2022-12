Not pick them? Ox has pretty much been the LFC media lead for a lot of it, eating Quorn burgers and stuff.



This is not how real life works. If we are to sign a player in January, we will also need to offload some players from the wage bill. Ideally, we should try to get at least some money for Keita and Ox with only 6 months left on their contracts, get their wages off our wage bill, and get someone like Kudus who can deputize both in midfield and attack. That is a real life scenario. Highly paid players sitting in the stands, despite being fit, is not a real life scenario, at least not at LFC ...