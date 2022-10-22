« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2401964 times)

Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47720 on: Today at 04:01:01 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:52:33 pm
Has he ever played anywhere apart from central...?

47 games as a central midfielder, 34 games as an attacking midfielder and 39 games as a forward. 36 goals and 10 assists in 120 games. Very versatile, by the looks of it ...
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47721 on: Today at 04:04:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:01:01 pm
47 games as central midfielder, 34 games as attacking midfielder and 39 games as a forward. 36 goals and 10 assists in 120 games. Very versatile, by the looks of it ...

Versatile centrally, which we already have covered.

And dont say we're going to start playing a 4-4-2 diamond or 4-2-3-1 so he'd be perfect
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47722 on: Today at 04:25:20 pm »
Fine, Gvardiol, Caicedo and Bellingham it is then.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47723 on: Today at 04:27:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:25:20 pm
Fine, Gvardiol, Caicedo and Bellingham it is then.

Who do we sell to afford them though? We both know Alissons on his way but who else?
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47724 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:27:15 pm
Who do we sell to afford them though? We both know Alissons on his way but who else?

Hate to say it - but probably Tyler Morton. He will generate about 70m.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47725 on: Today at 04:31:46 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:27:15 pm
Who do we sell to afford them though? We both know Alissons on his way but who else?

Nat Phillips.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47726 on: Today at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:31:46 pm
Nat Phillips.

The Legend of the San Siro? Are you off your rocker?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47727 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:33:00 pm
The Legend of the San Siro? Are you off your rocker?

We will finally get that £7m.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47728 on: Today at 04:37:40 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:04:20 pm
Versatile centrally, which we already have covered.

And dont say we're going to start playing a 4-4-2 diamond or 4-2-3-1 so he'd be perfect

Well, he plays on the right for Ghana, so I suppose he is versatile enough for what we need ...
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47729 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:37:40 pm
Well, he's played on the right once (literally once) for Ghana, so I suppose he is versatile enough for what we need ...

Ahhh that makes sense then!
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47730 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:56:33 pm
I think it has to be a forward who favours the right hand side.

We have Nunez,Jota,Diaz,Carvalho for the left.

It is such a shame what has happened with Gordon because there is not many quality left sided forward players

I'm not sure. I absolutely get the logic, but RW is where our best attacker plays and he just so happens to be physically unreal and basically never injured. Won't stay that way forever, but if we were to try for a Salah-lite then it'd have to be someone versatile enough to play elsewhere otherwise they'll barely get a game.

I think if all our squad was fit except for Mo, Jurgen would be quite happy to start Diaz off the right or even Jota so I don't agree with those saying our next forward has to be someone who favours the right.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47731 on: Today at 05:03:41 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:52:28 pm
Ahhh that makes sense then!

Actually, he has also played on the right for Ajax too, but I see that you've already made up your mind that a left footed attacking midfielder/forward with a decent pace can't play that position in our setup as a backup for Salah ...

https://youtu.be/NP0RKpSau0E
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47732 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:03:41 pm
Actually, he has also played on the right for Ajax too, but I see that you've already made up your mind that a left footed attacking midfielder/forward with a decent pace can't play that position in our setup as a backup for Salah ...

Here, look at this video of him playing as a central midfielder and a more left sided one at that

https://youtu.be/NP0RKpSau0E

Ive got to say mate, this is more compelling than you usually are.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47733 on: Today at 09:43:48 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 06:30:40 pm
Ive got to say mate, this is more compelling than you usually are.

I was under the wrong impression that you can judge a player by looking at his ability. It turns out you never watch football. Therefore, this discussion is pointless ...
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47734 on: Today at 09:50:57 pm »
That Colombian journo who was all over the Diaz deal says we expect him to return in March. Long way away! Signing might be needed.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47735 on: Today at 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:43:48 pm
I was under the wrong impression that you can judge a player by looking at his ability. It turns out you never watch football. Therefore, this discussion is pointless ...

We knew this before Peter, but it seems when you watch football you draw the opposite conclusion to everyone else  ;D Lets sign this central midfielder as cover for our right winger. Its a bold strategy Cotton.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47736 on: Today at 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:57 pm
That Colombian journo who was all over the Diaz deal says we expect him to return in March. Long way away! Signing might be needed.

I doubt that anyone knows at this point for how long he will be out. I do agree that we should be looking for another wide attacking player in January. With Leverkusen out of the CL already and with them sitting 12th in the Bundesliga, and with the player missing out on the World Cup, this might be the perfect moment to go after Diaby. Like I mentioned above, Kudus should also be considered ...
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47737 on: Today at 10:05:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:03:45 pm
I doubt that anyone knows at this point for how long he will be out. I do agree that we should be looking for another wide attacking player in January. With Leverkusen out of the CL already and with them sitting 12th in the Bundesliga, and with the player missing out on the World Cup, this might be the perfect moment to go after Diaby. Like I mentioned above, Kudus should also be considered ...

If it requires surgury then there's general time frames for a return from that. Apparently Paul Joyce has retweeted the info saying likely to return in March, so sadly it sounds like it's likely the case.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47738 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Sickener isnt it. If he got surgery when the injury happened hed have been back next month, now without him till March. Darwin-Bobby-Mo is a really good front three but its asking loads of Carvalho to be the main backup with Jota not back until February and Diaz in March sometime.
Online tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47739 on: Today at 10:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:12:05 pm
Sickener isnt it. If he got surgery when the injury happened hed have been back next month, now without him till March. Darwin-Bobby-Mo is a really good front three but its asking loads of Carvalho to be the main backup with Jota not back until February and Diaz in March sometime.

Which could be the making of Carvalho, he certainly has the talent. Now he will get more opportunities.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47740 on: Today at 10:14:20 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:05:50 pm
If it requires surgury then there's general time frames for a return from that. Apparently Paul Joyce has retweeted the info saying likely to return in March, so sadly it sounds like it's likely the case.

As someone who's had 2 knee surgeries and because of them has ended the footballing career at the age of 17, I can tell you for sure that at the moment no one really knows when he will be back. Even the surgeons will only know the real extend of the damage to the knee once they open it, if there is indeed a surgery required. Anyway, lets wait on some official confirmation from the club, before we jump into conclusions ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47741 on: Today at 10:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:12:05 pm
Sickener isnt it. If he got surgery when the injury happened hed have been back next month, now without him till March. Darwin-Bobby-Mo is a really good front three but its asking loads of Carvalho to be the main backup with Jota not back until February and Diaz in March sometime.

There is no guarantee that an immediate surgery would have been the better choice. Natural healing, helped by physiotherapy is sometimes the better choice ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47742 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm »
We definitely need another attacker if he id out until March.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47743 on: Today at 10:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:57 pm
That Colombian journo who was all over the Diaz deal says we expect him to return in March. Long way away! Signing might be needed.
Sigh ffs what a sickener.. Midfielder and attacker in the January window is needed, be interesting to see what we do but I really hope we act.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47744 on: Today at 10:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:12:05 pm
Sickener isn’t it. If he got surgery when the injury happened he’d have been back next month, now without him till March. Darwin-Bobby-Mo is a really good front three but it’s asking loads of Carvalho to be the main backup with Jota not back until February and Diaz in March sometime.

It would be mad to continue with those options, but we are famous for taking stupid risks, its pretty much part of our very recent decision making.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47745 on: Today at 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:14 pm
We definitely need another attacker if he id out until March.

I think we do too but I just dont know if we will if we are set on our signings for the summer, who knows. Its a sickener though.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47746 on: Today at 10:38:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:33:18 pm
It would be mad to continue with those options, but we are famous for taking stupid risks, its pretty much part of our very recent decision making.
can't just buy players to cover 2 months. If we can bring someone forward like Diaz last year then yeah go for it and rejig it in the summer, but we can't just keep adding more to the squad
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47747 on: Today at 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:36:24 pm
I think we do too but I just dont know if we will if we are set on our signings for the summer, who knows. Its a sickener though.

We are 7 points outside the CL spots, have lost 2 really key attackers who will be back for the minority of the season and we have basically started the clock on when our midfielders will next get injured.

I mean, we could risk it I guess. It would be utter stupidity though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47748 on: Today at 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:38:02 pm
can't just buy players to cover 2 months. If we can bring someone forward like Diaz last year then yeah go for it and rejig it in the summer, but we can't just keep adding more to the squad

Id argue that we need another attacker anyway. But are we seriously doing that thing again where we risk it all? Because thats what we will be doing. Salah-Nunez and Bobby for the next 2 months is not enough.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47749 on: Today at 10:43:34 pm »
Think someone like Kudus will have to be back in our thinking. No Diaz means we cant play 4-3-3 all the time without an option to rotate Mo, Nunez and Firmino. But when our forward injury problems ease Kudus is then a midfield option too.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47750 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:38:02 pm
can't just buy players to cover 2 months. If we can bring someone forward like Diaz last year then yeah go for it and rejig it in the summer, but we can't just keep adding more to the squad

That is why Kudus makes sense in January. He can play all 5 forward positions in our 4-3-3, and the 4 forward positions in the 4-2-3-1 ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47751 on: Today at 10:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:43:34 pm
Think someone like Kudus will have to be back in our thinking. No Diaz means we cant play 4-3-3 all the time without an option to rotate Mo, Nunez and Firmino. But when our forward injury problems ease Kudus is then a midfield option too.

This is what happens when you keep putting off squad improvement. You are then susceptible to injuries making a tricky situation even more difficult. In all the Bellingham chat it seems to have been forgotten that we need a midfielder now. With the Diaz and Jota injuries though that now means we have a big problem in another position.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47752 on: Today at 10:53:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:34 pm
Id argue that we need another attacker anyway. But are we seriously doing that thing again where we risk it all? Because thats what we will be doing. Salah-Nunez and Bobby for the next 2 months is not enough.
If we need a 7th forward we should be selling 1 or 2 now or the summer as it suggests our current group can't be trusted for whatever reason. If we miss out on top 4 then that's a bit tough shit really and means we've made some mistakes across a number of departments. We have to take that and look at why and probably move on players we thought could see us through the next few years but haven't performed.

Pretty sure we can't even register all our senior players for the Champions League, let alone on top of signing another player. And this might be on top of another midfielder who seems to be an even higher priority.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47753 on: Today at 10:56:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:50:53 pm
This is what happens when you keep putting off squad improvement. You are then susceptible to injuries making a tricky situation even more difficult. In all the Bellingham chat it seems to have been forgotten that we need a midfielder now. With the Diaz and Jota injuries though that now means we have a big problem in another position.

For sure we should have three top class left wingers, two is just negligence
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47754 on: Today at 10:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:53:22 pm
If we need a 7th forward we should be selling 1 or 2 now or the summer as it suggests our current group can't be trusted for whatever reason. If we miss out on top 4 then that's a bit tough shit really and means we've made some mistakes across a number of departments. We have to take that and look at why and probably move on players we thought could see us through the next few years but haven't performed.

Pretty sure we can't even register all our senior players for the Champions League, let alone on top of signing another player. And this might be on top of another midfielder who seems to be an even higher priority.

Yes i agree but we have bloated the shit out of the squad. Keeping players on well past their actual use to us. The squad is huge and needs a lot of work, which is why I find the idea of keeping Bobby on pretty mad.

But ultimately that doesnt excuse the fact that we are now going to play out nearly all the winter without Jota and Diaz. Thats a huge issue and all it will do is make Bobby likely to get injured again.

We completely messed up the summer and we are paying for it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47755 on: Today at 11:01:59 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:56:39 pm
For sure we should have three top class left wingers, two is just negligence

We have 3 wingers for two positions and two are now injured. One came into the season injured.

However sometimes you can get injuries in a position and it leaves you short. Our problems are now not just that we are an attacker light but we have the whole midfield issue already long standing. So we have two problems to fix in Jan.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47756 on: Today at 11:04:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:59 pm
We have 3 wingers for two positions and two are now injured. One came into the season injured.

However sometimes you can get injuries in a position and it leaves you short. Our problems are now not just that we are an attacker light but we have the whole midfield issue already long standing. So we have two problems to fix in Jan.

We dont, we have one. Thank the lord the club/manager arent so short sighted that theyre going to overstock us in one position because one player is maybe out until March and one maybe a little before that. Not every problem has to be solved by signing someone, this isnt having all three senior CBs out for the season.
