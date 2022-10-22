I think it has to be a forward who favours the right hand side.



We have Nunez,Jota,Diaz,Carvalho for the left.



It is such a shame what has happened with Gordon because there is not many quality left sided forward players



I'm not sure. I absolutely get the logic, but RW is where our best attacker plays and he just so happens to be physically unreal and basically never injured. Won't stay that way forever, but if we were to try for a Salah-lite then it'd have to be someone versatile enough to play elsewhere otherwise they'll barely get a game.I think if all our squad was fit except for Mo, Jurgen would be quite happy to start Diaz off the right or even Jota so I don't agree with those saying our next forward has to be someone who favours the right.