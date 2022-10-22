We'll have been putting the ground work in for months with Bellingham. I doubt we give Jones and Elliott new contracts if we don't think think they work with Bellingham, or just in general with a Klopp side. We were willing to use them both with less athletic midfielders this year. Everything points towards Klopp liking them in midfield. Like I get we have our own opinions on squad make up and being a bit 'Klopp knows best' is a discussion ender, but feel like the disconnect between how some of our fans rate Jones and Elliott Vs Klopp is really odd. Feels a bit like how Henderson was written off for years in some parts



In a perfect world where everything happens as you expect it to happen you might have a point. But we all know that's just not the case and a lot of the decisions are made based on the circumstances in that moment of which we the fans are almost never privy to.I'd bet you anything that how Klopp envisioned using Keita from when he was purchased to when he actually started playing were completely different based on the change in circumstances elsewhere in the squad. So to say that what Klopp is doing with Jones and Elliott now before more midfielders are added means that of course the same will be true after those midfielders are added I think is a stretch. This also ignores the fact that if you view Jones and Elliott as long term midfielders and neither are a 6 then what are you buying Bellingham for?I don't think this relates to the Henderson discussion at all. We're not talking about "rating" a player but how the jigsaw pieces fit together. Jones and Elliott are good players regardless, I just personally don't think they fit the jigsaw if you're trying to get the best out of Bellingham.