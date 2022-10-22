Agree. It's the only way to balance the midfield and Elliott to replace Salah eventually makes sense, it's not easy to find a prolific right forward so maybe we plan to use Elliott as a playmaker at this position but then again there is Diaz, a player like Gakpo will fit this setup better. Hard to predict what will happen.
Elliott as Playmaking at inside forward. Bellingham/Jota behind Nunez(who the main shot creator) Diaz as the Reus type player on the left.
Basically would Fabinhio(Henderson/bajcetic) as Bender, ??(Jones/New signing/Thiago/Morton?) as the gundogan role(Maybe Bellingham I don't think he good enough progressing for passing for a Klopp 8 obv can keep improving but he so good in the final 3rd, keeping him the ball all the time seems unideal). Diaz/Carvalho/Jota all can play on the left as Reus type, Bellingham/Jota/Carvalho as the 10(Kagawa type), Elliott as Gotze type RW(with hopefully one of the young wings being able play here also). Nunez as Lewandowski,
Would line up with what Klopp ran at Dortmund as more the 4-2-3-1 instead of the 433 with the false 9 that Klopp adjusted too to with his personal/
Jones has to talent to be the 8 here, he need to keep improving and adjusting to the role. I know he was LW as a youth player but he good at keeping the passing the ball under pressure it makes sense he would end up as CM.