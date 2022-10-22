« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2396744 times)

Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47640 on: Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm »
We'll have been putting the ground work in for months with Bellingham. I doubt we give Jones and Elliott new contracts if we don't think think they work with Bellingham, or just in general with a Klopp side. We were willing to use them both with less athletic midfielders this year. Everything points towards Klopp liking them in midfield. Like I get we have our own opinions on squad make up and being a bit 'Klopp knows best' is a discussion ender, but feel like the disconnect between how some of our fans rate Jones and Elliott Vs Klopp is really odd. Feels a bit like how Henderson was written off for years in some parts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47641 on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 03:52:26 pm
I agree with this, and most likely this has been communicated to Bellingham's parents. If Bellingham joined next summer, he'd play for Klopp for only 3 years, at which point he'd be just 23. With the amount of effort being put into getting him, clearly the next great LFC team is going to be built around the boy's immense footballing ability, leadership skills, and, as an added bonus, his potentially huge marketability off the field.

For this reason, and also because I think the club want to give Pep Lijnders as much preparation as possible to succeed Klopp, I think Klopp gives us one more extension.
Yes please
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47642 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:37:13 pm
Klopp's already signed up until 2026. Fully onboard with him wanting to make this his last job and extend again, just think it's long enough already to where that really shouldn't be much of a concern for Jude and his family.

For the people giving me the Allison and VvD examples, for starters they weren't far and away more expensive than anybody else and were in short order surpassed. I can't see anyone getting close to these type of figures anytime soon if the rumored amounts are anywhere near accurate. Then you have their positions, GK and CB, which you can tell immediately whether they were worth it or not. Either we give up goals or we don't. For midfield, even when we play well you get people debating what X midfielder was doing and if it was good or bad. Unless they're scoring or assisting it's really opinions and what you think a midfielder should be doing or what you think Klopp wants the midfielder to be doing. Add to that he's English, is a NT player and the UK media being what it is and I think it's going to be interesting at minimum.

Probably biggest thing for me though is if you want to get the best out of Jude, and for this kind of money you would think so, then we'll probably want to rejig the midfield roles to where the LCM is the "free" 8/10 hybrid and the RCM is in turn more the true 8 and focuses more on covering for Trent. I think you'd definitely want to look at selling Jones and probably Elliott as well unless long-term he's the Salah replacement. In the short term the Amrabat link makes sense as pairing him with Jude and hopefully a refreshed Fabinho or a new 6 would allow Jude to link play in and around the box which is what he does best as Fabinho, Amrabat and Thiago could all rotate through as the ball winners. Playing either Elliott or Jones at RCM either ties Jude deeper or gets into the issue of just having one person trying to win the ball and everyone saying Trent is shit as he gets exposed over and over.

Agree. It's the only way to balance the midfield and Elliott to replace Salah eventually makes sense, it's not easy to find a prolific right forward so maybe we plan to use Elliott as a playmaker at this position but then again there is Diaz, a player like Gakpo will fit this setup better. Hard to predict what will happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47643 on: Yesterday at 09:19:23 pm »
Its not particularly hard to predict that Klopp wont play relatively one paced creative types as wide forwards in our system to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47644 on: Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm
We'll have been putting the ground work in for months with Bellingham. I doubt we give Jones and Elliott new contracts if we don't think think they work with Bellingham, or just in general with a Klopp side. We were willing to use them both with less athletic midfielders this year. Everything points towards Klopp liking them in midfield. Like I get we have our own opinions on squad make up and being a bit 'Klopp knows best' is a discussion ender, but feel like the disconnect between how some of our fans rate Jones and Elliott Vs Klopp is really odd. Feels a bit like how Henderson was written off for years in some parts

In a perfect world where everything happens as you expect it to happen you might have a point. But we all know that's just not the case and a lot of the decisions are made based on the circumstances in that moment of which we the fans are almost never privy to.

I'd bet you anything that how Klopp envisioned using Keita from when he was purchased to when he actually started playing were completely different based on the change in circumstances elsewhere in the squad. So to say that what Klopp is doing with Jones and Elliott now before more midfielders are added means that of course the same will be true after those midfielders are added I think is a stretch. This also ignores the fact that if you view Jones and Elliott as long term midfielders and neither are a 6 then what are you buying Bellingham for?

I don't think this relates to the Henderson discussion at all. We're not talking about "rating" a player but how the jigsaw pieces fit together. Jones and Elliott are good players regardless, I just personally don't think they fit the jigsaw if you're trying to get the best out of Bellingham.
« Reply #47645 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:50:10 pm
When was the last time there was this much hype about a transfer to us? I dont think it was like this with Ali or even Virgil like its just everywhere 🤣

Probably Fab, because it happened so fast the hype train was late.  😅
Popcorn's Art

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47646 on: Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm


I'd bet you anything that how Klopp envisioned using Keita from when he was purchased to when he actually started playing were completely different based on the change in circumstances elsewhere in the squad. So to say that what Klopp is doing with Jones and Elliott now before more midfielders are added means that of course the same will be true after those midfielders are added I think is a stretch. This also ignores the fact that if you view Jones and Elliott as long term midfielders and neither are a 6 then what are you buying Bellingham for?

I don't think this relates to the Henderson discussion at all. We're not talking about "rating" a player but how the jigsaw pieces fit together. Jones and Elliott are good players regardless, I just personally don't think they fit the jigsaw if you're trying to get the best out of Bellingham.
I'd say Keita has played pretty much exactly how we expected him to play when we signed him when he got on the pitch.

I'm guessing we're signing Bellingham for the same reason we signed say Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain to be midfielders despite already having Wijnaldum and Milner and Henderson. It's good to have multiple players Klopp likes and trusts.

I think what Klopp is doing with the players now, and over the last 2/3 seasons, is probably more predictive of how they will be used going forward rather than our own personal preferences.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47647 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm
I'd say Keita has played pretty much exactly how we expected him to play when we signed him when he got on the pitch.

I'm guessing we're signing Bellingham for the same reason we signed say Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain to be midfielders despite already having Wijnaldum and Milner and Henderson. It's good to have multiple players Klopp likes and trusts.

I think what Klopp is doing with the players now, and over the last 2/3 seasons, is probably more predictive of how they will be used going forward rather than our own personal preferences.

Really? So that first month or so of games before the emergence of Robbo where he was basically playing as a quasi left winger instead of in midfield is representative of Keita's role during his LFC career?

Tactics and player roles have changed quite radically at times over the last 2-3 seasons so at a high level yes Klopp wants more players he can trust that doesn't mean who he trusts and why will stay constant. Jones and Elliott's minutes are also not indicative of what you're saying to boot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47648 on: Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:19:23 pm
Its not particularly hard to predict that Klopp wont play relatively one paced creative types as wide forwards in our system to be honest.


A false 9 is a better fit for our system yet we went for Nunez and we are now using Elliott at the right side instead of Hendo and they are completely different players so who knows
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47649 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm »
 :D

Quote
Liverpool have expressed 'concrete' interest in highly rated Benfica defender Antonio Silva, with the two clubs set to hold 'firm talks' following the conclusion of the World Cup. [ABola]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47650 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm
:D


The kid is talented, but he has just signed a new contract at Benfica with a 100 million release clause, so you can forget about it ...
« Reply #47651 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm »
Seems like Neil Jones has been on Redmen TV and said similar things to Christian Falk. Saying that Bellingham's family thinks Liverpool is the best choice.
« Reply #47652 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm

A false 9 is a better fit for our system yet we went for Nunez and we are now using Elliott at the right side instead of Hendo and they are completely different players so who knows

And this is the problem with many of the discussions that we are having in this thread. Our 4-3-3 with Mane-Firmino-Salah upfront was absolutely brilliant, but it is a thing of the past. The departure of Mane and the ageing of Firmino, combined with the arrival of Jota, Diaz and Nunez, has changed the way we attack. We will still use the 4-3-3 in certain games, but it won't be the same 4-3-3. We will also use the 4-2-3-1, the 4-4-2 (diamond) or even the flat 4-4-2, before we settle for our next best system. And this transition is normal, so people shouldn't be scared to talk about it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47653 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm
Agree. It's the only way to balance the midfield and Elliott to replace Salah eventually makes sense, it's not easy to find a prolific right forward so maybe we plan to use Elliott as a playmaker at this position but then again there is Diaz, a player like Gakpo will fit this setup better. Hard to predict what will happen.
Elliott as Playmaking at inside forward. Bellingham/Jota behind Nunez(who the main shot creator) Diaz as the Reus type player on the left.
Basically would Fabinhio(Henderson/bajcetic) as Bender, ??(Jones/New signing/Thiago/Morton?) as the gundogan role(Maybe Bellingham I don't think he good enough progressing for passing for a Klopp 8 obv can keep improving but he so good in the final 3rd, keeping him the ball all the time seems unideal). Diaz/Carvalho/Jota all can play on the left as Reus type, Bellingham/Jota/Carvalho as the 10(Kagawa type), Elliott as Gotze type RW(with hopefully one of the young wings being able play here also). Nunez as Lewandowski,
Would line up with what Klopp ran at Dortmund as more the 4-2-3-1 instead of the 433 with the false 9 that Klopp adjusted too to with his personal/
Jones has to talent to be the 8 here, he need to keep improving and adjusting to the role. I know he was LW as a youth player but he good at keeping the passing the ball under pressure it makes sense he would end up as CM.
« Reply #47654 on: Today at 01:52:23 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 03:52:26 pm
I agree with this, and most likely this has been communicated to Bellingham's parents. If Bellingham joined next summer, he'd play for Klopp for only 3 years, at which point he'd be just 23. With the amount of effort being put into getting him, clearly the next great LFC team is going to be built around the boy's immense footballing ability, leadership skills, and, as an added bonus, his potentially huge marketability off the field.

For this reason, and also because I think the club want to give Pep Lijnders as much preparation as possible to succeed Klopp, I think Klopp gives us one more extension.

You've made a huge mistake there.

Now they will be all over you ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47655 on: Today at 06:55:54 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm
Really? So that first month or so of games before the emergence of Robbo where he was basically playing as a quasi left winger instead of in midfield is representative of Keita's role during his LFC career?

Tactics and player roles have changed quite radically at times over the last 2-3 seasons so at a high level yes Klopp wants more players he can trust that doesn't mean who he trusts and why will stay constant. Jones and Elliott's minutes are also not indicative of what you're saying to boot.
Robertson was playing every week when Keita came in to the side? From memory it was his debut game where that was it and then was more a normal 8.

For the minutes, that's heavily impacted by injuries to them though the last two years isn't it? Jones played in 4/6 league games he was fit for and both Champions League games. Elliott has played in every league game and Champions League game this year. If he had little or no trust in them I don't think they'd having playing time like that.
« Reply #47656 on: Today at 07:23:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:52:23 am
You've made a huge mistake there.

Now they will be all over you ;D

I think you read between the wrong lines there if you thought that sentence meant Nike are going to sign Jude Bellingham for us
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

« Reply #47657 on: Today at 09:12:59 am »
If he doesn't come its going to be genuinely heart-breaking at this point
« Reply #47658 on: Today at 09:14:53 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:12:59 am
If he doesn't come its going to be genuinely heart-breaking at this point

It's a footballer, its not spliiting up with your other half, or someone getting seriously ill/dying  ::)
« Reply #47659 on: Today at 09:18:04 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:14:53 am
It's a footballer, its not spliiting up with your other half, or someone getting seriously ill/dying  ::)

Or seeing a KitKat get stuck in the vending machine.
« Reply #47660 on: Today at 09:21:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:18:04 am
Or seeing a KitKat get stuck in the vending machine.

Or putting a wash on and then turning around an noticing 1 sock out of a pair on the floor.
