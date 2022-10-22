Tell you what - the way Bellingham's being chased down makes you think Klopp could stay here for another cycle yet.



I agree with this, and most likely this has been communicated to Bellingham's parents. If Bellingham joined next summer, he'd play for Klopp for only 3 years, at which point he'd be just 23. With the amount of effort being put into getting him, clearly the next great LFC team is going to be built around the boy's immense footballing ability, leadership skills, and, as an added bonus, his potentially huge marketability off the field.For this reason, and also because I think the club want to give Pep Lijnders as much preparation as possible to succeed Klopp, I think Klopp gives us one more extension.