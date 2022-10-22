« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47600 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:52 pm
We may have found the rare modern player who actually values the idea of a mentor. And, of course, Jordan Henderson has been unbelievable as a player - and a human during his career with Liverpool. Especially the work he's done during the pandemic.

He had huge boots to fill when Stevie left. He never had that kind of skill as a footballer but they both share the ability to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and get people going through sheer force of will. A great player and a great human being, as you say.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47601 on: Today at 01:33:12 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 01:30:48 pm
He had huge boots to fill when Stevie left. He never had that kind of skill as a footballer but they both share the ability to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and get people going through sheer force of will. A great player and a great human being, as you say.
could be that Jude sees that as a skill he wants / needs to develop, and how better to develop than play alongside Jordan?
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47602 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:33:12 pm
could be that Jude sees that as a skill he wants / needs to develop, and how better to develop than play alongside Jordan?

Future captain? He'd be learning from the best.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47603 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm

I have seen comments about how Bellingham could be Thiago replacement later on but he looks suited to playing more advanced like Elliott ? 
All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47604 on: Today at 03:10:42 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:49:57 pm
I have seen comments about how Bellingham could be Thiago replacement later on but he looks suited to playing more advanced like Elliott ?

He looks closer to a Henderson replacement in terms of roles.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47605 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:39:09 am
Tell you what - the way Bellingham's being chased down makes you think Klopp could stay here for another cycle yet.

Roy, if it's not too much trouble, could you take it easy with that? I can only get so hard.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47606 on: Today at 03:32:18 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:21:57 pm
Roy, if it's not too much trouble, could you take it easy with that? I can only get so hard.

Apparently, it is exceedingly difficult to get an erection in Space.


Read that on Twitter, has nothing to do with Jude Bellingham, as you were...
Layer 2

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47607 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm
Deffo could be the eventual long term Hendo successor. Like when Hendo first came in and Gerrard still had a couple of years left, almost like a 3 year handover period. More like in a engine, heart and soul role of the team. 3 years for Hendo to pass the torch so to speak
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47608 on: Today at 03:49:06 pm
Good grief don't tell Yorky that Hendo's gonna be in the team for another three years!
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47609 on: Today at 03:52:26 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:39:09 am
Tell you what - the way Bellingham's being chased down makes you think Klopp could stay here for another cycle yet.

I agree with this, and most likely this has been communicated to Bellingham's parents. If Bellingham joined next summer, he'd play for Klopp for only 3 years, at which point he'd be just 23. With the amount of effort being put into getting him, clearly the next great LFC team is going to be built around the boy's immense footballing ability, leadership skills, and, as an added bonus, his potentially huge marketability off the field.

For this reason, and also because I think the club want to give Pep Lijnders as much preparation as possible to succeed Klopp, I think Klopp gives us one more extension.
Layer 2

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47610 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:49:06 pm
Good grief don't tell Yorky that Hendo's gonna be in the team for another three years!

Got to love Hendo for what hes given us over the years. Can see him becoming the new Milner from 3 years ago, still hugely important, but a reducing work load going forwards
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47611 on: Today at 04:12:45 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:52:26 pm
I agree with this, and most likely this has been communicated to Bellingham's parents. If Bellingham joined next summer, he'd play for Klopp for only 3 years, at which point he'd be just 23. With the amount of effort being put into getting him, clearly the next great LFC team is going to be built around the boy's immense footballing ability, leadership skills, and, as an added bonus, his potentially huge marketability off the field.

For this reason, and also because I think the club want to give Pep Lijnders as much preparation as possible to succeed Klopp, I think Klopp gives us one more extension.
When y'all mofos put it like this, I feel my heart is going to burst with delight!
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47612 on: Today at 04:19:08 pm
Like clockwork, rival fans all of a sudden don't rate Jude Bellingham that highly anymore and he's not even signed for us yet. ;D

https://twitter.com/TrujistaSancho/status/1600871686219345920
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47613 on: Today at 04:24:51 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:19:08 pm
Like clockwork, rival fans all of a sudden don't rate Jude Bellingham that highly anymore and he's not even signed for us yet. ;D

https://twitter.com/TrujistaSancho/status/1600871686219345920

Ive seen a lot of if we really wanted him hed have chosen us, not Liverpool hahaha even from Arsenal fans 🤣
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47614 on: Today at 04:28:58 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:24:51 pm
Ive seen a lot of if we really wanted him hed have chosen us, not Liverpool hahaha even from Arsenal fans 🤣

Saw a Spurs fan say Jude would be wasting his career joining Liverpool. :lmao

Anyway online Arsenal fans are so delusional. Half a good season and they think they've completely overtaken us now. ;D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47615 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm
Or, you know, just as likely that's it's been told to Bellingham's people that he'll get to work with Klopp and improve for the next 3 years and then get his move to Madrid
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47616 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:19:08 pm
Like clockwork, rival fans all of a sudden don't rate Jude Bellingham that highly anymore and he's not even signed for us yet. ;D

https://twitter.com/TrujistaSancho/status/1600871686219345920

I would definitely listen to a Sancho fan. Definitely.
William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47617 on: Today at 04:35:08 pm
I think signing Bellingham is a bit similar to Bacon Face signing Rooney and Ferdinand in the past

It's a lot of money but you're basically tieing down Englands (maybe Europe's) best player in his position for the next 10 years.

A generational player, the money is not important, getting the player is.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47618 on: Today at 04:35:55 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:33:21 pm
Or, you know, just as likely that's it's been told to Bellingham's people that he'll get to work with Klopp and improve for the next 3 years and then get his move to Madrid

Maybe even two years. I wonder if we might try and do the deal for January and then flip him to Real next summer.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47619 on: Today at 04:38:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:34:58 pm
I would definitely listen to a Sancho fan. Definitely.

It's not just him. Read the comments.  ;D
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47620 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:38:42 pm
It's not just him. Read the comments.  ;D

oh - I know and agree. Twitter comments are usually stupider than the original poster too.

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47621 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:33:21 pm
Or, you know, just as likely that's it's been told to Bellingham's people that he'll get to work with Klopp and improve for the next 3 years and then get his move to Madrid

 ???

Yeah we're going to sell someone in two years if we spend over a 100 million on someone. What stupidity is this?
