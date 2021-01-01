We may have found the rare modern player who actually values the idea of a mentor. And, of course, Jordan Henderson has been unbelievable as a player - and a human during his career with Liverpool. Especially the work he's done during the pandemic.



He had huge boots to fill when Stevie left. He never had that kind of skill as a footballer but they both share the ability to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and get people going through sheer force of will. A great player and a great human being, as you say.