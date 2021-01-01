« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1186 1187 1188 1189 1190 [1191]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2391167 times)

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47600 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:52 pm
We may have found the rare modern player who actually values the idea of a mentor. And, of course, Jordan Henderson has been unbelievable as a player - and a human during his career with Liverpool. Especially the work he's done during the pandemic.

He had huge boots to fill when Stevie left. He never had that kind of skill as a footballer but they both share the ability to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and get people going through sheer force of will. A great player and a great human being, as you say.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47601 on: Today at 01:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 01:30:48 pm
He had huge boots to fill when Stevie left. He never had that kind of skill as a footballer but they both share the ability to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and get people going through sheer force of will. A great player and a great human being, as you say.
could be that Jude sees that as a skill he wants / needs to develop, and how better to develop than play alongside Jordan?
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47602 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:33:12 pm
could be that Jude sees that as a skill he wants / needs to develop, and how better to develop than play alongside Jordan?

Future captain? He'd be learning from the best.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 1186 1187 1188 1189 1190 [1191]   Go Up
« previous next »
 