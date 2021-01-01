For me Bellingham is imperative. This is someone who we are crying out for, our midfield is shot and this lad is dynamic, resilient and would fit Klopp like a glove.



Every team could make the argument that they need Bellingham and he'd be an asset for any team but his attributes we need the most and the combination of using those attributes under a manager like Jürgen with the way he likes to play football would just be a hell of a thing. Imagine him breaking from midfield with Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota....



As for Amrabat he looks a bit like Declan Rice to me, quite rangey, athletic etc. Potentially a good replacement for Fabinho in all honestly and Fabs lack of mobility seems to be worse than ever. Doesn't come with the Rice premium for playing in the PL and being English. Rice is a good player but he isn't a generational talent like Bellingham.