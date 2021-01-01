« previous next »
I guess you missed the part about Klopp having already talked to his people before the world cup so it has literally had no bearing on our transfer teams interest in him

I guess you missed the part where that was only said yesterday. It could be true of course but its a bit of a coincidence this comes out after hes played well at the World Cup.
Well I also don't have such a poor opinion of our transfer team that they would be swayed by 3 games at a world cup, the odds are we've been watching him in Italy for a good while now and like him, its just the world cup that has brought him to the attention of the newspaper/twitter gossips.
Who is going to pay the transfer fee of £130m?
FSG? I don't think they have that kind of money.
FSG can't pay a transfer fee. Only LFC can. As others have said, we're not dumb enough to get this far into a deal if we don't have enough cash to see it through.
I think we'll need a bit of patience though. Dortmund will be publicly saying 150m euros for quite a while, with us replying 100m. It's when we sit down with them and discuss payment structures that the final figure will arrive.
Can Amrabat actually play? I know he runs around a lot but we do need at least some footballing ability.
Would be great to hear from our Fiorentina correspondent, Drinks Sangria.
Amrabat- His brother, Nordin - who played for Watford between 2016-2018 and now plies his trade for AEK Athens.

i was trying to think where i heard this surname before!
I was always going to be surprised if Bellingham joined Real. Unless I'm mistaken it's pretty rare for a British player to hop between foreign clubs, I'd bet he's had enough of the language barrier at this point and wants to be somewhere a bit closer to home.

City don't ever seem to make their interest in a player too public unless they're confident of getting them do they? As a club they seem quite easily offended, last thing they want is to be seen as a club that players pass up.
Amrabat- His brother, Nordin - who played for Watford between 2016-2018 and now plies his trade for AEK Athens.

i was trying to think where i heard this surname before!

Famously known for saying VAR is bullshit to the camera after the conclusion of their last group game at the 2018 World Cup.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jsy2qsTNjec
Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.

I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.
Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.

I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.

It's not a huge departure if you consider it the equivalent of the Van Dijk/Alisson purchases. Major outlays designed to solve an issue for the long term.
I guess you missed the part about Klopp having already talked to his people before the world cup so it has literally had no bearing on our transfer teams interest in him

It's also a myth that we signed Diouf because of the World Cup. That was mostly boxed off before it. Spending a fortune on Phil Babb because he played well in 94 wasn't the best call though.
Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.

I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.

The price tag is irrelevant, for me anyway. Football inflation is so far removed from the average person's idea of money, it does not make a difference. £25 million, £50 million, £125 million! Does not really relate to my mortgage I'm afraid or my pension savings. So long as we can afford it and the player is happy and performing I don't care.

And if someone on Twitter says a player is worth £75 million and not the £100 million they saw quoted in the paper, you just have to laugh.

The figure on Bellingham's head just tells you he is almost unique for a player of his talents, position and age and to top it off, he is English.
