Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.
I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.
The price tag is irrelevant, for me anyway. Football inflation is so far removed from the average person's idea of money, it does not make a difference. £25 million, £50 million, £125 million! Does not really relate to my mortgage I'm afraid or my pension savings. So long as we can afford it and the player is happy and performing I don't care.
And if someone on Twitter says a player is worth £75 million and not the £100 million they saw quoted in the paper, you just have to laugh.
The figure on Bellingham's head just tells you he is almost unique for a player of his talents, position and age and to top it off, he is English.