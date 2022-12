Who is going to pay the transfer fee of £130m?

FSG? I don't think they have that kind of money.



FSG can't pay a transfer fee. Only LFC can. As others have said, we're not dumb enough to get this far into a deal if we don't have enough cash to see it through.I think we'll need a bit of patience though. Dortmund will be publicly saying 150m euros for quite a while, with us replying 100m. It's when we sit down with them and discuss payment structures that the final figure will arrive.