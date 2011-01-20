The news today that LFC is likely destination for Bellingham proves my hypothesis regarding the bromance levels between Jude & Hendo/Trent this World Cup: that Hendo & Trent are not spending lots of time with Jude to try to get him to choose LFC, BUT that in fact all 3 know that Jude to LFC is almost a done deal (even more so after hearing Falk talking today at AW that missing out on CL would NOT be a deal-breaker, as faith in Klopp would prevail).



This WC has simply provided Jude with an opportunity to get to know more about his soon-to-be-team-mates, ergo spending lots of time with them.



Today's players are tuned-in to social media and know that each move they make is scrutinized by the world. Unless they already know that the kid is very likely joining LFC, it would be very careless for Trent, Henderson & Jude to allow to be seen spending lots of time together, at a time when LFC are among a group of 3 clubs seriously seeking to sign him in about 6 months' time, for what will be a world record fee for a CM.



Yeah, they knew all along. Thats why they don't care it being noticed that Jude's close mates are 2 of LFC's important players.



And I agree with some here. If, like its being said, that Jude's family is focused on LFC, it'd mean that all concerned (Klopp, the suits at the club, Jude's parents/management) knew that the WC would likely increase his prominence. There has to be some assurance from LFC to Jude's camp that the club has the financial package to meet BVB's valuation. Otherwise why would Jude prioritize us if there was even a doubt that we would low-ball BVB? The haggling might come to structure of the deal, but I doubt LFC would say to BVB, "Yeah, the boy wants only us, so knock 20-30M off your valuation."



Klopp & BVB have a good relationship and all parties would want to keep it that way during these negotiations.







