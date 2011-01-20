« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1183 1184 1185 1186 1187 [1188]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2387841 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,389
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47480 on: Today at 07:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:13:05 pm
I never had you down as Eeyore mate (though you were more a Pooh).


I don't mean to be. Just seen us dither over transfer fees in the past and end up missing out on our main targets. Hopefully, it's pretty much already agreed between both clubs.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,389
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47481 on: Today at 07:21:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:02:45 pm
The cynic in me thinks it's already pretty much done, the transfer boys on Twitter need to drag it out for a bit longer yet though for engagement.

Hopefully, you're right mate.
Logged

Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47482 on: Today at 07:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:20:18 pm

I don't mean to be. Just seen us dither over transfer fees in the past and end up missing out on our main targets. Hopefully, it's pretty much already agreed between both clubs.


That hasn't happened for a good few years now though. If we really want someone we usually get them, unless they prefer to move somewhere else. For what it's worth, I don't think money is an issue, more the owners seem to need to be absolutely certain about a signing, leading us to be more cautious (as Klopp has mentioned) than other clubs. For better or worse. I think if we really want him and he wants to come, it'll happen. As it stands, it's all reports so until he signs, I'll be a little sceptical.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47483 on: Today at 07:50:39 pm »
I'd be very surprised if the fee was an issue now, we'd look utterly stupid supposedly doing all this work behind the scenes for ages to convince him just to go "nah, only paying 80m he can go to City" to Dortmund in May. And I don't think Dortmund are the sort of club to try and fuck us over late on. Probably already mostly sorted anyway but of course we'll get the media games for a while yet. My main concern is what else we'd have left to spend but our situation could look very different by the summer so we'll have to see.
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,787
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47484 on: Today at 07:53:03 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:48:06 pm
It makes sense to do a pre contract agreement in January, in the summer it could get messy, unnecessary stress for us fans 🤣🤣🤣

Stress! Weve still got more than half the season to. Plenty of stress there to take your mind off transfer shenanigans. ;D
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47485 on: Today at 08:12:26 pm »
We value him at 100m Euros and Dortmund at 150m Euros. So it's a deal at 125m Euros. That's how it works isn't it.
Logged

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,293
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47486 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm »
Quote
TRUE✅ the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC @SPORTBILD
Falk is just playing with us now.

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1600588097065975808?s=61&t=Zh_5PLurQht2RnDyFdRVdA
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47487 on: Today at 08:38:32 pm »
Tepid you're a none believer though.  :D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,956
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47488 on: Today at 08:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:13:49 pm
Sofyan Amrabat's entourage met Jürgen Klopp before the World Cup.

Liverpool have agreed to talk to Amrabats agent again after the World Cup. [@Santi_J_FM]

Liverpool plan to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January as a midfield reinforcement for the second half of the season. [@Santi_J_FM]

Interesting if true. He is basically Dutch (born and raised there), and has even played for their youth teams before switching to Morocco due to his origin ...
Logged

Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47489 on: Today at 08:45:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:39:16 pm
Interesting if true. He is basically Dutch (born and raised there), and has even played for their youth teams before switching to Morocco due to his origin ...

In a playground is where he spent of his days, which is why I suppose he's pretty good at football.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:21 pm by Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,678
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47490 on: Today at 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 08:45:00 pm
In a playground is where is spent of his days, which is why suppose he's pretty good at football.

The Fresh Prince of Breda.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,956
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47491 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 08:12:26 pm
We value him at 100m Euros and Dortmund at 150m Euros. So it's a deal at 125m Euros. That's how it works isn't it.

It would most likely be something like the Nunez transfer. Benfica demanded 100 million, and we agreed to pay that, but with add-ons included ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,956
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47492 on: Today at 08:50:23 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47493 on: Today at 08:51:17 pm »
Did Sofyan go and live with uncle Clarence?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47494 on: Today at 08:52:08 pm »
I'm all aboard the Bellingham train now. I don't care if I end up disappointed.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,678
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47495 on: Today at 08:52:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:50:23 pm
Of Utrecht, actually ...

That doesnt sound remotely like Bel Air though Peter.

Not that Breda does either really.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47496 on: Today at 08:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:52:08 pm
I'm all aboard the Bellingham train now. I don't care if I end up disappointed.

Do you think you can get on the train without a ticket?  :o
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47497 on: Today at 09:09:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:50:39 pm
I'd be very surprised if the fee was an issue now, we'd look utterly stupid supposedly doing all this work behind the scenes for ages to convince him just to go "nah, only paying 80m he can go to City" to Dortmund in May. And I don't think Dortmund are the sort of club to try and fuck us over late on. Probably already mostly sorted anyway but of course we'll get the media games for a while yet. My main concern is what else we'd have left to spend but our situation could look very different by the summer so we'll have to see.

The little signs are there he prefers us,Dortmund will want top money but if we get close to what they expect for him cant's see them overruling the players wishes to get a little bit more from someone else if they still want to keep their current formula of being a stepping stone club for elite young talent.

Can't quite start believing this yet but very excited indeed!
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47498 on: Today at 09:13:32 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Been very impressed with Amrobat, looks a very tidy player. Sure I read that we were linked with him.

He is dutch basically and only representing Morocco..
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47499 on: Today at 09:32:06 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 09:13:32 pm
He is dutch basically and only representing Morocco..

John Aldridge, found in the Irish leagues and brought to Liverpool whilst sporting a strong Irish accent. Irish through and through.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,705
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47500 on: Today at 09:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:52:08 pm
I'm all aboard the Bellingham train now. I don't care if I end up disappointed.

I want, no, NEED a repeat of the VVD shot with the Christmas tree and the LFC shirt.
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47501 on: Today at 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 09:33:16 pm
I want, no, NEED a repeat of the VVD shot with the Christmas tree and the LFC shirt.

A christmas tree near the pool in Qatar. Holding the LFC shirt with Trent and Hendo next to him.
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,787
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47502 on: Today at 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:36:44 pm
A christmas tree near the pool in Qatar. Holding the LFC shirt with Trent and Hendo next to him.

And photoshopped onto a backdrop of Blackpool Tower.
Logged

Offline SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,705
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47503 on: Today at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 09:38:35 pm
And photoshopped onto a backdrop of Blackpool Tower.

And Glen Johnson holding a large banner reading  OUR JUDE IS A FRIEND TO ALL COLOURS!"
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47504 on: Today at 09:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:17 pm
Did Sofyan go and live with uncle Clarence?

Hope so. If he signs, we might finally find out what Uncle Clarence said about Liverpool.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47505 on: Today at 10:16:13 pm »
Sofyan Stevens music sucks.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47506 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 09:45:05 pm
And Glen Johnson holding a large banner reading  OUR JUDE IS A FRIEND TO ALL COLOURS!"
:lmao "out pops a smiling glen johnson" is still the funniest shit i've ever read
Logged

Offline dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,790
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47507 on: Today at 11:01:41 pm »
A mundane Paul Joyce tweet re: Bellingham's signing may be even better than a quadruple, you know
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47508 on: Today at 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 09:13:32 pm
He is dutch basically and only representing Morocco..
Haven't seen much of him, but (excuse some stereotyping) if you're choosing options: Dutch and north west african touch and technique, Dutch tactical versatility and Italian tactical discipline - plus experience - could produce a pretty intelligent midfielder for 6 and occasional 8 cover.

Having seen only a tiny amount, he reminds me a bit of Oriel Romeu in stature and how he moves around (but slightly quicker and more combative thankfully, otherwise no chance he'd be linked). Looks comfortable turning into pressure with a short risk-free dribble. Doesn't look all that fast, and no idea how he holds up over 90 minutes. But if he's someone available quickly and doesn't break the bank he could be a useful medium term 'plaster' over a small part of our midfield problem (with upside, if he performs better than anticipated and lifts those around him).
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47509 on: Today at 11:15:05 pm »
Unreal signing if LFC can pull it off, and it seems the signs are pointing that way. Bellingham is going to be a superstar.
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47510 on: Today at 11:15:46 pm »
The news today that LFC is likely destination for Bellingham proves my hypothesis regarding the bromance levels between Jude & Hendo/Trent this World Cup: that Hendo & Trent are not spending lots of time with Jude to try to get him to choose LFC, BUT that in fact all 3 know that Jude to LFC is almost a done deal (even more so after hearing Falk talking today at AW that missing out on CL would NOT be a deal-breaker, as faith in Klopp would prevail).

This WC has simply provided Jude with an opportunity to get to know more about his soon-to-be-team-mates, ergo spending lots of time with them.

Today's players are tuned-in to social media and know that each move they make is scrutinized by the world. Unless they already know that the kid is very likely joining LFC, it would be very careless for Trent, Henderson & Jude to allow to be seen spending lots of time together, at a time when LFC are among a group of 3 clubs seriously seeking to sign him in about 6 months' time, for what will be a world record fee for a CM. 

Yeah, they knew all along. Thats why they don't care it being noticed that Jude's close mates are 2 of LFC's important players.

And I agree with some here. If, like its being said, that Jude's family is focused on LFC, it'd mean that all concerned (Klopp, the suits at the club, Jude's parents/management) knew that the WC would likely increase his prominence. There has to be some assurance from LFC to Jude's camp that the club has the financial package to meet BVB's valuation. Otherwise why would Jude prioritize us if there was even a doubt that we would low-ball BVB? The haggling might come to structure of the deal, but I doubt LFC would say to BVB, "Yeah, the boy wants only us, so knock 20-30M off your valuation."

Klopp & BVB have a good relationship and all parties would want to keep it that way during these negotiations.



« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:52 pm by RedSetGo »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,174
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47511 on: Today at 11:15:54 pm »
Real Madrid are now very pessimistic about their chances of signing Jude Bellingham. [@MarioCortegana via @theMadridZone]

@MarioCortegana: "An agent told me that Jude Bellingham is "crazy" about the Premier League, he absolutely loves PL football." Via @theMadridZone
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,678
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47512 on: Today at 11:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:15:54 pm
Real Madrid are now very pessimistic about their chances of signing Jude Bellingham. [@MarioCortegana via @theMadridZone]

@MarioCortegana: "An agent told me that Jude Bellingham is "crazy" about the Premier League, he absolutely loves PL football." Via @theMadridZone

Just asking, but where are City in all this?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47513 on: Today at 11:24:02 pm »
That journo is Marca's Real Madrid corespondent. So he's in deep if Marca who are Real Madrid leaning anyway say they're not hopeful of a transfer..
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,992
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47514 on: Today at 11:42:29 pm »
He looks like Romeu sure but he seems to be a hell of a lot quicker. He actually reminds me of Declan Rice. His midfield partner Ounahi looked very decent as well.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47515 on: Today at 11:45:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:42:29 pm
He looks like Romeu sure but he seems to be a hell of a lot quicker. He actually reminds me of Declan Rice. His midfield partner Ounahi looked very decent as well.
Yeah, caught a highlights youtube and there was one example where he made up reasonable ground on a fast guy quite quickly - was reassured by that
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,024
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47516 on: Today at 11:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 11:17:14 pm
Just asking, but where are City in all this?

Jude knows they are a shower of tin pot c*nts who won the lottery and can't hold a candle to us
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47517 on: Today at 11:52:15 pm »
This Bellingham thing is a bit meh if it isnt until the summer which is likely when hell move somewhere. We need a midfielder in January so who is that going to be? Amarabt hasnt been talked about before this World Cup so my initial reaction is negativity after what has happened in the past for us and other teams buying off big tournament form.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1183 1184 1185 1186 1187 [1188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 