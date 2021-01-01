I'd be very surprised if the fee was an issue now, we'd look utterly stupid supposedly doing all this work behind the scenes for ages to convince him just to go "nah, only paying 80m he can go to City" to Dortmund in May. And I don't think Dortmund are the sort of club to try and fuck us over late on. Probably already mostly sorted anyway but of course we'll get the media games for a while yet. My main concern is what else we'd have left to spend but our situation could look very different by the summer so we'll have to see.