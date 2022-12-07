« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:21:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:19:26 pm
he gets good reports but I've never seen him play - what do ppl think?

Haven't watched him in the world cup but seen he's been getting rave reviews.

Looks a good age profile to come in and perform from the off, and then top the midfield options off with a few younger ones like Bellingham and another.
Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:22:07 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:19:29 pm
I dont think the allure of Madrid is anywhere near as big for English players. With the exception of Owen and Beckham (I guess you can add Bale too), not one top English player has gone across in the last 20 years.

Woodgate?

Oh, top player. As you were.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:22:29 pm
Signing someone on the basis of a great WC?

Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:25:11 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:22:29 pm
Signing someone on the basis of a great WC?



'Sofyan Amrabat's entourage met Jürgen Klopp before the World Cup'  ;D
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:26:59 pm
I was convinced that there was no way this transfer would happen.

Then, as more information came forward, I started to think clearly I was wrong and it very well may happen.

However, now Tepid has said its happening and that means I am reverting to my original belief that its not happening.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:27:04 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 02:16:26 pm
I am Sofyan Amrabat
I cannot perform these tricks for you
Losing all my balance
Falling from a wire meant for you

Shout out the possible one other Maximo Park fan on here.

What a reference ;D

Applying some pressure has been our tactic for the last 6 years.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:31:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:59 pm
I was convinced that there was no way this transfer would happen.

Then, as more information came forward, I started to think clearly I was wrong and it very well may happen.

However, now Tepid has said its happening and that means I am reverting to my original belief that its not happening.

Did not know you cared so much about Sofyan Amrabat?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:34:23 pm
Killer is a big fan of Marrakesh's street markets.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:36:34 pm
We get Jude they get Kudus.  :D

Quote
Borussia Dortmund is in negotiations with Mohammed Kudus. Things are getting more and more serious.
[@SPORTBILD]
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:27:04 pm
What a reference ;D

Applying some pressure has been our tactic for the last 6 years.

Hope the rumours about him going missing in some games isnt true.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:39:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:34 pm
We get Jude they get Kudus.  :D

Very smart piece of business
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:48:15 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 02:38:05 pm
Hope the rumours about him going missing in some games isnt true.

not his fault he can't find the stadium. italian is hard to learn for a moroccan I suspect.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:57:43 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:48:15 pm
not his fault he can't find the stadium. italian is hard to learn for a moroccan I suspect.
well he was born in the Netherlands so .... something .... dunno what ....
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:03:52 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 02:38:05 pm
Hope the rumours about him going missing in some games isnt true.

He's quick, will do wonders for our velocity.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:05:04 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:28:38 am
Expecting Romano to jump on this by the end of the day

Surely he wont wait that long?
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:10:48 pm
The ' he's not even that good' has already started with other clubs fans hahahaa he's not even our player........ yet.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:13:29 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:10:48 pm
The ' he's not even that good' has already started with other clubs fans hahahaa he's not even our player........ yet.

Didn't know they cared so much about our finances. That's good of them in this holiday season.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:20:44 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:10:48 pm
The ' he's not even that good' has already started with other clubs fans hahahaa he's not even our player........ yet.

Yeah it's been funny, Utd fans have been the best with "we don't need him anyway". Of course. Wouldn't get a game ahead of Eriksen would he?  ;D ;D
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:26:49 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:20:44 pm
Yeah it's been funny, Utd fans have been the best with "we don't need him anyway". Of course. Wouldn't get a game ahead of Eriksen would he?  ;D ;D

As soon as a player is linked with us or signs for us, he automatically becomes 'not that good' to other clubs fans hahaha so strange.
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:43:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:23 pm
Killer is a big fan of Marrakesh's street markets.

Shell be on the Marrakesh Express travelling through clear Moroccan skies whilst ducks and pigs and chickens call.
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:53:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:57:43 pm
well he was born in the Netherlands so .... something .... dunno what ....
Ajax!
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:58:07 pm
This amrabat seems a proper henderson replacement, absolute workhorse and doesn't stop
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:08:28 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 03:43:09 pm
Shell be on the Marrakesh Express travelling through clear Moroccan skies whilst ducks and pigs and chickens call.

Heart of Gold, she has.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:09:34 pm
Can Amrabat actually play? I know he runs around a lot but we do need at least some footballing ability.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:14:31 pm
46 mins until the interview is out
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:17:33 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:09:34 pm
Can Amrabat actually play? I know he runs around a lot but we do need at least some footballing ability.

Amrabat entertained?
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:23:22 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:58:07 pm
This amrabat seems a proper henderson replacement, absolute workhorse and doesn't stop

If the links are genuine then at least we're acknowledging that stop-gaps are better than having holes in the squad
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:48:42 pm
It's almost inevitable that we'll buy someone in early January who has a good injury record and by the end of January he'll have an injury that will keep him out for months.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:53:21 pm
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:59:24 pm
There's an argument that Amrabat, Bellingham and Kudus is close to the perfect window.

One world class talent in midfield complemented by two very good players with high upside. Amrabat as a midfield workhorse who can rotate with Fabinho and also play slightly further forward. Kudus as a versatile forward who can cover Mo but also capable of doing midfield three stuff. We get the three midfielders many of us want, but also get an additional forward due to Kudus' versatility.

BTW, Bild say Kudus is only around 20m euros which seems very cheap.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:10:44 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:59:24 pm
There's an argument that Amrabat, Bellingham and Kudus is close to the perfect window.

One world class talent in midfield complemented by two very good players with high upside. Amrabat as a midfield workhorse who can rotate with Fabinho and also play slightly further forward. Kudus as a versatile forward who can cover Mo but also capable of doing midfield three stuff. We get the three midfielders many of us want, but also get an additional forward due to Kudus' versatility.

BTW, Bild say Kudus is only around 20m euros which seems very cheap.

Could be a case of us 'allowing' Dortmund a free run at Kudus in order to facilitate a cheaper price for Bellingham.
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:15:19 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:19:29 pm
I dont think the allure of Madrid is anywhere near as big for English players. With the exception of Owen and Beckham (I guess you can add Bale too), not one top English player has gone across in the last 20 years.

Beckham had his eye on Barca as well but they went for Ronaldinho. Owen had his eye on cashing out on a Bosman like Macca did rather than so much the allure of Madrid.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:27:32 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:10:44 pm
Could be a case of us 'allowing' Dortmund a free run at Kudus in order to facilitate a cheaper price for Bellingham.
AKA the Owen-Alonso gambit.
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:36:00 pm
Bellingham sees a big chance to be a leader at Liverpool. Real Madrid are interested but they already have players in this position. [@cfbayern via @TheAnfieldWrap]

Liverpool and Bellingham are very, very close. [@cfbayern via @TheAnfieldWrap]

The only problem could be money. We heard clearly, if Bellingham can decide it - its Liverpool. Its about 150m for Dortmund, Liverpool value him at 100m. [@TheAnfieldWrap]

Real Madrid have been informed that Bellingham is very very far with Liverpool. [@cfbayern via @TheAnfieldWrap]
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:37:07 pm
I quite liked the look of the lad Musah for the US team at the World Cup l.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:41:02 pm
Need an Orny exclusive to seal the deal!
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:41:08 pm
"Liverpool value him at 100 million" :)

Well, its my house and I'm selling it at 150 million so...
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:41:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:37:07 pm
I quite liked the look of the lad Musah for the US team at the World Cup l.

Well have I got a tenuous link for you!

Quote
Yunus Musah transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool, join Arsenal pursuit
A report in 90min claims that Valencia is trying to lock USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah into a new contract amid interest from abroad given his strong World Cup.

Musah turned 20 last month and has been with Valencia since leaving Arsenals academy in 2019. The New York-born Musah spent 2012-19 with the Gunners but went almost straight into Valencias B-team and has now made 81 first-team appearances for La Ligas outfit.

Musahs current deal runs until 2026 and includes a release clause of $105 million, but surely hes not a 9-figure player even at his tender age.

Arsenal has reportedly been monitoring his progress since he left, and he could join international teammate Matt Turner as well as several longtime friends back with the Gunners. Surely that would be attractive, but Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly joined in the pursuit of Musah.

Musah is being played centrally at Valencia more and more after playing a lot of time on the right side. Valencias in 10th place on La Ligas table and is three years removed from its last European campaign but wants Musah to be an every-week starter.

Those clubs back home in England cant promise that, but can Musah resist the urge?

Follow @NicholasMendola

https://soccer.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/usmnt-transfer-news-yunus-musah-wanted-milan-to-keep-sergino-dest/
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:42:12 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:41:08 pm
"Liverpool value him at 100 million" :)

Well, its my house and I'm selling it at 150 million so...

i'll burn parts of your house down.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:45:18 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:41:46 pm
Well have I got a tenuous link for you!

https://soccer.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/usmnt-transfer-news-yunus-musah-wanted-milan-to-keep-sergino-dest/
I don't think he'll leave Valencia to be an occasional starter for a Premier league team, 2 or 3 years more of development and he has every chance of being a top player at a top side.
