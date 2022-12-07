There's an argument that Amrabat, Bellingham and Kudus is close to the perfect window.



One world class talent in midfield complemented by two very good players with high upside. Amrabat as a midfield workhorse who can rotate with Fabinho and also play slightly further forward. Kudus as a versatile forward who can cover Mo but also capable of doing midfield three stuff. We get the three midfielders many of us want, but also get an additional forward due to Kudus' versatility.



BTW, Bild say Kudus is only around 20m euros which seems very cheap.