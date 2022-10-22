« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47360 on: Today at 11:15:50 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:40 am
He's not a normal 19 year old though - I think the arguments that you should consider are the ones you'd make around a superstar not a prospect - maximising his chances of winning major honors, earning the most he can and developing his brand are almost certainly higher on his list than some of the stuff you've cited here.
We're all guessing but he's not a fledgling teenager looking to make the next step in his development

All the answers to the questions you have made are...............Liverpool.

If his family, based on what we already know about them collectively choosing Dortmund over United, are right now worrying about his "brand" and maximum earnings, I would be very very surprised.

He will be on a sum larger than £150,000 a week this next contract (will be higher I'm sure) so all the maths works out just fine for him and the family. The focus now is becoming one of the best midfielders in the game, at which point his next contract in 2-4 years time could be anything really, write a number down on a piece of paper.

He is a huge, huge prospect and my best guess is there is one big German man entrusted to take him where he wants to go.
Oh Campione

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47361 on: Today at 11:29:34 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:15:50 am
All the answers to the questions you have made are...............Liverpool.

If his family, based on what we already know about them collectively choosing Dortmund over United, are right now worrying about his "brand" and maximum earnings, I would be very very surprised.

He will be on a sum larger than £150,000 a week this next contract (will be higher I'm sure) so all the maths works out just fine for him and the family. The focus now is becoming one of the best midfielders in the game, at which point his next contract in 2-4 years time could be anything really, write a number down on a piece of paper.

He is a huge, huge prospect and my best guess is there is one big German man entrusted to take him where he wants to go.

The answers really aren't Liverpool to those questions - he has a higher chance of winning major honors and earning more elsewhere than us, especially City and Madrid.  Still think we are favourites but we all need to take off the Red glasses if we can't see why other teams may be more appealing in some aspects
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47362 on: Today at 11:34:12 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:29:34 am
The answers really aren't Liverpool to those questions - he has a higher chance of winning major honors and earning more elsewhere than us, especially City and Madrid.  Still think we are favourites but we all need to take off the Red glasses if we can't see why other teams may be more appealing in some aspects

Explain to us how City have a greater chance of winning honours than a well-funded Klopp next season? That's considering we have this squad plus 2-3 others, including Jude obviously.

Madrid, okay that's fine but I don't think they are winning the Premier League, where Bellingham's family live any time soon.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47363 on: Today at 11:37:35 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:09:37 am
Yeah but Mbappe is basically an irrelevance in club football in so far as winning stuff goes. And in terms of brand exposure - Salah has done fine at Liverpool. Now obviously we can pay less and whether we're good enough to compete for leagues and CLs is a genuine question. If we've fallen asleep at the wheel just before Bellingham was due to jump in the car such that he no longer fancies it that'd be pretty awful. All the more reason to spend a bunch of money in January to bring in a athletic controller to play alongside Thiago until Bellingham arrives and then in the long term replace Thiago.
Is Bellingham not just going to be replacing Thiago, assuming he signs?
.adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47364 on: Today at 11:39:38 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:37:35 am
Is Bellingham not just going to be replacing Thiago, assuming he signs?

This summer we're likely to lose Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner. The following year it'll be Thiago moving on. We need to bring in at least a couple of midfielders over the coming windows.
Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47365 on: Today at 11:40:00 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:29:34 am
The answers really aren't Liverpool to those questions - he has a higher chance of winning major honors and earning more elsewhere than us, especially City and Madrid.  Still think we are favourites but we all need to take off the Red glasses if we can't see why other teams may be more appealing in some aspects

Fuckinell mate, it's not 2014. I know the start to the season hasn't been great, but we've won all there is to win over the last few years and came very close to an unprecedented season last year. We've also had a few near misses too. Remind me how many CLs Aguero won with City and how many finals he's played in? There's no absolute guarantees, not even with unlimited money.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47366 on: Today at 11:54:05 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:34:12 am
Explain to us how City have a greater chance of winning honours than a well-funded Klopp next season? That's considering we have this squad plus 2-3 others, including Jude obviously.

Madrid, okay that's fine but I don't think they are winning the Premier League, where Bellingham's family live any time soon.

It's not a given we'll be well-funded
Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47367 on: Today at 12:16:38 pm
What number is he getting?
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47368 on: Today at 12:17:53 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:15:50 am
All the answers to the questions you have made are...............Liverpool.

If his family, based on what we already know about them collectively choosing Dortmund over United, are right now worrying about his "brand" and maximum earnings, I would be very very surprised.

He will be on a sum larger than £150,000 a week this next contract (will be higher I'm sure) so all the maths works out just fine for him and the family. The focus now is becoming one of the best midfielders in the game, at which point his next contract in 2-4 years time could be anything really, write a number down on a piece of paper.

He is a huge, huge prospect and my best guess is there is one big German man entrusted to take him where he wants to go.

No. He's already one of the best midfielders in the game, you'd need to have not watched him for the last 12 months to not think this - his focus now is on becoming one of the biggest stars in the game . He's not going to make his next move based on coaching.
To be clear I absolutely think its possible that he wants to come here and he does... but a lot of these arguments are liverpool fan arguments rather than particularly objective.
All fine but stuff like 'the fans' or 'european heritage' is likely to be quite far down his list, if it isn't then great we probably get him but a lot of LFC fans are inprinting their own values onto him at the moment
Layer 2

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47369 on: Today at 12:23:43 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47370 on: Today at 12:35:04 pm
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47371 on: Today at 12:51:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:53 pm
No. He's already one of the best midfielders in the game, you'd need to have not watched him for the last 12 months to not think this - his focus now is on becoming one of the biggest stars in the game . He's not going to make his next move based on coaching.
To be clear I absolutely think its possible that he wants to come here and he does... but a lot of these arguments are liverpool fan arguments rather than particularly objective.
All fine but stuff like 'the fans' or 'european heritage' is likely to be quite far down his list, if it isn't then great we probably get him but a lot of LFC fans are inprinting their own values onto him at the moment


I would argue he is NOT "already one of the best midfielders in the game". How are you judging that? He is clearly the best midfield prospect around and he is going great guns at Dortmund this season and doing brilliantly at the World Cup. But you have to achieve results to be the best.

All I'm saying is Liverpool are a fantastic destination for a player, if they want to become a huge star and join a team that is ready to win big trophies. Yea, okay FINE, there is unlimited money at Man City, and that gives them a huge advantage when it comes to winning the Premier League nearly every year.

Who knows what is about to happen, and already in process, with Liverpool's ownership. Jude and his parents will get to see the white of Jurgen Klopp's eyes and hear what he has to say about all of this.

I'm not ruling out City, that would be daft, but Liverpool makes so much sense for Jude Bellingham right now. Going to City or PSG for £3 million a week or whatever absurdity it will be, is still in his future at 25, should he want this.

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47372 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:37:35 am
Is Bellingham not just going to be replacing Thiago, assuming he signs?

I don't think so. I don't think he'll be taking Thiago's place in the team assuming both are fit and Klopp wants his strongest possible team. That's because I reckon Bellingham is being signed as a much more all action 8 role than Thiago has ever had for us. Thiago mostly stays behind the ball and controls thing, allowing our fullbacks to bomb on. He is an upgrade from Gini in that he offers penetrative passing from his controller role and so we get genuine deep lying creativity from him, but he's not going to be in the box very much and he's very careful about committing beyond the ball in case it means we're over committed. I've no idea if Bellingham can do that role, I don't know if his progressive passing is good enough and I don't know if his tactical instincts are sharp enough. I imagine they are, he's pretty extraordinary. BUT he's so clearly an all action box to box 8 that surely we'll look to utilise him as the more 'off the leash' 8 than Thiago has ever been for us. Maybe Klopp is evolving the team and next season we'll have 2 much more advanced 8s and our fullbacks will play a lot deeper. But given Trent and Roberton's skills and the ideal position for Salah, I'm really not sure we want to do that. If we play our 8s more advanced we a. leave Fabinho exposed and he doesn't have the leg for that, b. need our fullbacks to play deeper which means Trent is less dangerous as a creator and c. our wide forwards have to play wider which means Salah is less dangerous as a goalscorer. So assuming we got Bellingham it'd be preferable to play Thiago (or a new controlling, progressive and more athletic/ younger player) alongside a 6 and Bellingham. Perhaps if we'd got Tchouameni we could have gotten away with a midfield 3 of him, Bellingham and Elliot. But I don't think we can with Fabinho as our 6.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47373 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm
I do kinda wish we'd stop talking about him signing and then inevitably going to Real Madrid or whatever in a few years. If we do go big on him I'd assume a pretty big part of the reasoning would be that you're getting a top midfielder for the next decade, or more, rather than getting a good 4/5 years and then flogging him to Real Madrid ala Ronaldo and him then spending his prime years elsewhere.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47374 on: Today at 01:10:39 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 12:57:29 pm
I do kinda wish we'd stop talking about him signing and then inevitably going to Real Madrid or whatever in a few years. If we do go big on him I'd assume a pretty big part of the reasoning would be that you're getting a top midfielder for the next decade, or more, rather than getting a good 4/5 years and then flogging him to Real Madrid ala Ronaldo and him then spending his prime years elsewhere.

I do think the latter scenario probably makes FSG more willing to fork the money out though, knowing they either get a top midfielder for the next decade but if for whatever reason he does leave well likely make a profit on him. I assume its the same logic which had us interested in Mbappe at one point even though we werent able to actually get that one done.

FSG are all about risk and with Bellingham the risk is massively mitigated as unless he gets a dreadful injury or has an unprecedented drop in form, theyre either boxing off a key position with a world class player for 10 years + or making a profit on him.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47375 on: Today at 01:14:11 pm
<<<FSG won't be owners of LFC by 2024 so not likely to be factors.
