Is Bellingham not just going to be replacing Thiago, assuming he signs?



I don't think so. I don't think he'll be taking Thiago's place in the team assuming both are fit and Klopp wants his strongest possible team. That's because I reckon Bellingham is being signed as a much more all action 8 role than Thiago has ever had for us. Thiago mostly stays behind the ball and controls thing, allowing our fullbacks to bomb on. He is an upgrade from Gini in that he offers penetrative passing from his controller role and so we get genuine deep lying creativity from him, but he's not going to be in the box very much and he's very careful about committing beyond the ball in case it means we're over committed. I've no idea if Bellingham can do that role, I don't know if his progressive passing is good enough and I don't know if his tactical instincts are sharp enough. I imagine they are, he's pretty extraordinary. BUT he's so clearly an all action box to box 8 that surely we'll look to utilise him as the more 'off the leash' 8 than Thiago has ever been for us. Maybe Klopp is evolving the team and next season we'll have 2 much more advanced 8s and our fullbacks will play a lot deeper. But given Trent and Roberton's skills and the ideal position for Salah, I'm really not sure we want to do that. If we play our 8s more advanced we a. leave Fabinho exposed and he doesn't have the leg for that, b. need our fullbacks to play deeper which means Trent is less dangerous as a creator and c. our wide forwards have to play wider which means Salah is less dangerous as a goalscorer. So assuming we got Bellingham it'd be preferable to play Thiago (or a new controlling, progressive and more athletic/ younger player) alongside a 6 and Bellingham. Perhaps if we'd got Tchouameni we could have gotten away with a midfield 3 of him, Bellingham and Elliot. But I don't think we can with Fabinho as our 6.