No. He's already one of the best midfielders in the game, you'd need to have not watched him for the last 12 months to not think this - his focus now is on becoming one of the biggest stars in the game . He's not going to make his next move based on coaching.
To be clear I absolutely think its possible that he wants to come here and he does... but a lot of these arguments are liverpool fan arguments rather than particularly objective.
All fine but stuff like 'the fans' or 'european heritage' is likely to be quite far down his list, if it isn't then great we probably get him but a lot of LFC fans are inprinting their own values onto him at the moment
I would argue he is NOT "already one of the best midfielders in the game". How are you judging that? He is clearly the best midfield prospect around and he is going great guns at Dortmund this season and doing brilliantly at the World Cup. But you have to achieve results to be the best.
All I'm saying is Liverpool are a fantastic destination for a player, if they want to become a huge star and join a team that is ready to win big trophies. Yea, okay FINE, there is unlimited money at Man City, and that gives them a huge advantage when it comes to winning the Premier League nearly every year.
Who knows what is about to happen, and already in process, with Liverpool's ownership. Jude and his parents will get to see the white of Jurgen Klopp's eyes and hear what he has to say about all of this.
I'm not ruling out City, that would be daft, but Liverpool makes so much sense for Jude Bellingham right now. Going to City or PSG for £3 million a week or whatever absurdity it will be, is still in his future at 25, should he want this.