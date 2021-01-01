« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1180 1181 1182 1183 1184 [1185]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2381558 times)

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47360 on: Today at 11:15:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:40 am
He's not a normal 19 year old though - I think the arguments that you should consider are the ones you'd make around a superstar not a prospect - maximising his chances of winning major honors, earning the most he can and developing his brand are almost certainly higher on his list than some of the stuff you've cited here.
We're all guessing but he's not a fledgling teenager looking to make the next step in his development

All the answers to the questions you have made are...............Liverpool.

If his family, based on what we already know about them collectively choosing Dortmund over United, are right now worrying about his "brand" and maximum earnings, I would be very very surprised.

He will be on a sum larger than £150,000 a week this next contract (will be higher I'm sure) so all the maths works out just fine for him and the family. The focus now is becoming one of the best midfielders in the game, at which point his next contract in 2-4 years time could be anything really, write a number down on a piece of paper.

He is a huge, huge prospect and my best guess is there is one big German man entrusted to take him where he wants to go.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47361 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:15:50 am
All the answers to the questions you have made are...............Liverpool.

If his family, based on what we already know about them collectively choosing Dortmund over United, are right now worrying about his "brand" and maximum earnings, I would be very very surprised.

He will be on a sum larger than £150,000 a week this next contract (will be higher I'm sure) so all the maths works out just fine for him and the family. The focus now is becoming one of the best midfielders in the game, at which point his next contract in 2-4 years time could be anything really, write a number down on a piece of paper.

He is a huge, huge prospect and my best guess is there is one big German man entrusted to take him where he wants to go.

The answers really aren't Liverpool to those questions - he has a higher chance of winning major honors and earning more elsewhere than us, especially City and Madrid.  Still think we are favourites but we all need to take off the Red glasses if we can't see why other teams may be more appealing in some aspects
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47362 on: Today at 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:29:34 am
The answers really aren't Liverpool to those questions - he has a higher chance of winning major honors and earning more elsewhere than us, especially City and Madrid.  Still think we are favourites but we all need to take off the Red glasses if we can't see why other teams may be more appealing in some aspects

Explain to us how City have a greater chance of winning honours than a well-funded Klopp next season? That's considering we have this squad plus 2-3 others, including Jude obviously.

Madrid, okay that's fine but I don't think they are winning the Premier League, where Bellingham's family live any time soon.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47363 on: Today at 11:37:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:09:37 am
Yeah but Mbappe is basically an irrelevance in club football in so far as winning stuff goes. And in terms of brand exposure - Salah has done fine at Liverpool. Now obviously we can pay less and whether we're good enough to compete for leagues and CLs is a genuine question. If we've fallen asleep at the wheel just before Bellingham was due to jump in the car such that he no longer fancies it that'd be pretty awful. All the more reason to spend a bunch of money in January to bring in a athletic controller to play alongside Thiago until Bellingham arrives and then in the long term replace Thiago.
Is Bellingham not just going to be replacing Thiago, assuming he signs?
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47364 on: Today at 11:39:38 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:37:35 am
Is Bellingham not just going to be replacing Thiago, assuming he signs?

This summer we're likely to lose Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner. The following year it'll be Thiago moving on. We need to bring in at least a couple of midfielders over the coming windows.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47365 on: Today at 11:40:00 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:29:34 am
The answers really aren't Liverpool to those questions - he has a higher chance of winning major honors and earning more elsewhere than us, especially City and Madrid.  Still think we are favourites but we all need to take off the Red glasses if we can't see why other teams may be more appealing in some aspects

Fuckinell mate, it's not 2014. I know the start to the season hasn't been great, but we've won all there is to win over the last few years and came very close to an unprecedented season last year. We've also had a few near misses too. Remind me how many CLs Aguero won with City and how many finals he's played in? There's no absolute guarantees, not even with unlimited money.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1180 1181 1182 1183 1184 [1185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 