He's not a normal 19 year old though - I think the arguments that you should consider are the ones you'd make around a superstar not a prospect - maximising his chances of winning major honors, earning the most he can and developing his brand are almost certainly higher on his list than some of the stuff you've cited here.

We're all guessing but he's not a fledgling teenager looking to make the next step in his development



All the answers to the questions you have made are...............Liverpool.If his family, based on what we already know about them collectively choosing Dortmund over United, are right now worrying about his "brand" and maximum earnings, I would be very very surprised.He will be on a sum larger than £150,000 a week this next contract (will be higher I'm sure) so all the maths works out just fine for him and the family. The focus now is becoming one of the best midfielders in the game, at which point his next contract in 2-4 years time could be anything really, write a number down on a piece of paper.He is a huge, huge prospect and my best guess is there is one big German man entrusted to take him where he wants to go.