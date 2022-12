Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from BVB next summer. Talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The family of Bellingham prefers the transfer to LFC



- Christian Falk @ SPORTBILD



Itís all well and good posting this but itís pretty pointless if youíre not going to pick up on the far more significant development which is that Grizz Khan has also confirmed that itís true in the replies.