« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1178 1179 1180 1181 1182 [1183]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2379109 times)

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47280 on: Today at 06:22:10 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 06:20:14 pm
We're selling pix of Alisson to fund it.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,951
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47281 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:28:34 pm
I'm surprised nobody had shared this:
https://www.marca.com/futbol/real-madrid/2022/12/06/638e216c46163f09078b45cc.html

Real Madrid having Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga, and the age of Benzema (35 in a couple of weeks), is working in our favour ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,951
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47282 on: Today at 07:26:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:20:03 pm
Real are short in attack. With the money spent on there stadium I do believe they wont pay the amount needed for Bellingham.
Even Man City dont like paying 100m+ for a player.

So we do have a great chance but we really need to show we are a top side for the rest of the season. Because the 1st part of the season has been embarrasing.

We are 7 points (and a game in hand) behind the CL places, with 24 league games to be played. Also, in the knock-out stages of the CL, and in both domestic cups. Not the expected first half of the season? Probably. Embarrasing? Definitely not ...
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47283 on: Today at 08:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:17:32 pm
Agree with this. I don't think we really need to address anything in January, assuming we are confident in our targets this summer. We are 7 points off 4th with a game in hand. For the most part, our players have gotten a decent break during the WC. Even the players who went to the WC haven't played that much (Henderson, Trent, Konate, Nunez). Virgil and Alisson are the exceptions here.

The elephant in the room is the Champions League. The reality is we are sitting in the round of 16 right now, against a good Madrid side, but a midfielder would make a huge difference in that tie. I don't think there is a clear favorite, so we could easily make some noise with more legs in midfield.

In the end, I guess it comes down to our priorities for this season, how far we think we can go in the CL... and the ownership situation.

We do need to address things in January. Our midfield is currently operating at a snails pace and our best midfielder is injury prone and our holding mid is playing like hes walking through quicksand. The likely situation would be to buy one midfielder in January then another one in the summer. We already made the mistake of not getting in an athletic midfielder in the summer there, would be suicidal to go in the second part of the season without addressing it. Cut Melo loan short and bring someone in like Kone for example.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,944
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47284 on: Today at 08:17:23 pm »
Sign...err...Ramos?
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47285 on: Today at 08:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:17:23 pm
Sign...err...Ramos?

Could work. Didn't get selected for Spain, rumours he doesn't really like PSG, loves Mo.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,459
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47286 on: Today at 09:46:10 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:02:40 pm
We do need to address things in January. Our midfield is currently operating at a snails pace and our best midfielder is injury prone and our holding mid is playing like hes walking through quicksand. The likely situation would be to buy one midfielder in January then another one in the summer. We already made the mistake of not getting in an athletic midfielder in the summer there, would be suicidal to go in the second part of the season without addressing it. Cut Melo loan short and bring someone in like Kone for example.
That would be ideal, but I don't think it'll happen.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47287 on: Today at 09:52:33 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 06:20:14 pm
We're selling Alisson to fund it.

I heard talk of cashing in on Salah before he loses the ability to play now that he is in his 30s.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47288 on: Today at 10:03:49 pm »
speaking of Ramos, Sergio Ramos would have buried that chance Laporte got at the very end of extra time today.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47289 on: Today at 11:01:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:57:28 am
Plenty of midfielder with athleticism needed to improve our midfield.

Even the US have 2 midfield players in Adams & Musah who would help us.
Adams is too small to be a 6 for Klopp.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47290 on: Today at 11:02:57 pm »
Real Madrid spending 72m on a 16 year old. Greedy fuckers want Bellingham too can they just piss off
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,951
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47291 on: Today at 11:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:02:57 pm
Real Madrid spending 72m on a 16 year old. Greedy fuckers want Bellingham too can they just piss off

Well, they can have Endrick. The kid is obviously a massive talent, and they do need a successor for Benzema. Paying 72 million for him will make any bid for Bellingham less likely ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,944
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47292 on: Today at 11:27:25 pm »
No way should you be spending that much on a 16 year old unless it's fuckin' Pele you're buying at that age.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47293 on: Today at 11:35:30 pm »
It might be.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,944
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47294 on: Today at 11:36:17 pm »
It won't be.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1178 1179 1180 1181 1182 [1183]   Go Up
« previous next »
 