Agree with this. I don't think we really need to address anything in January, assuming we are confident in our targets this summer. We are 7 points off 4th with a game in hand. For the most part, our players have gotten a decent break during the WC. Even the players who went to the WC haven't played that much (Henderson, Trent, Konate, Nunez). Virgil and Alisson are the exceptions here.



The elephant in the room is the Champions League. The reality is we are sitting in the round of 16 right now, against a good Madrid side, but a midfielder would make a huge difference in that tie. I don't think there is a clear favorite, so we could easily make some noise with more legs in midfield.



In the end, I guess it comes down to our priorities for this season, how far we think we can go in the CL... and the ownership situation.



We do need to address things in January. Our midfield is currently operating at a snails pace and our best midfielder is injury prone and our holding mid is playing like hes walking through quicksand. The likely situation would be to buy one midfielder in January then another one in the summer. We already made the mistake of not getting in an athletic midfielder in the summer there, would be suicidal to go in the second part of the season without addressing it. Cut Melo loan short and bring someone in like Kone for example.