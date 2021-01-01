Absolute bollocks link of the day goes to...



DARWIN NUNEZ OUT, DUSAN VLAHOVIC IN AT LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are ready to offload Darwin Nunez after just one season at Anfield, according to surprise reports.



The Uruguay striker moved to Anfield over the summer in a deal that will ultimately set the Reds back £85m. However, Nunez has struggled to hit the heights on Merseyside, despite scoring eight times and adding two assists from 16 games.



His deal at Liverpool is scheduled to keep him at the club until summer 2028. However, there are growing reports that Liverpool will look to cash in should a suitor match their initial £64m investment.



Its reported that the Reds have circulated Nunezs name among some of Italy and Spains big hitters, with Real Madrid among those keen.



And with Karim Benzema turning turning 35 later this month, reports claim Carlo Ancelotti sees Nunez as the perfect successor at the Bernabeu.



With Nunez reportedly heading for the exit door, Jurgen Klopp has seemingly already decided on his replacement.



Liverpool keen on Dusan Vlahovic

And per Calciomercatoweb, the Reds manager is eyeing up a swoop for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.



The 22-year-old has seven goals in 15 appearances for Juve this season and 16 in 36 overall since signing from Fiorentina. But like Liverpool with Nunez, the Bianconeri are reportedly ready to cash in after failing to be convinced by his qualities.



Any deal would likely set Liverpool back around the £60m mark  similar to the fee they hope to sell Nunez for.



And the report claims Klopp believes Vlahovic may be better suited to Premier League football than the Uruguayan.