Imagine being a grown man and actually writing this.
Yeah.
I mean look, the young chap looks up to Hendo and he gets on really well with Trent (it seems!).
He's 19 years old and on the cusp of megastardom, there is very little chance he won't have had a chat with those guys about life at Anfield, would be perverse if that didn't happen.
So let's see, he certainly doesn't owe us anything.
I also think, he seems very smart and there is no real urgency for him to join Real Madrid, who already have Camavinga, Tchoumeni AND Valverde bringing the Youth angle. Man City? He'd obviously do well for himself there but again, not sure he'd be the difference maker in their controlled, clinical style of football.
My simple pitch to him would be about from one word "Klopp", you'd say:
"There are perhaps no experiences in all of Football better than winning a Champions League with Liverpool FC."