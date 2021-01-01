His age helps to make some sense of such a large fee.



If there was a player like him at 24/25, and you had to pay £70-£80m that would be in line with the market and even LFC's ballpark of affordability.



That player might give you five years at the top level before either moving on or becoming more of a squad player as the club then needs to buy another player at a similar price (plus inflation).



At 19, you have twice the longevity of career and of course a longer term over which to put that cost through the books. You spend say £130m now and most likely don't then need to spend again in 4-5 years time. At that point he is truly coming into what should be his peak and all you have to worry about is a new contract or selling him for probably double what you paid.