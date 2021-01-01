« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
The price doesn't really matter. He will cost something like 100 million upfront, plus 20-30 million in add-ons, we will gladly pay it, and he will be worth it. The thing with players like Bellingham is that, in the big picture, they are worth whatever you pay for them. The kid obviously has all the physical and technical tools, looks to be guided very well by his family, so getting the chance to develop under one of the best (if not the best) talent developers in the World will be his first option. And it is not that he will be playing for peanuts, since we are already paying our top star £400,000 per week ...
You do know there are figures we cant meet? You cant just brush that off because you believe the player will be worth it. No way will we pay him Salah money out the gate and to be honest there are few midfielders in history which would command the same as a forward player that produces the numbers Salah does.
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
Let's see how Bellingham plays against France before saying we really need him etc. He has played well so far, but Senegal, Wales, USA, Iran aren't really a good barometer

He has captained Dortmund as a 19 year old in the CL..and is their most valuable player already.

 I would want us to sign him even if he was not selected for England.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Im interested in the price for him. He will obviously go for more than sancho but the numbers being talked about seem too much. If sancho goes for 73mil you should be looking at under 100 for Bellingham. Not sure what the exchange rate was then vs now but that would be a factor.

The only way we get the best possible price is if he says to them he only wants Liverpool. If that doesnt happen this has been the biggest dick tease in football history.

He will need to put pressure on Dortmund, threaten to run his contract down and so on to come here for a reasonable price, reasonable being 70-85m(which sounds absurd I know).
Plot twist, he stays at Dortmund.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:34:56 am
Plot twist, he stays at Dortmund.
second time you say this I wonder why? Maybe to run his deal down to go for cheaper to a Real Madrid or something?
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 07:59:12 pm
Yep. Do it. It's not a debate anymore. Whatever BVB want, hope LFC pay it. This boy, doing whats he doing at 19, he's going to reach Gerrard levels of dominating midfields by the time he's 25, if he doesn't get injured. He has a good football brain, immense physical & technical skills, plus good a dad whose own semi-professional career in football will help keep Jude grounded and hungry.

Unless Jude has given his word to Klopp and the plan is that he will tell BVB that LFC is the only club he's going to (like VVD did), this "LFC won't pay any price" stance going around won't cut it. This boy is seriously worth it.

Just do it.
Hes a transition merchant no way close to Stevie G. His passing range and dictating tempo leaves a lot of be desired. Hes like a Wijnaldum with more of a goal threat.
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:57:36 am
second time you say this I wonder why? Maybe to run his deal down to go for cheaper to a Real Madrid or something?
I don't think there's a link between how many times I suggest he might not go to Liverpool and where he'll actually end up, so you can relax.
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
Let's see how Bellingham plays against France before saying we really need him etc. He has played well so far, but Senegal, Wales, USA, Iran aren't really a good barometer
struggled a lot versus USA. A team with a very PL template of hard working energetic players. He didnt have the technical ability to position himself better in defensive or offensive positions. Something the elite like Kroos and Modric do. They can run a game but they can also dictate a game and hurt you subtlety. He is young but I see him as a Ramires or Wijnaldum. I think Musiala is way more clever and could have a way higher ceiling.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:00:33 am
I don't think there's a link between how many times I suggest he might not go to Liverpool and where he'll actually end up, so you can relax.
asked you a question. Just wanted to see what the logic was behind it. Seems like there is zero logic but we move.
They want £130 million so that rules have out.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:33 am
They want £130 million so that rules have out.

Ah right, cheers for letting us know.
His age helps to make some sense of such a large fee.

If there was a player like him at 24/25, and you had to pay £70-£80m that would be in line with the market and even LFC's ballpark of affordability.

That player might give you five years at the top level before either moving on or becoming more of a squad player as the club then needs to buy another player at a similar price (plus inflation).

At 19, you have twice the longevity of career and of course a longer term over which to put that cost through the books. You spend say £130m now and most likely don't then need to spend again in 4-5 years time. At that point he is truly coming into what should be his peak and all you have to worry about is a new contract or selling him for probably double what you paid.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:33 am
They want £130 million so that rules have out.
Not if he tells them that he only wants to join us.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:09:33 am
Not if he tells them that he only wants to join us.

Then they might just keep him on another year.  If he says he's only intent on joining us and we're only prepared to offer, say, £70m, then what?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:33 am
They want £130 million so that rules have out.

Can't we do the usual pay £30 million upfront and the £100 million in instalments?
