The price doesn't really matter. He will cost something like 100 million upfront, plus 20-30 million in add-ons, we will gladly pay it, and he will be worth it. The thing with players like Bellingham is that, in the big picture, they are worth whatever you pay for them. The kid obviously has all the physical and technical tools, looks to be guided very well by his family, so getting the chance to develop under one of the best (if not the best) talent developers in the World will be his first option. And it is not that he will be playing for peanuts, since we are already paying our top star £400,000 per week ...
Let's see how Bellingham plays against France before saying we really need him etc. He has played well so far, but Senegal, Wales, USA, Iran aren't really a good barometer
Im interested in the price for him. He will obviously go for more than sancho but the numbers being talked about seem too much. If sancho goes for 73mil you should be looking at under 100 for Bellingham. Not sure what the exchange rate was then vs now but that would be a factor. The only way we get the best possible price is if he says to them he only wants Liverpool. If that doesnt happen this has been the biggest dick tease in football history.
Plot twist, he stays at Dortmund.
Yep. Do it. It's not a debate anymore. Whatever BVB want, hope LFC pay it. This boy, doing whats he doing at 19, he's going to reach Gerrard levels of dominating midfields by the time he's 25, if he doesn't get injured. He has a good football brain, immense physical & technical skills, plus good a dad whose own semi-professional career in football will help keep Jude grounded and hungry.Unless Jude has given his word to Klopp and the plan is that he will tell BVB that LFC is the only club he's going to (like VVD did), this "LFC won't pay any price" stance going around won't cut it. This boy is seriously worth it.Just do it.
second time you say this I wonder why? Maybe to run his deal down to go for cheaper to a Real Madrid or something?
I don't think there's a link between how many times I suggest he might not go to Liverpool and where he'll actually end up, so you can relax.
