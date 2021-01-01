Im interested in the price for him. He will obviously go for more than sancho but the numbers being talked about seem too much. If sancho goes for 73mil you should be looking at under 100 for Bellingham. Not sure what the exchange rate was then vs now but that would be a factor.



The only way we get the best possible price is if he says to them he only wants Liverpool. If that doesnt happen this has been the biggest dick tease in football history.