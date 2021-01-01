« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa
I think the idea of us coming up with the money is more questionable than doubting he has a close friendship with Hendo and Trent.

We are one of the richest clubs in the World, so I doubt money will be a problem ...
cdav

Quote from: Coolie High
Cant see Dortmund letting Bellingham go for anything under would 90m after this tournament.

Its going to be a world record for a midfielder, probably more like £120m
PIPA23

Quote from: Coolie High
Cant see Dortmund letting Bellingham go for anything under would 90m after this tournament.

Sancho was 80 few years ago.. Bellingham might be sold for 120+, depending also on his next world cup performances.
RedSetGo

Quote from: Caston
Sign Bellingham at whatever cost

Yep. Do it. It's not a debate anymore. Whatever BVB want, hope LFC pay it. This boy, doing whats he doing at 19, he's going to reach Gerrard levels of dominating midfields by the time he's 25, if he doesn't get injured. He has a good football brain, immense physical & technical skills, plus good a dad whose own semi-professional career in football will help keep Jude grounded and hungry.

Unless Jude has given his word to Klopp and the plan is that he will tell BVB that LFC is the only club he's going to (like VVD did), this "LFC won't pay any price" stance going around won't cut it. This boy is seriously worth it.

Just do it.
Fordy

Quote from: PIPA23
there will be a fight for his signature...

we can always dream but... he is special.

could sort our midfield for a decade and more.

No they wont be a fight for his signature.

Never is with big players because the player decides where he wants to go.
The G in Get Hard

We need Bellingham.
PIPA23

Quote from: Fordy
No they wont be a fight for his signature.

Never is with big players because the player decides where he wants to go.

in the case of a 19-year young boy also maybe his parents, but the big fight I mean they will throw insane money at them...

His dad was a semi-pro I read... maybe he (and his Liverpool-supporting mom) can convince him to come here as he could be the cornerstone of our midfield for years.
Fordy

Quote from: PIPA23
in the case of a 19-year young boy also maybe his parents, but the big fight I mean they will throw insane money at them...

His dad was a semi-pro I read... maybe he (and his Liverpool-supporting mom) can convince him to come here as he could be the cornerstone of our midfield for years.

No they wont through big money at him.

He/ his agent will tell his club he wants to join x more than one club are interested in him and then he will be paid within the clubs wage structure.

Use VVD and all the other top players as an example.
PIPA23

Quote from: Fordy
No they wont through big money at him.

He/ his agent will tell his club he wants to join x more than one club are interested in him and then he will be paid within the clubs wage structure.

Use VVD and all the other top players as an example.

I hope you are right because he would fit us like a glove and we really need this kid right now already.
Fordy

Quote from: PIPA23
I hope you are right because he would fit us like a glove and we really need this kid right now already.

He would. We will have to agree a fee with his club and he would want to join us.

Hes made for us.
Asam

If it meant selling Jones / Morton / Bradley to raise funds for Bellingham would you still want him?
Coolie High

Quote from: Asam
If it meant selling Jones / Morton / Bradley to raise funds for Bellingham would you still want him?

No keep Jones and Morton.
PeterTheRed

Quote from: Asam
If it meant selling Jones / Morton / Bradley to raise funds for Bellingham would you still want him?

I'd hate to sell Jones, but if we need to sell him in order to get Bellingham, it is hardly rocket science ...
Asam

Quote from: Coolie High
No keep Jones and Morton.

we probably wouldnt have enough to sign him given our sell to buy policy under FSG, wed have to raise £90M odd to get close if we want to sign anyone else next summer
Samie

FYI we need homegrown players and Jude wouldn't count as one.  :D
PeterTheRed

Quote from: Asam
we probably wouldnt have enough to sign him given our sell to buy policy under FSG, wed have to raise £90M odd to get close if we want to sign anyone else next summer

To be honest, you don't know that. You are just speculating to prove your theory ...
SamLad

Quote from: rawcusk8
Anyone else see how close Bellngham is to Hendo and Trent and convince themselves were signing him?
Jude and Hendo have a bit of a bromance thing going by the looks of it.
Barefoot Doctor

Quote from: Samie
FYI we need homegrown players and Jude wouldn't count as one.  :D

He would though.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Anybody scanning Bellingham's phone for messages from Klopp there?
Rosario

After seeing him shine under Southgate and his negative tactics Im all aboard the Bellingham hype train! Sign him up ASAP.
tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?
Anybody scanning Bellingham's phone for messages from Klopp there?

The rumour is they have a date in Blackpool coming up.  ;)
Samie

Who posted and who liked it.  :D

Garlicbread

Quote from: Samie
Who posted and who liked it.  :D



Cheeky like from the grandmaster himself too.
dirkster

Let's see how Bellingham plays against France before saying we really need him etc. He has played well so far, but Senegal, Wales, USA, Iran aren't really a good barometer
PaulF

We all know he'll be a perma crock if we sign him.
JerseyKloppite

Quote from: dirkster
Let's see how Bellingham plays against France before saying we really need him etc. He has played well so far, but Senegal, Wales, USA, Iran aren't really a good barometer

In fairness the appropriate barometer for Bellingham is his performances for Dortmund in a major European league and the CL. He could have a worldy or a disaster against France but it would be dangerous to base our transfer strategy on how he plays in one game.
dirkster

Quote from: JerseyKloppite
In fairness the appropriate barometer for Bellingham is his performances for Dortmund in a major European league and the CL. He could have a worldy or a disaster against France but it would be dangerous to base our transfer strategy on how he plays in one game.
Aye, I hear you brother, I guess I'm looking at it from a pretty myopic sense, as I only watch us in CL and not really other CL games or indeed games in the Bundesliga
PeterTheRed

Quote from: dirkster
Let's see how Bellingham plays against France before saying we really need him etc. He has played well so far, but Senegal, Wales, USA, Iran aren't really a good barometer

Well, I am certainly hoping that he will be shite against France and England are eliminated ...
dirkster

Quote from: PeterTheRed
Well, I am certainly hoping that he will be shite against France and England are eliminated ...
I hope not. We could do with another Bank Holiday over here if they win the thing!
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa
The rumour is they have a date in Blackpool coming up.  ;)

I was kind of hoping to see something like that :P
lionel_messias

Quote from: JerseyKloppite
In fairness the appropriate barometer for Bellingham is his performances for Dortmund in a major European league and the CL. He could have a worldy or a disaster against France but it would be dangerous to base our transfer strategy on how he plays in one game.

To be honest, the football community is looking at Jude Bellingham and thinking he has no weaknesses
for a 19 year old midfield player. His movement and awareness is top class, he's 6 foot 1 and he talks like an
articulate 25 year old.

This World Cup is the icing on the cake, everyone can see what type of player he is now and the prospect
is just ridiculous.

And then you figure what he can learn from Klopp.

Absolutely ridiculous talent.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Someone really needs to let me know now if this isnt happening.

Im far too invested already. In my head he is already a Liverpool player.
Asam

Quote from: PeterTheRed
To be honest, you don't know that. You are just speculating to prove your theory ...

Im adding some realism to the thread, FSG havent made a major player investment without significant funds coming from sales, who can we sell to raise a lot of money? because if you think Bellingham is going to solve all our problems you will be in for a shock, hes certainly isnt the only player we need, most think at least one other midfielder, forward & a solid central defender.

Asam

Quote from: dirkster
Let's see how Bellingham plays against France before saying we really need him etc. He has played well so far, but Senegal, Wales, USA, Iran aren't really a good barometer

worked for el hadj diouf right?
PeterTheRed

Quote from: Asam
Im adding some realism to the thread, FSG havent made a major player investment without significant funds coming from sales, who can we sell to raise a lot of money? because if you think Bellingham is going to solve all our problems you will be in for a shock, hes certainly isnt the only player we need, most think at least one other midfielder, forward & a solid central defender.

Don't get me wrong, but you are definitely in the wrong thread. No one is really interested in accounting here. We like to discuss new players, and how would they fit into our team under Jurgen. If you like to moan, you have the entire Twitter for that ...
Clint Eastwood

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
Someone really needs to let me know now if this isnt happening.

Im far too invested already. In my head he is already a Liverpool player.
Yep. All of our players seem to be invested in it too, would be terrible if he didnt come to us.
Samie

RedSetGo

@BellinghamJude: Put some respect on his name.🤝🏽  @JHenderson

With Pics --> https://twitter.com/BellinghamJude/status/1599530065661788161


If this boy does not join LFC, the bromance levels he has with Hendo & Trent will be a source of much frustration.
MBL?

Im interested in the price for him. He will obviously go for more than sancho but the numbers being talked about seem too much. If sancho goes for 73mil you should be looking at under 100 for Bellingham. Not sure what the exchange rate was then vs now but that would be a factor.

The only way we get the best possible price is if he says to them he only wants Liverpool. If that doesnt happen this has been the biggest dick tease in football history.
