In fairness the appropriate barometer for Bellingham is his performances for Dortmund in a major European league and the CL. He could have a worldy or a disaster against France but it would be dangerous to base our transfer strategy on how he plays in one game.
To be honest, the football community is looking at Jude Bellingham and thinking he has no weaknesses
for a 19 year old midfield player. His movement and awareness is top class, he's 6 foot 1 and he talks like an
articulate 25 year old.
This World Cup is the icing on the cake, everyone can see what type of player he is now and the prospect
is just ridiculous.
And then you figure what he can learn from Klopp.
Absolutely ridiculous talent.