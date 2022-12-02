Spending £100m on a player would have to bring at least 2 league titles and a CL trophy/final.
You spend what you have to spend, if you are lucky enough to be able
to afford it.
£100 million. £75 million, £50 million? They are just numbers. You hope to get the transfer right, of course.
Now of course, City are an outlier, have Jack Grealish on the bench much of the time, no problem!
Bellingham's bench time would hopefully be minimal for us.
The opportunity cost is the big thing, we have Klopp for 4 more years we think:
have to maximise what he can achieve. This is Jude Bellingham's opportunity, as well as ours.