Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2363264 times)

Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47040 on: December 2, 2022, 08:16:46 am »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on November 30, 2022, 11:58:48 am
Yep, I'm with you. I've stepped away from RAWK since the summer simply because it seems a good number just want something to fucking moan about constantly and it was doing my head in. Pop on every few days now, which is prob better given how much time I used to come on, but it's a shame it's down to moany twats.
Yeah with you on that. Too many chat W(est)HAM on here ;)

Our other ACCA thread could do with you back.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47041 on: December 2, 2022, 11:25:27 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on December  1, 2022, 05:20:31 pm
I agree on Werner & Havertz.

Sancho i dont think so. He has not the pace or strength like Salah & Mane to play as a forward for us.
I'm shocked by how slow Sancho is. Incapable of beating a man, so he's already at a huge disadvantage playing as a winger in the PL. He might have done well in Bobby's role though.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47042 on: December 2, 2022, 12:38:08 pm »
"Salahs in here......"

Offline bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47043 on: December 2, 2022, 02:09:07 pm »
I appreciate hes very young but when watching Bellingham I dont see what others are seeing. He looks like a great athlete with good fundamentals but is that worth £100m+? Thats phenom level money. Anyway, would still be happy to see us sign him, with an Enzo Fernandez on the side please.

Theres also way too much smoke for something to not be going on at this stage. The Dortmund bloke coming out and speaking openly about our interest is probably most telling.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47044 on: December 2, 2022, 02:28:47 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on December  2, 2022, 02:09:07 pm
I appreciate hes very young but when watching Bellingham I dont see what others are seeing. He looks like a great athlete with good fundamentals but is that worth £100m+? Thats phenom level money. Anyway, would still be happy to see us sign him, with an Enzo Fernandez on the side please.

Theres also way too much smoke for something to not be going on at this stage. The Dortmund bloke coming out and speaking openly about our interest is probably most telling.
When a club official comes out in that way it's normally when negotiations are well under way, and as a means to placate their fanbase, "we did everything we could to get him to stay" etc, good optics as a club to be seen to be doing everything to get the best fee.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47045 on: December 2, 2022, 04:09:41 pm »
I'll say it again because it always annoys me when it comes up:

A player is worth £100 million because the market says he is.

Age/skill/height/nationality/experience, all those things and some others.

But really it is because more than one third party would pay that compensation. 

Whether you think he is "worth" it is entirely meaningless.

Now, whether the transfer is successful is a different matter.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47046 on: December 2, 2022, 05:32:37 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on December  2, 2022, 02:09:07 pm
I appreciate hes very young but when watching Bellingham I dont see what others are seeing. He looks like a great athlete with good fundamentals but is that worth £100m+? Thats phenom level money. Anyway, would still be happy to see us sign him, with an Enzo Fernandez on the side please.

Theres also way too much smoke for something to not be going on at this stage. The Dortmund bloke coming out and speaking openly about our interest is probably most telling.

He is only 19, and already performing at a very good level. All the physical and technical tools are there, and he seems to be a willing learner. Of course, there is no guarantee that he would reach his projected ceiling, but than again, that projected seiling is the Ballon d'Or level ...
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47047 on: December 2, 2022, 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  2, 2022, 04:09:41 pm
I'll say it again because it always annoys me when it comes up:

A player is worth £100 million because the market says he is.

Age/skill/height/nationality/experience, all those things and some others.

But really it is because more than one third party would pay that compensation. 

Whether you think he is "worth" it is entirely meaningless.

Now, whether the transfer is successful is a different matter.

But the reason people will say a transfer was successful or not generally is because of the fee. Grealish has not been bad per se at ManC, he's just been bad in relation to paying £100m for him. If his fee was half of that or less I doubt people would care as much.

Which that then gets to is transfer fees are by their nature the cost to buy out a players contract with another team and not a measure of talent. In theory that should go hand in hand as a more talented player is harder to replace which means it may cost more to find their replacement so hence we need more money to let them out of their current contract. The issue though is that clearly isn't true enough of the time due to "reasons" that at best you could only say there is a tenuous link.

I think the best explanation for what a transfer fee is, for me at least, is clubs decide how much they want to spend or how much they can spend and if the selling club wants to sell then they make the players fit in that box regardless of whether they were truly worth it or not.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47048 on: December 2, 2022, 06:07:38 pm »
Quote
Reports linking Cody Gakpo to Liverpool are said to be wide of the mark, and that while Gakpo is a player who will be monitored by the Reds scouting team, he is not somebody that is being actively targeted.

Liverpools priority, for now, is on midfielders, though they would almost certainly require a new forward if Roberto Firmino leaves on a free transfer at the end of the season. It would be a huge surprise if they were to move for Gakpo in January [@neiljonesgoal]

Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47049 on: December 2, 2022, 06:10:35 pm »
Would rather Kudus to be honest but first and foremost we need a midfielder.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47050 on: December 2, 2022, 06:33:27 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on December  2, 2022, 02:09:07 pm
I appreciate hes very young but when watching Bellingham I dont see what others are seeing. He looks like a great athlete with good fundamentals but is that worth £100m+? Thats phenom level money. Anyway, would still be happy to see us sign him, with an Enzo Fernandez on the side please.

Theres also way too much smoke for something to not be going on at this stage. The Dortmund bloke coming out and speaking openly about our interest is probably most telling.

I don't rate him as much as others too but if Klopp is willing to spend big money on him then he is going to be a world class player for us.

What I am worried about is if we save money in January to be able to afford him in the summer or if he is our only midfield addition because of how limited our budget is. If we do that short term we will not quality for the CL and next season will be a struggle too, our midfield can't defend. We need a DM and RCM more than we need Bellingham.
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47051 on: December 2, 2022, 06:35:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  2, 2022, 04:09:41 pm
I'll say it again because it always annoys me when it comes up:

A player is worth £100 million because the market says he is.

Age/skill/height/nationality/experience, all those things and some others.

But really it is because more than one third party would pay that compensation. 

Whether you think he is "worth" it is entirely meaningless.

Now, whether the transfer is successful is a different matter.

At the rate were going £100 million wont even be a particularly huge transfer fee in a few years
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47052 on: December 2, 2022, 07:04:43 pm »
Plettenberg is all over the Liverpool links these days. Almost like he's enjoying the engagement.

Anyway, linking us to Sofyan Amrabat (of Fiorentina and Morocco). He'll be 27 at the start of next season, which usually I'd say is older than we'd normally like. But the age profile of our midfield is strange, and if we're buying multiple midfielders then there's no harm in adding someone of his profile.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47053 on: December 2, 2022, 07:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  2, 2022, 06:07:38 pm


Knew that was Pearce or Jones when I saw 'wide of the mark' within the first 20 words. Trademark stuff.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47054 on: Yesterday at 04:00:39 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  2, 2022, 06:35:24 pm
At the rate were going £100 million wont even be a particularly huge transfer fee in a few years

For Liverpool it will be
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47055 on: Yesterday at 04:08:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  2, 2022, 05:57:48 pm
But the reason people will say a transfer was successful or not generally is because of the fee. Grealish has not been bad per se at ManC, he's just been bad in relation to paying £100m for him. If his fee was half of that or less I doubt people would care as much.

Which that then gets to is transfer fees are by their nature the cost to buy out a players contract with another team and not a measure of talent. In theory that should go hand in hand as a more talented player is harder to replace which means it may cost more to find their replacement so hence we need more money to let them out of their current contract. The issue though is that clearly isn't true enough of the time due to "reasons" that at best you could only say there is a tenuous link.

I think the best explanation for what a transfer fee is, for me at least, is clubs decide how much they want to spend or how much they can spend and if the selling club wants to sell then they make the players fit in that box regardless of whether they were truly worth it or not.


The fee and wages are a major part of the picture but so is the club/level you are at, anyone who signs for a top club will be under more scrutiny and pressure than someone who goes to a lower side, the age of a player is a massive factor, Grealish at 26 is expected to perform, Bellingham has 7 years before he gets to Grealish age so the immediacy of the expectations shouldnt be the same. Henderson looked like a flop to many for his first few seasons but because he was young and improved incrementally he now looks like a massive bargain. injuries/availability and versatility come into it, if Milner was signed for £40M hed still be considered a great signing because of his longevity and availability

so yes the fee is a huge factor but there are different ways to justify it over time

Offline red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47056 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:08:10 am

The fee and wages are a major part of the picture but so is the club/level you are at, anyone who signs for a top club will be under more scrutiny and pressure than someone who goes to a lower side, the age of a player is a massive factor, Grealish at 26 is expected to perform, Bellingham has 7 years before he gets to Grealish age so the immediacy of the expectations shouldnt be the same. Henderson looked like a flop to many for his first few seasons but because he was young and improved incrementally he now looks like a massive bargain. injuries/availability and versatility come into it, if Milner was signed for £40M hed still be considered a great signing because of his longevity and availability

so yes the fee is a huge factor but there are different ways to justify it over time



bit off topic, but Grealish is a good player and city was the wrong move, I dont think city bought him purely for what he does on the pitch, more to do with winning a few more supporters. If he stays on his feet (managers probably like the free kicks) but ads some honesty to his game and keeps going, works harder off the ball, then he's top class. any way agreed. regardless of fee the players still have exactly the same responsibilty, play well for the shirt.
Online PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47057 on: Yesterday at 08:17:46 am »
It's hard to think about what players are worth these days.
Does a £100m player significantly improve your chances of gaining that much in prize money? Will they sell more shirts. Is the club getting more views on social media. I guess most revenue would be about the uplift of commercial sponsorship  associated with such players. Obviously though you are competing against what clubs are willing to pay in order to sportswash their owners.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47058 on: Yesterday at 08:42:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:17:46 am
It's hard to think about what players are worth these days.
Does a £100m player significantly improve your chances of gaining that much in prize money? Will they sell more shirts. Is the club getting more views on social media. I guess most revenue would be about the uplift of commercial sponsorship  associated with such players. Obviously though you are competing against what clubs are willing to pay in order to sportswash their owners.

Spending £100m on a player would have to bring at least 2 league titles and a CL trophy/final.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47059 on: Yesterday at 08:52:01 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:15:27 am
bit off topic, but Grealish is a good player and city was the wrong move, I dont think city bought him purely for what he does on the pitch, more to do with winning a few more supporters. If he stays on his feet (managers probably like the free kicks) but ads some honesty to his game and keeps going, works harder off the ball, then he's top class. any way agreed. regardless of fee the players still have exactly the same responsibilty, play well for the shirt.

He's 27. I thinks what you have is what you get.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47060 on: Yesterday at 09:02:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:42:38 am
Spending £100m on a player would have to bring at least 2 league titles and a CL trophy/final.

You spend what you have to spend, if you are lucky enough to be able
to afford it.

£100 million. £75 million, £50 million? They are just numbers. You hope to get the transfer right, of course.

Now of course, City are an outlier, have Jack Grealish on the bench much of the time, no problem!

Bellingham's bench time would hopefully be minimal for us.

The opportunity cost is the big thing, we have Klopp for 4 more years we think:
have to maximise what he can achieve. This is Jude Bellingham's opportunity, as well as ours.
Offline red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47061 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:52:01 am
He's 27. I thinks what you have is what you get.

Yeah, you're right. a different coach other than snidey pep who doesn't rate him, then i think he could be a top player now.

anyway back on topic.

What about that Grealish lad at city? any links?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47062 on: Yesterday at 09:48:57 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:00:39 am
For Liverpool it will be

Not really. We are already among the top 4 earning clubs in the World, after Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. We have already overtaken Man Utd. So, we are among the richest clubs ...
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47063 on: Yesterday at 03:48:50 pm »
It's sad that the main attribute of a player is their ability to regularly win fouls near the oppo box, by "being clever".

You kinda get it for a perennial mid-table (or lower) team that has to fight for anything they get game after game.

But for Shitty to sign him is disgraceful imo.  And that's before the transfer fee comes into it.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47064 on: Yesterday at 05:06:52 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on December  2, 2022, 02:09:07 pm
I appreciate hes very young but when watching Bellingham I dont see what others are seeing. He looks like a great athlete with good fundamentals but is that worth £100m+? Thats phenom level money. Anyway, would still be happy to see us sign him, with an Enzo Fernandez on the side please.

Theres also way too much smoke for something to not be going on at this stage. The Dortmund bloke coming out and speaking openly about our interest is probably most telling.

If we were to sign Bellingham in 2023 for 150m there is every reason to believe he will at least be worth 150m in 2029 when he will be at the peak of his game aged 26.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47065 on: Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  2, 2022, 04:09:41 pm
I'll say it again because it always annoys me when it comes up:

A player is worth £100 million because the market says he is.

Age/skill/height/nationality/experience, all those things and some others.

But really it is because more than one third party would pay that compensation. 

Whether you think he is "worth" it is entirely meaningless.

Now, whether the transfer is successful is a different matter.

Clearly - I think everyone knows value is something we cant control. What I meant is whether it makes sense for us to spend that much on him. In other words, is he worth us blowing the family silver on?
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47066 on: Yesterday at 08:50:43 pm »
For what it would cost to sign Rice, you could get most of Enzo. Then you go sign someone more affordable for the 6, which we have all come to understand is the easiest spot to fill. So Jude, Enzo, and e.g. Joao Gomez. Simples.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47067 on: Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
Clearly - I think everyone knows value is something we cant control. What I meant is whether it makes sense for us to spend that much on him. In other words, is he worth us blowing the family silver on?

Do we really know the value of our family silver? As fans, we have accepted that we don't have much money for transfers, yet as a club we are earning more money than Man Utd.

We are ridiculing the "next summer will be a big one" reports, yet many respectable sources have confirmed that we've made a strong push for both Mbappe and Tchouameni earlier this year. In reality, we don't know how much we can afford to pay for the right targets ...
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47068 on: Today at 12:45:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
Do we really know the value of our family silver? As fans, we have accepted that we don't have much money for transfers, yet as a club we are earning more money than Man Utd.

We are ridiculing the "next summer will be a big one" reports, yet many respectable sources have confirmed that we've made a strong push for both Mbappe and Tchouameni earlier this year. In reality, we don't know how much we can afford to pay for the right targets ...

FSG's net spend is roughly £20m per year since 2012. Why will they change?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47069 on: Today at 12:52:33 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:45:52 am
FSG's net spend is roughly £20m per year since 2012. Why will they change?

Net spend on transfer fees paid to clubs. What is their spending on wages, signing-on fees paid to players, agent fees, image rights etc?
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47070 on: Today at 06:59:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:52:33 am
Net spend on transfer fees paid to clubs. What is their spending on wages, signing-on fees paid to players, agent fees, image rights etc?

I forgot that we are the only club that pays wages and signing on fees.
