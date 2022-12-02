I'll say it again because it always annoys me when it comes up:



A player is worth £100 million because the market says he is.



Age/skill/height/nationality/experience, all those things and some others.



But really it is because more than one third party would pay that compensation.



Whether you think he is "worth" it is entirely meaningless.



Now, whether the transfer is successful is a different matter.



But the reason people will say a transfer was successful or not generally is because of the fee. Grealish has not been bad per se at ManC, he's just been bad in relation to paying £100m for him. If his fee was half of that or less I doubt people would care as much.Which that then gets to is transfer fees are by their nature the cost to buy out a players contract with another team and not a measure of talent. In theory that should go hand in hand as a more talented player is harder to replace which means it may cost more to find their replacement so hence we need more money to let them out of their current contract. The issue though is that clearly isn't true enough of the time due to "reasons" that at best you could only say there is a tenuous link.I think the best explanation for what a transfer fee is, for me at least, is clubs decide how much they want to spend or how much they can spend and if the selling club wants to sell then they make the players fit in that box regardless of whether they were truly worth it or not.