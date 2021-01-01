« previous next »
Cruiser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47000 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:59:14 am
Dortmunds MD on Jude Bellingham potentially moving to Liverpool

https://twitter.com/VietnamNewsVNS/status/1598268228660494336

Is that a condom on his head?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47001 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm
There's going to be mutiny on RAWK if Bellingham doesn't sign, I'm old enough to remember the Micky Ryan saga.
Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47002 on: Today at 02:29:28 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:24:45 pm
There's going to be mutiny on RAWK if Bellingham doesn't sign, I'm old enough to remember the Micky Ryan saga.

I'll be leading it.

Wanted him since before he went to Dortmund... So you can imagine what his Dortmund years have done to my desire for him  :butt
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47003 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1598279199592452096

Quote
Sven Mislintat @VfB wont become Sporting Director at Liverpool. He is no candidate and there were no talks with @LFC.
 [@SPORTBILD- @altobelli13]
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47004 on: Today at 02:42:19 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:59:14 am
Dortmunds MD on Jude Bellingham potentially moving to Liverpool

https://twitter.com/VietnamNewsVNS/status/1598268228660494336

Carsten Craniumer more like
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47005 on: Today at 02:42:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:24:45 pm
There's going to be mutiny on RAWK if Bellingham doesn't sign, I'm old enough to remember the Micky Ryan saga.

Ah yes, I remember being on holiday but getting irresistibly drawn onto RAWK every few hours and growing more and more convinced he was exactly the player we needed... Made the gutpunch of our failure to land him all the more painful at the time.

Don't think I'll feel nearly as disappointed if we don't get Bellingham though, just because we're now competing with clubs who can offer him twice the wage and I have more confidence in the club finding strong alternatives than during the Rodgers era.


slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47006 on: Today at 02:52:02 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:24:45 pm
There's going to be mutiny on RAWK if Bellingham doesn't sign, I'm old enough to remember the Micky Ryan saga.

You'll feel even older now when I tell you he's still playing. He looked about 47 the time he nearly came here
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47007 on: Today at 02:54:55 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:52:02 pm
You'll feel even older now when I tell you he's still playing. He looked about 47 the time he nearly came here
There was even an alternative reality thread on here on which Micky Ryan was an old time gumshoe detective.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47008 on: Today at 02:57:06 pm
Macca had some tales to tell about Micky Ryan. I do miss the big fella.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47009 on: Today at 03:03:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:32:45 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1598279199592452096

Good, every signing he made at Arsenal was rubbish and wed have been finished if wed got him
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47010 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 02:29:28 pm
I'll be leading it.

Wanted him since before he went to Dortmund... So you can imagine what his Dortmund years have done to my desire for him  :butt

The worst for me by far was Marco Reus. I don't think we were ever remotely close, but I wanted him badly. Phrasing.
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47011 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:03:45 pm
Good, every signing he made at Arsenal was rubbish and wed have been finished if wed got him

So panic over?

Damnit just as I working myself into a nice frothy mess
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47012 on: Today at 03:11:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:24:45 pm
There's going to be mutiny on RAWK if Bellingham doesn't sign, I'm old enough to remember the Micky Ryan saga.

Damn how old are you calling me here? Is that an old school reference nowadays?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47013 on: Today at 03:34:08 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 01:24:45 pm
Its amazing to see all the talk about Bellingham and no alternatives whatsoever. Guys brilliant and really done well in Germany. But we saw that with Naby Kieta and we saw that with Jadon Sancho and some of us were desperate for us to shell out £80million for him. Chelsea paid I think £90million for Kai Havertz an hes not all that. Pulisic another one. And then the one we all moaned about losing Timo Werner and look what happened there.

Bundesliga is great but I dont think its a true reflection of how good a player will be in the premier league which is a completely different ball game. Look at Gnabry ripping it up for Bayern after not getting games at Arsenal. Really dont think we gonna  take a risk and pay £100million plus for Bellingham. I would be surprised. Love it if we do and he succeeds but doubt we gonna do so sadly.

I remember a few years back how some of us wanted us to get Delle Alli at all costs. He fell off a cliff and then Everton paid something like £40million and he fell even further and now at Beşiktaş. You just dont know. But I would like to think at Liverpool our guys do all the necessary research before getting these guys in so it lowers such a risk. If we had the moneymen its no big deal, like Utd can spend and spend and they flop theres no hoo haa.

At least Bellingham had experience of English football in ways that Keita, Werner and Pulisic et al didn't (appreciate Sancho was at City). I'm also fairly certain that Gnabry would have been a success over here had he been here in his prime - he was young and raw at Arsenal and West Brom and was never given too much of a chance.

And ultimately, for every failure from Germany there has been a success. Like all transfers, you just dont know how they're going to work out until they've happened.
