Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.
Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.

Probably save on admin and reuse Gary Macs details
Today at 12:05:46 am
This Bellingham story quite reminds of the VVD one honestly. Hopefully with a similar outcome!
Today at 01:18:33 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:09 pm


Belliingham signs, Trent announces England retirement the next day.
Today at 02:11:44 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:09 pm


If he doesn't come here, he's one hell of a massive tease
Today at 02:44:04 am
I agree with that. In this age of carefully managed social media, Bellingham has allowed himself lots of exposure to, and links with, Liverpool players. If he isnt coming to Liverpool, it is careless on his part.

I think he is coming.
Today at 02:56:54 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:11:44 am
If he doesn't come here, he's one hell of a massive tease
We are signing him.
Today at 04:41:26 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:52:33 am
He didn't do that on purpose though did he? The staff didn't get together and say hey lets have a terrible start to the season it'll be perfect timing just after Pep has released his book.

Oh ok, so some books are allowed and others aren't. I got it.

Not his fault, but it does explain some of the negative responses to him since it becomes an easy target, even though it shouldn't.

There's a clear difference between a ghost-written autobiography puff piece that says nothing and a book that is more akin to Amazon's "all or nothing" series and you are clearly being disingenuous to suggest otherwise.
Today at 06:50:54 am
I do wish people wouldn't throw names in here after watching an international tournament. You should have all learnt your lessons after drooling over half of the Danish team from the last Euros.
Today at 08:02:45 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:44:04 am
I agree with that. In this age of carefully managed social media, Bellingham has allowed himself lots of exposure to, and links with, Liverpool players. If he isnt coming to Liverpool, it is careless on his part.

I think he is coming.
Has he been seen with players from other teams though? We obviously only care when he's seen with ours.
Today at 08:35:33 am
TAA off to Borussia Dortmund
Today at 08:48:59 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:02:45 am
Has he been seen with players from other teams though? We obviously only care when he's seen with ours.

In a video when asked to name all 20 Premier League teams the first name he said was Man City..
Today at 08:52:26 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.
Brighton played a blinder, was out of contract next summer and got him to sign a new deal last month.

Going to be  £40 million plus.
Today at 08:53:23 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:52:26 am
Brighton played a blinder, was out of contract next summer and got him to sign a new deal last month.

Going to be  £40 million plus.

Have to question why on earth he signed that contract. His agent needs kicking.
Today at 09:12:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:23 am
Have to question why on earth he signed that contract. His agent needs kicking.

He wasn't really spoken about or sought after until this season? So no guarantee he was going to get a decent move. Plus I imagine he got a nice wage increase.

He only started 22 games last season - came on as a sub in 13 and was an unused sub in 3. So yeah, hardly someone who would have had a bunch of bigger clubs sniffing around. 
Today at 09:15:35 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:05:46 am
This Bellingham story quite reminds of the VVD one honestly. Hopefully with a similar outcome!

Our individual success stories (like Van Dijk, Salah, Alisson, Mane) will certainly play a role in Bellingham's decision. Players obviously flourish under Klopp, get a lot of exposure due to the size of our club, and easily enter the talk of the top individual rewards like the Ballon d'Or.

I know people will once again laugh at it, but being successful at LFC brings much more individual commercial deals than being successful at Man City or Newcastle. That is one of the reasons why Real Madrid are so attractive to many players. They give the most exposure.

Personally, I think that LFC and Real Madrid are the only two realistic destinations for Bellingham. We hold certain advantages over them in Bellingham's case (his nationality, Jurgen), and the presence of Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga on their team could actually work in our favor ...
Today at 09:24:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:02:45 am
Has he been seen with players from other teams though? We obviously only care when he's seen with ours.

Great point. I wonder if on the Man City message boards (if they have one) there are similar photos. I'm sure all players have been posting loads of photos with each other.
I haven't really seen Bellingham play much to be honest. The money seems mental for someone so unproven. If its fair to call him that. A lot seem to say that Declan Rice is way overhyped because he's English and nowhere near as good as people say or worth the money West Ham would be asking. Don't hear the same for Bellingham. Is he a much better player than Rice is?
Today at 09:25:35 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:24:34 am
Don't hear the same for Bellingham. Is he a much better player than Rice is?

Yes.
Today at 09:35:38 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:24:34 am
Great point. I wonder if on the Man City message boards (if they have one) there are similar photos. I'm sure all players have been posting loads of photos with each other.
I haven't really seen Bellingham play much to be honest. The money seems mental for someone so unproven. If its fair to call him that. A lot seem to say that Declan Rice is way overhyped because he's English and nowhere near as good as people say or worth the money West Ham would be asking. Don't hear the same for Bellingham. Is he a much better player than Rice is?

I think with Bellingham you need to consider his age. He's still seven months away from turning 20 but look at the experience he's amassed already. He's in his third season as a starter with Borussia Dortmund, and before that he had a season as a starter in the Championship. That's a crazy amount of experience for someone so young, and then you consider the fact that he's starring (and excelling) in the Champions League and now is doing the same at the World Cup for a good side. It's not like he's just playing and going relatively unnoticed either, from what I've seen he's often the best player in his side and he's essentially become the leader (or one of them) in the Dortmund team. And again, all while still being a teenager!

It's phenom-level stuff. And he seems to have a proper head on his shoulders, incredibly driven, so you'd expect him to get better and better. No guarantee of course, but that's why his fee is going to be so big. You're not only signing someone who is already a top-class midfielder, you're anticipating that he's going to be one of the best of his generation.
Today at 09:38:10 am
Plus he's got a good injury record, and physically looks more than capable of playing under Klopp.  He's over 6ft tall and very nimble with it.
Today at 10:06:02 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:35:38 am
I think with Bellingham you need to consider his age. He's still seven months away from turning 20 but look at the experience he's amassed already. He's in his third season as a starter with Borussia Dortmund, and before that he had a season as a starter in the Championship. That's a crazy amount of experience for someone so young, and then you consider the fact that he's starring (and excelling) in the Champions League and now is doing the same at the World Cup for a good side. It's not like he's just playing and going relatively unnoticed either, from what I've seen he's often the best player in his side and he's essentially become the leader (or one of them) in the Dortmund team. And again, all while still being a teenager!

It's phenom-level stuff. And he seems to have a proper head on his shoulders, incredibly driven, so you'd expect him to get better and better. No guarantee of course, but that's why his fee is going to be so big. You're not only signing someone who is already a top-class midfielder, you're anticipating that he's going to be one of the best of his generation.

Fair points. I just find it difficult sometimes to gauge how good someone is because of the tendency by the media to hype them up way beyond where they should be. The being a leader thing is a big thing though. I did hear or read that in some fiery German games he was in the thick of it, I love that and I think every team needs that, especially in the middle or you'll get eaten up. Kloppo seems mightily impressed by him. That'll do for me if so.
Also, I hope we all apply the Sancho caveat here. Harbour a hope of getting him for silly money picture him in our team and watch the Dortmund highlights, then if he goes to a rival team he's pish, another over rated English player and a money grabbing bastard
Today at 10:23:04 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:50:54 am
I do wish people wouldn't throw names in here after watching an international tournament. You should have all learnt your lessons after drooling over half of the Danish team from the last Euros.

Dude, a couple of these players turn out for Brighton Hove Albion, another for Ajax (who we played twice this season, and a third plays for Benfica, who it feels like we've played as well (have we?).

The only World Cup one is Gapko but I reckon he's headed for Man United.
Today at 10:34:52 am
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm
Fwiw both you and Craig are good "eggs" and it's people such as yourselves that have kept me coming back to RAWK year after year
I saw what you did there  ;D. I'm thinking of changing user name to mark the great man's retirement from playing, I understand he's now head of nutrition at Burnley  ;)
Very kind of you to say that. There's lots of really knowledgeable well-informed posters on here, and I don't include myself in that. I've learned loads from so many people on this site and probably like others get a bit defensive when a handful of people start treating the place like an extension of Twitter.

Where else could you learn about what telly to buy, what a podge spanner is, find out about different music and films, get links to footy clips (thanks Jason) as well as footy comment, current affairs, mental health, building and gardening tips and even get a chance to rant about middle lane drivers.

Today at 10:37:43 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:50:54 am
I do wish people wouldn't throw names in here after watching an international tournament. You should have all learnt your lessons after drooling over half of the Danish team from the last Euros.

Sides that win tournaments tend to have better players. I look forward to seeing Torben Piechnik in our defence.
Today at 10:59:14 am
Dortmunds MD on Jude Bellingham potentially moving to Liverpool

https://twitter.com/VietnamNewsVNS/status/1598268228660494336
Today at 11:05:03 am
Its on
