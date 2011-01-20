Great point. I wonder if on the Man City message boards (if they have one) there are similar photos. I'm sure all players have been posting loads of photos with each other.

I haven't really seen Bellingham play much to be honest. The money seems mental for someone so unproven. If its fair to call him that. A lot seem to say that Declan Rice is way overhyped because he's English and nowhere near as good as people say or worth the money West Ham would be asking. Don't hear the same for Bellingham. Is he a much better player than Rice is?



I think with Bellingham you need to consider his age. He's still seven months away from turning 20 but look at the experience he's amassed already. He's in his third season as a starter with Borussia Dortmund, and before that he had a season as a starter in the Championship. That's a crazy amount of experience for someone so young, and then you consider the fact that he's starring (and excelling) in the Champions League and now is doing the same at the World Cup for a good side. It's not like he's just playing and going relatively unnoticed either, from what I've seen he's often the best player in his side and he's essentially become the leader (or one of them) in the Dortmund team. And again, all while still being a teenager!It's phenom-level stuff. And he seems to have a proper head on his shoulders, incredibly driven, so you'd expect him to get better and better. No guarantee of course, but that's why his fee is going to be so big. You're not only signing someone who is already a top-class midfielder, you're anticipating that he's going to be one of the best of his generation.