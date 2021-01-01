« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.
darragh85:
we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.

Probably save on admin and reuse Gary Macs details
This Bellingham story quite reminds of the VVD one honestly. Hopefully with a similar outcome!
Samie:


Belliingham signs, Trent announces England retirement the next day.
Samie:


If he doesn't come here, he's one hell of a massive tease
I agree with that. In this age of carefully managed social media, Bellingham has allowed himself lots of exposure to, and links with, Liverpool players. If he isnt coming to Liverpool, it is careless on his part.

I think he is coming.
rafathegaffa83:
If he doesn't come here, he's one hell of a massive tease
We are signing him.
FlashGordon:
He didn't do that on purpose though did he? The staff didn't get together and say hey lets have a terrible start to the season it'll be perfect timing just after Pep has released his book.

Oh ok, so some books are allowed and others aren't. I got it.

Not his fault, but it does explain some of the negative responses to him since it becomes an easy target, even though it shouldn't.

There's a clear difference between a ghost-written autobiography puff piece that says nothing and a book that is more akin to Amazon's "all or nothing" series and you are clearly being disingenuous to suggest otherwise.
