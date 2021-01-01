A couple of wise posts.



Is it just me or does anyone else struggle to give too much of a fuck about the incessant noise?

One of the things I've noticed is the need of some to have something to stress about.



To be fair there's big changes afoot about the club with the impending sale and and all and some uncertainty anxiety with us all because of that but think we've always had players who have served as virtual trashbins of fans negative feelings about the club when everything's not gone perfectly on the pitch like Lucas and Henderson in the past so why not blame coaches now to explain for all of the off the pitch stuff perceived as gone wrong.