« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1167 1168 1169 1170 1171 [1172]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2347182 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,706
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46840 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm »
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46841 on: Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm »
Im finding it difficult to keep up with who is scapegoat de jour.

Is it Curtis Jones, Naby Keita or Pep Ljinders?

Can we organise text alerts so we can know who to blame. ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,706
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46842 on: Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm »
Quote
Plans are in place for Liverpool to hold talks with Cody Gakpo's representatives after the World Cup. [@marcotimmer]
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46843 on: Yesterday at 10:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm
One mans toxic is another mans utopia. I wouldn't ever say anything with such assurarence as much as we know Klopp would never countenance something that we think would be labelled as such.

I dunno. You could read testimony from anyone whos ever worked with him, bar possibly Buvac.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,099
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46844 on: Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm
One mans toxic is another mans utopia. I wouldn't ever say anything with such assurarence as much as we know Klopp would never countenance something that we think would be labelled as such.

George Bernard Shaw coined the phrase, England and America are two countries divided by a common language.

I hope you are familiar with the English expression,  when youre in a hole, stop digging.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,706
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46845 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
George Bernard Shaw coined the phrase, England and America are two countries divided by a common language.

I hope you are familiar with the English expression,  when youre in a hole, stop digging.

Or I'll put it in another way... SHUT THE FUCK UP DICKHEAD!
Logged

Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,784
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46846 on: Yesterday at 11:13:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:55:18 pm
I dunno. You could read testimony from anyone whos ever worked with him, bar possibly Buvac.

uhoh, and we know why he got in a massive sulk and left  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46847 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm


Imagine if we bring in another forward in January but not a CM. That would be wild.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46848 on: Today at 12:01:52 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm
Imagine if we bring in another forward in January but not a CM. That would be wild.
Imagine we renew contracts for Naby and Ox then spend 50m on an attacker
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,360
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46849 on: Today at 12:06:20 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:01:52 am
Imagine we renew contracts for Naby and Ox then spend 50m on an attacker

Imagine we renew Naby, Ox, Milner and Firmino and sign a 17 year old fullback.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46850 on: Today at 12:07:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm
Imagine if we bring in another forward in January but not a CM. That would be wild.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:01:52 am
Imagine we renew contracts for Naby and Ox then spend 50m on an attacker
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:06:20 am
Imagine we renew Naby, Ox, Milner and Firmino and sign a 17 year old fullback.
It's easy if you try.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46851 on: Today at 12:13:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm

stop!!! you're in Qatar!!!!!  :duh :duh
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46852 on: Today at 01:10:28 am »
Kudus over Gakpo for me, due to added versatility. But both have looked good.

Above either we need a midfielder who will give us some added athleticism.

My hope is we buy Caicedo in January, but we will probably have to overpay, in relation to what he has done so far. Such is life.

Then we can go in for Bellingham or Enzo in the summer, once ownership issues are resolved.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46853 on: Today at 01:31:59 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:10:28 am
Then we can go in for Bellingham or Enzo in the summer, once ownership issues are resolved.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46854 on: Today at 01:39:02 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:55:18 pm
I dunno. You could read testimony from anyone whos ever worked with him, bar possibly Buvac.

Which is what I alluded to but to talk in absolutes about anybody is pretty ridiculous if human history has taught us anything.

Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
George Bernard Shaw coined the phrase, England and America are two countries divided by a common language.

I hope you are familiar with the English expression,  when youre in a hole, stop digging.

Digging a hole by saying there's conjecture from other English people that makes some sense to me at a certain level? Roy defended the guy in the first place but who am I to say?

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
Or I'll put it in another way... SHUT THE FUCK UP DICKHEAD!

Or put it another way "YOU'RE A CHILD"
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,706
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46855 on: Today at 01:44:02 am »
I know you are but what am I?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46856 on: Today at 08:21:25 am »
So Gapko is the big link just now isn't it? Remember when we were signing Jeremy Doku? For deffo?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46857 on: Today at 08:39:16 am »
Gakpo for £50m+ off the back of some goals against some of the weakest teams in the World Cup, when Southampton agreed a £23m fee for him the summer just gone?

I rate the lad, high ceiling, great movement, but hes still in the Dutch league and still a long way off proving hes worth the numbers being thrown around.

Kudus Ive liked ever since he emerged at Ajax. Not always the best decision maker because hes so good at shooting from long range, but a physically dominant and technically solid advanced midfielder will always do well in the Premier League.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46858 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
Gakpo or Kudus? If we can get one, who you taking?

Mo Kudus in January. He can play number 8, right wing, left wing or false 9. He's powerful, direct, bags of energy, techique. 22 I think. Klopp would help him become a monster.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46859 on: Today at 09:28:23 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:13:27 pm
Footballers write books all the time, why aren't assistant managers allowed to write books? It's extremely strange that this is becoming an issue.

The problem comes down to his timing with the book coming out just prior to a slow start to the season, it also comes across a bit like a book version of those stupid behind the scenes documentaries (on amazon?) that most of us are extremely glad we have stayed well away from doing.

As far as footballers, do they tend to have their ghost writers do books based on a single season, aren't they usually ludircously early autobiographies instead?
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,259
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46860 on: Today at 09:41:38 am »
Must say its always interesting to see us linked with players suddenly because they're having a good WC :D

Gakpo or Kudus would both be pretty surprising. Gakpo especially, our three youngers attackers all tend to gravitate towards that side of the pitch.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46861 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
The Gakpo links pre-date the World Cup by a long way. Kudus much less so.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46862 on: Today at 09:50:14 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:41:38 am
Must say its always interesting to see us linked with players suddenly because they're having a good WC :D

Gakpo or Kudus would both be pretty surprising. Gakpo especially, our three youngers attackers all tend to gravitate towards that side of the pitch.

To be fair, Kudus and Gakpo have been talked about as far back as the summer. By me. But they're also talents that most of the top clubs would've been following before the World Cup.

I'm with you, I like Gakpo but don't understand a move for him now and and especially at the price touted. Doesn't ring particularly true. Kudus should be a legitimate target though.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,975
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46863 on: Today at 09:52:33 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:28:23 am
The problem comes down to his timing with the book coming out just prior to a slow start to the season, it also comes across a bit like a book version of those stupid behind the scenes documentaries (on amazon?) that most of us are extremely glad we have stayed well away from doing.

As far as footballers, do they tend to have their ghost writers do books based on a single season, aren't they usually ludircously early autobiographies instead?

He didn't do that on purpose though did he? The staff didn't get together and say hey lets have a terrible start to the season it'll be perfect timing just after Pep has released his book.

Oh ok, so some books are allowed and others aren't. I got it.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46864 on: Today at 10:00:27 am »
Lijnders gives me vibes of really enjoying his status and has a lofty opinion of himself. I cant pinpoint exactly what it is but he just doesnt sit right with me.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46865 on: Today at 10:08:11 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:50:14 am
To be fair, Kudus and Gakpo have been talked about as far back as the summer. By me. But they're also talents that most of the top clubs would've been following before the World Cup.

I'm with you, I like Gakpo but don't understand a move for him now and and especially at the price touted. Doesn't ring particularly true. Kudus should be a legitimate target though.

Yep. We played Ajax twice recently and I've heard of us looking at Kudus separate to that. He's young, powerful and is the type of player Klopp likes - breaks lines, has bags of energy.

Gapko, not sure either. For some months now, he's been touted as the next big forward out of Eredivisie. He's not coming to us for Diaz's spot and we have Darwin and Jota for the middle, so I can't really see it.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46866 on: Today at 10:18:05 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
Gakpo or Kudus? If we can get one, who you taking?

Gakpo
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46867 on: Today at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:00:27 am
Lijnders gives me vibes of really enjoying his status and has a lofty opinion of himself. I cant pinpoint exactly what it is but he just doesnt sit right with me.

Time to call in the Body Language Experts? ;D
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,975
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46868 on: Today at 10:20:13 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:18:44 am
Time to call in the Body Language Experts? ;D

Daniel Sturridge is glad he left the building  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46869 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:20:13 am
Daniel Sturridge is glad he left the building  ;D

What about Trent? Heaven knows, he looks miserable now.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46870 on: Today at 10:25:51 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:00:27 am
Lijnders gives me vibes of really enjoying his status and has a lofty opinion of himself. I cant pinpoint exactly what it is but he just doesnt sit right with me.

You mean he is Dutch??
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46871 on: Today at 10:28:37 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:00:27 am
Lijnders gives me vibes of really enjoying his status and has a lofty opinion of himself. I cant pinpoint exactly what it is but he just doesnt sit right with me.

It's the Rodgers-esque smugness and self satisfaction.  He does get about a bit for a lowly assistant manager, maybe that's part of it.  If he's good at his job, though, not bothered at all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,457
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46872 on: Today at 10:29:43 am »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,158
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46873 on: Today at 10:32:03 am »
Some of you are strange
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,259
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46874 on: Today at 10:36:26 am »
Modern football really is awful for how much exposure staff members get, and subsequent opinions on them. Gone are the days when you knew the names of assistant managers and coaches, and thats it. Now they're all interviewed, front and centre, bringing out books and getting criticised for being smug, cocky, full of themselves based on nothing more than three minute interviews. Achterberg was the source of our goalkeeping woes for many years....until he wasn't (ironically as soon as we got a top keeper, imagine that!), Buvac was the source of all our success until we were far more successful without him and now Pep Ljinders is the cause of all our problems. Michael Edwards, Julian Ward and Ian Graham are leaving/have left and again, so much speculation about their impact, what its going to do to us, what a huge problem it is. Probably goes back to when Pako Ayesteran left.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 1167 1168 1169 1170 1171 [1172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 