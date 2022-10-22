Modern football really is awful for how much exposure staff members get, and subsequent opinions on them. Gone are the days when you knew the names of assistant managers and coaches, and thats it. Now they're all interviewed, front and centre, bringing out books and getting criticised for being smug, cocky, full of themselves based on nothing more than three minute interviews. Achterberg was the source of our goalkeeping woes for many years....until he wasn't (ironically as soon as we got a top keeper, imagine that!), Buvac was the source of all our success until we were far more successful without him and now Pep Ljinders is the cause of all our problems. Michael Edwards, Julian Ward and Ian Graham are leaving/have left and again, so much speculation about their impact, what its going to do to us, what a huge problem it is. Probably goes back to when Pako Ayesteran left.