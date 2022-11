Kudus over Gakpo for me, due to added versatility. But both have looked good.



Above either we need a midfielder who will give us some added athleticism.



My hope is we buy Caicedo in January, but we will probably have to overpay, in relation to what he has done so far. Such is life.



Then we can go in for Bellingham or Enzo in the summer, once ownership issues are resolved.