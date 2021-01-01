Well, what I'd say here is that there are people who know people and that it's not wholly unsubstantiated. The question is surely whether it's a problem though isn't it? That's where it falls down for me. We had the same people running the show in different circumstances and it didn't work, which maybe highlights it was a bit of a miracle that it did work so well for a spell. But even then there was luck - we dodged several bullets that get ignored in the analysis. Alex Texeiras and Thomas Lemars for big fees. I think what's maybe true is that we've built a set of really useful tools and processes, but that the manager now has to find another way to make it work for him. But he's a genius isn't he?



I think where Dan misses the point is that it's not about one part of the operation being more dominant than the other but about it working harmoniously. Rodgers truly failed because of that and he seemingly has never learned that lesson since if the Celtic and Leicester rumors are to be believed. Ultimately that will be his downfall at Leicester as well once they can afford it.If Ljinders is ruffling feathers so badly that people are actually quitting then I think that speaks beyond who's right about transfers but about the actual workplace environment being toxic. Doubly so in that if FSG via Gordon have checked out then there is no one in place to stop it except by whatever the version of HR there is in the UK which can be iffy at best. If that is actually the case then I have no faith the club will stay at this level for any further length of time and actually would expect things to get worse as nobody wants to work in those circumstances.For me this would somewhat play into my thoughts that this season started or has continued with there being some internal issues as at times the work rate of the players has looked way off. If Ljinders is driving the football operations staff to quit then what is he doing to the players? There's been times where Trent especially just looked as if he couldn't care. Would be interested if there is any post-Pep interviews from the players at NEC.