LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46800 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Absolute state on that bellend Dan Kennett on twitter, insinuating that pep lijnders is basically running our recruitment. The obsession with pep is so strange

I followed Dan for a while on Twitter but he definitely has some strange agendas which led me to unfollowing him a couple of years ago. Some good stuff still pops up on my timeline from him from time to time but also some absolute shite as well.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46801 on: Today at 05:10:46 pm
Are these the same stats nerds that recommended Eto'o or Balotelli when the Sanchez deal didn't happen?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46802 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm
Liverpool are ready to begin transfer talks with Cody Gakpos representatives once hes finished with the Dutch at the World Cup, with the PSV winger set to cost in the region of 50m. [@VI_nl]
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46803 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:10:46 pm
Are these the same stats nerds that recommended Eto'o or Balotelli when the Sanchez deal didn't happen?

The facts are a little less clear on that lot... but out of the players linked since Edwards got the Directorship - mixed bag?

Eder Militao - decent
Thomas Lemar - hmmm
Ryan Sessegnon - hmmm
Ben Chilwell - decent
Alex Texeira - hmmm

And so forth.


tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46804 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm
Gakpo makes no sense for us, we already have a powerful centre forward in Nunez and we really don't need another right-footed forward to play on the left with Diaz, Jota and Nunez all knocking about.
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46805 on: Today at 05:35:18 pm
Gvardiol
Caicedo
Bellingham
Kudus

And thats us set for the next 10 years ;)
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46806 on: Today at 05:40:14 pm
Sooooooo annoying: every player we are linked with keeps scoring at the World Cup.

Even Frenkie De Jong.

Enough already!
TobyLFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46807 on: Today at 05:58:13 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:27:58 pm
The facts are a little less clear on that lot... but out of the players linked since Edwards got the Directorship - mixed bag?

Eder Militao - decent
Thomas Lemar - hmmm
Ryan Sessegnon - hmmm
Ben Chilwell - decent
Alex Texeira - hmmm

And so forth.

The curious thing is how they would have turned out under the guidance of Klopp and our training staff, dare I say better than where  they are now.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46808 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:31:15 pm
Gakpo makes no sense for us, we already have a powerful centre forward in Nunez and we really don't need another right-footed forward to play on the left with Diaz, Jota and Nunez all knocking about.
But Pep wants him and what Pep wants, Pep gets.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46809 on: Today at 06:12:11 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:00:02 pm
But Pep wants him and what Pep wants, Pep gets.
What Pep wants Pep gets God help us all
What Pep wants Pep gets
FA in the corner looked at the beast
But turned around to the World Cup in Qatar
The FA said
Pep wants Haaland
Pep wants bung
Pep wants Gakpo
Shady money in the bank
What Pep wants Pep gets
TobyLFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46810 on: Today at 06:12:53 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:00:02 pm
But Pep wants him and what Pep wants, Pep gets.
Except a certain dutch captain ;)
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46811 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 05:58:13 pm
The curious thing is how they would have turned out under the guidance of Klopp and our training staff, dare I say better than where  they are now.

thats the thing isnt it, its hard to dismiss targets, but we have no idea how theyd have turned out.   

And in the same way - some of the players who signed for Klopp - how would they have done eleswhere. We may have been watching the likes of Robbo, Joel, Gini, even someone like Sadio careers develop eleswhere and wonder why on earth we had targetted them.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46812 on: Today at 06:33:13 pm
Please no laughing RAWK.  :D

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus (22) has been closely watched by those in power at Anfield throughout the World Cup ahead of a potential approach in the new year, and will battle it out with Everton next month for his signature. [@Telegraaf]
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46813 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm
 @LFCTransferRoom

"@VI_nl: LIVERPOOL set to hold talks with Cody Gakpo agents soon! Fee of £43M being discussed for PSV to let go of the forward"

If I am not mistaken, Gakpo is playing from right-forward areas for the Dutch this WC? He's been effective as a left-wing forward for PSV, and he sometimes plays through the middle for them too?

So, another versatile forward being linked to us.

   
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46814 on: Today at 06:38:06 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:23:15 am
Well, what I'd say here is that there are people who know people and that it's not wholly unsubstantiated. The question is surely whether it's a problem though isn't it? That's where it falls down for me. We had the same people running the show in different circumstances and it didn't work, which maybe highlights it was a bit of a miracle that it did work so well for a spell. But even then there was luck - we dodged several bullets that get ignored in the analysis. Alex Texeiras and Thomas Lemars for big fees. I think what's maybe true is that we've built a set of really useful tools and processes, but that the manager now has to find another way to make it work for him. But he's a genius isn't he?

Its always good to read your insights Roy, particularly as you clearly know stuff most of us dont.

So throw us a bone - given everything thats enabled every football hack to have a field day speculating on January, what are your thoughts about midfield reinforcements after Christmas?
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46815 on: Today at 06:57:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:33:13 pm
Please no laughing RAWK.  :D


Oh well, the dream was nice while it lasted.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46816 on: Today at 07:11:00 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:38:06 pm
Its always good to read your insights Roy, particularly as you clearly know stuff most of us dont.

So throw us a bone - given everything thats enabled every football hack to have a field day speculating on January, what are your thoughts about midfield reinforcements after Christmas?

I don't know anything mate (and likewise as you know!) - I just had a dig via Dan and joined dots based on things Andy Heaton and Neil Jones said (or said and wrote in Neil Jones's case).

For me Josh Williams on the Echo's Analysing Anfield podcast has it right. If you plugged in two semi defensive-minded midfielders with the right amount of brains and legs, we guarantee a top 4 finish comfortably and probably win something. We're so good everywhere else we don't need whistles and bells - the problem is legs and availability and the ability to fill a space and close a man down when we lose the ball.

If we'd signed Tchouameni the season would look a lot different, but boy did we not sign a backup eh? It stands out like a sore thumb.

What do you reckon?
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46817 on: Today at 08:12:19 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:11:00 pm
I don't know anything mate (and likewise as you know!) - I just had a dig via Dan and joined dots based on things Andy Heaton and Neil Jones said (or said and wrote in Neil Jones's case).

For me Josh Williams on the Echo's Analysing Anfield podcast has it right. If you plugged in two semi defensive-minded midfielders with the right amount of brains and legs, we guarantee a top 4 finish comfortably and probably win something. We're so good everywhere else we don't need whistles and bells - the problem is legs and availability and the ability to fill a space and close a man down when we lose the ball.

If we'd signed Tchouameni the season would look a lot different, but boy did we not sign a backup eh? It stands out like a sore thumb.

What do you reckon?

Thanks for the reply, Roy. What do I reckon? Well, it was almost inevitable that an injury glut - similar to the recent centrebacks one - would, as is the case with Sods Law, strike when an ageing and increasingly unathletic midfield wasnt safeguarded with new legs, but perhaps more tellingly, against Sod.

Nobodys perfect, and our recruitment team has a remarkably good overall record of success with their principle of waiting for the right player. And hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Keita, Ox and Jones have had too little playing time due to injury, and the consequent load carried by the remaining midfielders has impacted their fitness and form.

I havent a clue whether realistic yet viable (as in ready, and capable of fitting in and firing from the off) targets are actually available and prepared to pitch up. I also have no idea what the situation is regarding funding, seeing as the club is on the market.

So in summary, it would be no surprise if the long-injured players, being fresh and hopefully champing at the bit, are utilised until the seasons close, with more long term targets recruited in the summer - when the result of the ownership saga might be clearer. (whether Keita figures in any of this is moot, theres something odd there).
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46818 on: Today at 08:29:40 pm
Yeah that could be what happens I guess. I think I'd blow a gasket, mind...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46819 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm
I think its entirely realistic that we don't sign a player in January. If the season had continued then we undoubtably would have suffered more injuries (whilst getting some back) and then it would have been acted upon.

However, with a long break and the chance to get some training time, I wouldn't be putting money on us signing anyone. Of course, it would be a mad decision not to, but then our transfer decisions have been mad for a while. So maybe some of the current transfer team fucking off isn't a bad thing.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46820 on: Today at 08:55:14 pm
Hopefully some links ramp up over the coming weeks, need that buzz!! Be funny (not) if we signed an attacker and totally ignored central midfield again  ;D
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46821 on: Today at 09:00:38 pm
Gakpo or Kudus? If we can get one, who you taking?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46822 on: Today at 09:05:44 pm
Kudus looks like he can play in attack and midfield.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46823 on: Today at 09:06:03 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:00:38 pm
Gakpo or Kudus? If we can get one, who you taking?

A(ny) midfielder
Cafe De Paris

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46824 on: Today at 09:19:59 pm
We need to sign Jude Bellingham. I dont know how but we must.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46825 on: Today at 09:37:34 pm
Did the RAWK body language experts notice anything in the Hendo Bellingham partnership that we can cling on to?
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46826 on: Today at 09:40:12 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:55:14 pm
Hopefully some links ramp up over the coming weeks, need that buzz!! Be funny (not) if we signed an attacker and totally ignored central midfield again  ;D

And not surprising either. ;D
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46827 on: Today at 09:44:50 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:23:15 am
Well, what I'd say here is that there are people who know people and that it's not wholly unsubstantiated. The question is surely whether it's a problem though isn't it? That's where it falls down for me. We had the same people running the show in different circumstances and it didn't work, which maybe highlights it was a bit of a miracle that it did work so well for a spell. But even then there was luck - we dodged several bullets that get ignored in the analysis. Alex Texeiras and Thomas Lemars for big fees. I think what's maybe true is that we've built a set of really useful tools and processes, but that the manager now has to find another way to make it work for him. But he's a genius isn't he?

I think where Dan misses the point is that it's not about one part of the operation being more dominant than the other but about it working harmoniously. Rodgers truly failed because of that and he seemingly has never learned that lesson since if the Celtic and Leicester rumors are to be believed. Ultimately that will be his downfall at Leicester as well once they can afford it.

If Ljinders is ruffling feathers so badly that people are actually quitting then I think that speaks beyond who's right about transfers but about the actual workplace environment being toxic. Doubly so in that if FSG via Gordon have checked out then there is no one in place to stop it except by whatever the version of HR there is in the UK which can be iffy at best. If that is actually the case then I have no faith the club will stay at this level for any further length of time and actually would expect things to get worse as nobody wants to work in those circumstances.

For me this would somewhat play into my thoughts that this season started or has continued with there being some internal issues as at times the work rate of the players has looked way off. If Ljinders is driving the football operations staff to quit then what is he doing to the players? There's been times where Trent especially just looked as if he couldn't care. Would be interested if there is any post-Pep interviews from the players at NEC.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46828 on: Today at 10:03:36 pm
Klopp values team spirit above everything though. If Lijnders was causing people to quit or players to check out, there's not a chance that Klopp wouldn't know and wouldn't act.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46829 on: Today at 10:03:49 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:44:50 pm
I think where Dan misses the point is that it's not about one part of the operation being more dominant than the other but about it working harmoniously. Rodgers truly failed because of that and he seemingly has never learned that lesson since if the Celtic and Leicester rumors are to be believed. Ultimately that will be his downfall at Leicester as well once they can afford it.

If Ljinders is ruffling feathers so badly that people are actually quitting then I think that speaks beyond who's right about transfers but about the actual workplace environment being toxic. Doubly so in that if FSG via Gordon have checked out then there is no one in place to stop it except by whatever the version of HR there is in the UK which can be iffy at best. If that is actually the case then I have no faith the club will stay at this level for any further length of time and actually would expect things to get worse as nobody wants to work in those circumstances.

For me this would somewhat play into my thoughts that this season started or has continued with there being some internal issues as at times the work rate of the players has looked way off. If Ljinders is driving the football operations staff to quit then what is he doing to the players? There's been times where Trent especially just looked as if he couldn't care. Would be interested if there is any post-Pep interviews from the players at NEC.

Blimey. Thats some collection of assertions/assumptions/conjecture - with no apparent hard facts. And on what basis is the idea that (compared, presumably with good ole USA) HR in the U.K. can be iffy at best?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46830 on: Today at 10:07:10 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:03:49 pm
Blimey. Thats some collection of assertions/assumptions/conjecture - with no apparent hard facts. And on what basis is the idea that (compared, presumably with good ole USA) HR in the U.K. can be iffy at best?

We'll see how it plays out. The rumors though are that Ward, Graham, Spearman and most of the rest of the data people are quitting though because of Ljinders.

HR in the US is there generally to protect the company, not the person. If you want to personally protect yourself you hire a lawyer, you don't go to HR or you hire the lawyer as you go to HR. Will the HR in the UK trash the company for one employees grievance?
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46831 on: Today at 10:13:44 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:44:50 pm
I think where Dan misses the point is that it's not about one part of the operation being more dominant than the other but about it working harmoniously. Rodgers truly failed because of that and he seemingly has never learned that lesson since if the Celtic and Leicester rumors are to be believed. Ultimately that will be his downfall at Leicester as well once they can afford it.

If Ljinders is ruffling feathers so badly that people are actually quitting then I think that speaks beyond who's right about transfers but about the actual workplace environment being toxic. Doubly so in that if FSG via Gordon have checked out then there is no one in place to stop it except by whatever the version of HR there is in the UK which can be iffy at best. If that is actually the case then I have no faith the club will stay at this level for any further length of time and actually would expect things to get worse as nobody wants to work in those circumstances.

For me this would somewhat play into my thoughts that this season started or has continued with there being some internal issues as at times the work rate of the players has looked way off. If Ljinders is driving the football operations staff to quit then what is he doing to the players? There's been times where Trent especially just looked as if he couldn't care. Would be interested if there is any post-Pep interviews from the players at NEC.

That if is doing so much heavy lifting it should enter the next strongman competition in it's area.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46832 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:07:10 pm
We'll see how it plays out. The rumors though are that Ward, Graham, Spearman and most of the rest of the data people are quitting though because of Ljinders.

HR in the US is there generally to protect the company, not the person. If you want to personally protect yourself you hire a lawyer, you don't go to HR or you hire the lawyer as you go to HR. Will the HR in the UK trash the company for one employees grievance?

It's a shit rumour with no basis in reality. If you think there's any substance to it then show your findings. As (I think) Dim Glas alluded to when the rumours were first posted, you must think Jürgen is a very weak character to have all this going on and just let it happen. He'd worked with Buvač for his entire managerial career and he moved him on when there was an issue.

If I'm not mistaken you're the one who was coming up with all the Keïta fantasies too so I guess you have a wild imagination.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46833 on: Today at 10:27:19 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:07:10 pm
We'll see how it plays out. The rumors though are that Ward, Graham, Spearman and most of the rest of the data people are quitting though because of Ljinders.

HR in the US is there generally to protect the company, not the person. If you want to personally protect yourself you hire a lawyer, you don't go to HR or you hire the lawyer as you go to HR. Will the HR in the UK trash the company for one employees grievance?

Well, however it plays out, the implications your post is laden with, are not just based on your (unassigned) rumours, but extremely disrespectful of the manager.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46834 on: Today at 10:28:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:44 pm
Kudus looks like he can play in attack and midfield.

Extremely versatile. Be delighted to see us go for him, he's class. Mentioned him this season as someone we should target
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46835 on: Today at 10:30:43 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:31:15 pm
Gakpo makes no sense for us, we already have a powerful centre forward in Nunez and we really don't need another right-footed forward to play on the left with Diaz, Jota and Nunez all knocking about.

Makes sense if Firmino doesn't stay past this season. Allows us to move Nunez and Jota in the middle
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46836 on: Today at 10:32:56 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:03:49 pm
Blimey. Thats some collection of assertions/assumptions/conjecture - with no apparent hard facts. And on what basis is the idea that (compared, presumably with good ole USA) HR in the U.K. can be iffy at best?

Our HR clowns give us more than about 10 days holiday a year. Jokers.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46837 on: Today at 10:34:33 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:13:44 pm
That if is doing so much heavy lifting it should enter the next strongman competition in it's area.

Yes, just a whole department mass resigns for no reason. Might not be Ljinders but it's not something typical.

Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:27:19 pm
Well, however it plays out, the implications your post is laden with, are not just based on your (unassigned) rumours, but extremely disrespectful of the manager.

Comical. Let's just build him a golden throne and be done with it.
