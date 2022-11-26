« previous next »
Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:43:46 pm
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:11:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:49:06 pm
Tchouameni can play the 8 position.

He can probably play as a No.8, but he is a No.6, first and foremost ...



Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:49:06 pm
As it stands all the rumours state we want a couple of central midfielders.

We will see ...
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:11:57 pm
We will see ...

Certainly stronger rumours than youre made up Diaby ones. (Not that Id complain if we signed him - looks a real Klopp player)
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm
Certainly stronger rumours than youre made up Diaby ones. (Not that Id complain if we signed him - looks a real Klopp player)

We've been linked with Diaby in the German and French press since April. For some reason, the "we need 3 new midfielders" brigade have decided to ignore it ...
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:10:06 pm
I think the needs can be gauged by who's going out that we see right now -
Naby, Ox, Melo ( I'd count it as 2 midfielders )
Milner ( He'll be a big miss, given he fills in everywhere and anywhere and is a reliable player for the last 15-20 minutes or so). We need players like him and Origi who can fill that role. I have sorely missed Origi this season.
Firmino (His contract is up. I dont think we should be extending as he'll be 32 in june and I dont think he fits the mould of a squad player who can change games late on consistently. Love him to bits but I think we need to be looking at the future here and he may be one of those ruthless moves that need to be made)

With this, we need atleast 2 midfielders and I would argue 2 attackers. I dont think Carvalho is a solution long term as an attacker. His skills are more in line with what we want from a midfielder. We need high strength and preferably lots of pace/skill upfront. Gakpo is a good shout, no idea if its a true link though. I think we'll need one more still.
In midfield, manu kone has been an active link and Melissa Reddy also name dropped him as one we tried for late in the window. I also like Rice and Bellingham and we could use numbers in the homegrown quota. Curtis will count as a senior player next season too. So those 2 will directly take the spots left by Milner and Ox.
PatriotScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:02:32 pm
We do need 3 midfielders, Peter but I'd integrate them into the squad one at a time.

Sign a midfielder in January 23, another in the summer of 23 and another in the summer of 24. So by the time 24/25 season rolls around we have those 3 new CM/DMs in the squad plus Elliott, Jones and Fab. Along with the other current youth players we have. But we'll know by then if they are good enough - same as with Jones.

I do fully agree with you though that we need another wide player to complete with Salah/Diaz and to give them a break. We also need to think about replacing Bobby - which I'd do in the summer 24.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:59:27 pm
According to Matt Law, West Ham are willing to sell Declan Rice for £70m next summer. Apparently 2 PL clubs have made early moves to sign him, excluding Chelsea (though they are expected to get involved).

I can't see City going for him since they just signed Phillips and have Rodri. Unlikely Arsenal or Spurs. That would leave us, United and maybe Newcastle. Some Chelsea journalist seemed pretty confident we were after him a month or so ago.

£70m is more palatable, although I'm still not fussed by him.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:29:20 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:59:27 pm
According to Matt Law, West Ham are willing to sell Declan Rice for £70m next summer. Apparently 2 PL clubs have made early moves to sign him, excluding Chelsea (though they are expected to get involved).

I can't see City going for him since they just signed Phillips and have Rodri. Unlikely Arsenal or Spurs. That would leave us, United and maybe Newcastle. Some Chelsea journalist seemed pretty confident we were after him a month or so ago.

£70m is more palatable, although I'm still not fussed by him.

It's been a while since we signed a young talented midfielder, the last one was Keita for £50 million and that was over four years ago. I think the prices we're likely going to need to pay will be a bit of a shock to the system but they're where football is at right now.

£70 million for Rice sounds pretty good, assuming the club are confident he's a good fit for whatever role they've earmarked him for.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:31:06 pm
Sign Kudus!
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:44:06 pm
Ghanaian journo.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Blaqqkoffi/status/1597263214819299328

Quote
Just a quick reminder that Liverpool scouts are still in Qatar watching Him

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:51:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:06 pm
Sign Kudus!

He was really impressive when we played Ajax, would be a great addition
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:51:32 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:59:27 pm
According to Matt Law, West Ham are willing to sell Declan Rice for £70m next summer. Apparently 2 PL clubs have made early moves to sign him, excluding Chelsea (though they are expected to get involved).

I can't see City going for him since they just signed Phillips and have Rodri. Unlikely Arsenal or Spurs. That would leave us, United and maybe Newcastle. Some Chelsea journalist seemed pretty confident we were after him a month or so ago.

£70m is more palatable, although I'm still not fussed by him.

Unless you are City paying 70m for Rice is stupidity and we may as well close our scouting department.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:54:36 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:51:32 pm
Unless you are City paying 70m for Rice is stupidity and we may as well close our scouting department.
He is painfully average, another Ray Wilkins style crab.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:58:23 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:51:32 pm
Unless you are City paying 70m for Rice is stupidity and we may as well close our scouting department.
Why did you leave Newcastle out?  ;)
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:06:23 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:59:27 pm
According to Matt Law, West Ham are willing to sell Declan Rice for £70m next summer. Apparently 2 PL clubs have made early moves to sign him, excluding Chelsea (though they are expected to get involved).

I can't see City going for him since they just signed Phillips and have Rodri. Unlikely Arsenal or Spurs. That would leave us, United and maybe Newcastle. Some Chelsea journalist seemed pretty confident we were after him a month or so ago.

£70m is more palatable, although I'm still not fussed by him.

Klopp targeted Tchouameni as a defensive CM (hybrid 6/8) & went strongly for him last summer (though failed to get him), & then planned to get Bellingham, a more offensive CM for next summer.

Could it be that there's a possibility that now Rice (defensive CM, also hybrid 6/8) is the one being targeted alongside Bellingham?

Even with a change in spending policy moving forward, to allow more risks as Klopp alluded to, can't see LFC going for both Rice & Bellingham. The outlay on both (transfer fees + their high wages) would be like nothing we've done before. Saying that, if all 3 of Naby, Milner & Ox leave, their combined wages would pay for both Rice & Bellingham's...I think?   
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:17:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:44:06 pm
Ghanaian journo.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Blaqqkoffi/status/1597263214819299328



Kudus makes so much sense for LFC. His profile is just spot on, positionally he'd be available to Klopp in like 3 positions, & now he's scoring goals more regularly. He was very keen on moving to Everton last summer, so you'd think moving to LFC would greatly appeal to him (plus, for him, there is the Thiago-pull).

Only sticking points would be the amount of money Ajax would want for him, since he's become crucial to them since loosing Antony. And also, the lad said recently that he doesn't like sitting on the bench, which he'd have to be comfortable of doing at LFC, at least in the first 2 seasons.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:19:32 pm
Am I remembering this wrong... but did we at some point recently (last few years) get linked with a young African who was smashing shots in from miles out?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:19:32 pm
Am I remembering this wrong... but did we at some point recently (last few years) get linked with a young African who was smashing shots in from miles out?

Yes Fatso, your cousin Fatawu Issahaku.  18 year old Ghanaian. :D
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:23:25 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:06:23 pm
Klopp targeted Tchouameni as a defensive CM (hybrid 6/8) & went strongly for him last summer (though failed to get him), & then planned to get Bellingham, a more offensive CM for next summer.

Could it be that there's a possibility that now Rice (defensive CM, also hybrid 6/8) is the one being targeted alongside Bellingham?

Even with a change in spending policy moving forward, to allow more risks as Klopp alluded to, can't see LFC going for both Rice & Bellingham. The outlay on both (transfer fees + their high wages) would be like nothing we've done before. Saying that, if all 3 of Naby, Milner & Ox leave, their combined wages would pay for both Rice & Bellingham's...I think?   

It's difficult to guess the plan right now, it's entirely possible we think that getting both Bellingham and Rice is possible and they'd work well together, however it's also possible that we're just targeting talent regardless of their exact profile, with the expectation that we'll be able to adapt the player and the team to make it work.

I wouldn't be shocked if we're aiming to sign both to operate in the #8 roles, with Bellingham the slightly more attacking of the two, and Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago sharing #6 duties a bit more. Assuming we're past the Covid losses now and the money earmarked for stadium improvements is already accounted for, we should finally be at that point where the club can afford to throw everything into transfers.
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:25:25 pm
70m for Rice is madness
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:26:09 pm
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:27:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:09 pm
What about Rice and Pea's mate?

Who's Pea's mate, what position does his mate play?
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:27:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:09 pm
What about Rice and Pea's mate?
Rice a Roni
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:29:48 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:58:23 pm
Why did you leave Newcastle out?  ;)

Because it will be a while before they can spend as freely as City. They need more " sponsors"
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:07:55 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 05:25:25 pm
70m for Rice is madness

Means that revamping our midfield might only cost £170 million and FSG might stay after all
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:43:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:09 pm
What about Rice and Pea's mate?

Apparently we've made some moves to sign the next Chicharito
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:50:58 pm
Liverpool have entered the race to try and sign Mohammed Kudus. [@MikeVerweij]
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:02:17 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:50:58 pm
Liverpool have entered the race to try and sign Mohammed Kudus. [@MikeVerweij]

What position does Kudus play?
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:06:39 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:50:58 pm
Liverpool have entered the race to try and sign Mohammed Kudus. [@MikeVerweij]
Kudos, if we sign him!
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:10:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:02:17 pm
What position does Kudus play?

Midfield as a playmaker or as a forward
vblfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:17:11 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 06:07:55 pm
Means that revamping our midfield might only cost £170 million and FSG might stay after all
and Southgate to take over from Jürgen?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:22:15 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 05:27:29 pm
Who's Pea's mate, what position does his mate play?
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/chris-pease/profil/spieler/624006

Centre Back but if we lose Phillips we will need a fifth choice anyway.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:25:06 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:17:11 pm
and Southgate to take over from Jürgen?

We'd pay him with beard treatment oils and vests,and be busy monitoring Dier. 
The G in Get Hard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:29:28 pm
I'd have said yes we should sign Rice before seeing him on advertisements "dancing" and for that reason I'm out.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:48:34 pm
Sounds like Laimer will sign a pre-contract with Bayern, as expected.
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:51:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:09 pm
What about Rice and Pea's mate?

Nah, Aubameyang's a bit old
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:58:55 pm
Like the Kudus shouts, hopefully there is something to it.
Thiago12291

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:07:48 pm
Absolute state on that bellend Dan Kennett on twitter, insinuating that pep lijnders is basically running our recruitment. The obsession with pep is so strange
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:10:19 pm
Kudus feels like someone who could be a genuine option for both midfield and attack. Good backup for Mo but versatile enough that he could get gametime in other positions.
