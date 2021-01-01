We need 2, maybe 3. And a left footed forward who plays from the right. If Diabys that I'm on board after we bring in the 2nd midfielder but before the 3rd But maybe I'm just yet to be pulled in for questioning.



I'd be perfectly fine with Bellingham (on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson) and Diaby, and giving our young midfielders more playing time. Not that there will be too much playing time in midfield, since getting Diaby would mean that we will go with the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2 more often ...