LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Mel Reddy said in summer that weve been closely watching Enzo Fernandez, so thatll be one. Then take your pick from others, maybe Caicedo, maybe Joao Gomes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Colombian journo.

Quote
Jhon Jáder Duráns agent visited London two weeks ago. Liverpools scouts watched him play in three matches. Lille, Frankfurt & PSV are all still interested in the 18 year old striker.

At the moment, it is just interest. There hasnt been an offer made yet. But 10,000,000 is a very good price when talking about a kid with these characteristics. He can become one of the best forwards on the planet.

[Pipe Sierra]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:11:26 pm
X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to 150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://twitter.com/plettigoal/status/1596245736899088384?s=46&t=lgjaYpAciEETgQFnGXP_kw

Remember that summer when Klopp wanted VVD and only him? Remember when, even though the club bangled the negotiations process with Southampton, Klopp still refused to bring any other CB, despite the fact clubs like Man City & Man U also courted VVD? Turns out that VVD had set his heart on Klopp all along.

And here we are now, with this Jude business: Klopp refuses to entertain any other CMs this past summer, even though everybody and his dog knew that LFC needed to refresh the midfield. And despite the fact that the club & Klopp knowing that clubs like MC & RM have more financial power, they briefed journos in the summer that they'd wait for Bellingham.

It would be extremely naive of Klopp & the club to have never envisioned Jude's profile increasing with another CL run with BVB this season and at the World Cup. They knew this would happen, and they still let it slip that we are after the lad as our #1 CM target.

My guess here is that Klopp has some sort of encouragement from BVB & Jude that is keeping us interested when by all accounts (financially, at least) we should not even be in the conversation.

Just saying.

As an aside: I will still be very conflicted IF we managed to sign this kid, but at the expense of another mobile CM, as the money to buy him + another CM + another forward would be huuuuuge. Unless, of course, we become Mr. Moneybags in the very near future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Remember that summer when Klopp wanted VVD and only him? Remember when, even though the club bangled the negotiations process with Southampton, Klopp still refused to bring any other CB, despite the fact clubs like Man City & Man U also courted VVD? Turns out that VVD had set his heart on Klopp all along.

And here we are now, with this Jude business: Klopp refuses to entertain any other CMs this past summer, even though everybody and his dog knew that LFC needed to refresh the midfield. And despite the fact that the club & Klopp knowing that clubs like MC & RM have more financial power, they briefed journos in the summer that they'd wait for Bellingham.

It would be extremely naive of Klopp & the club to have never envisioned Jude's profile increasing with another CL run with BVB this season and at the World Cup. They knew this would happen, and they still let it slip that we are after the lad as our #1 CM target.

My guess here is that Klopp has some sort of encouragement from BVB & Jude that is keeping us interested when by all accounts (financially, at least) we should not even be in the conversation.

Just saying.

As an aside: I will still be very conflicted IF we managed to sign this kid, but at the expense of another mobile CM, as the money to buy him + another CM + another forward would be huuuuuge. Unless, of course, we become Mr. Moneybags in the very near future.

What accounts?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
For the millionth time, for the price that Adams cost we should have been in on that. He can play RB as well. Just strange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
What accounts?




The accounts that led Klopp to say, for example, that LFC could not handle the fees + wages for the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, & Messi (after leaving Barca & MC seemed a destination for him), & as recently as few weeks ago when he said that LFC couldn't compete vs City financially.

The current standing of LFC in the top 10 or whatever charts going around doesn't equate to spending behavior in transfer market.

Fairly obvious too: FSG is selling the club b'se of this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm

The accounts that led Klopp to say, for example, that LFC could not handle the fees + wages for the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, & Messi (after leaving Barca & MC seemed a destination for him), & as recently as few weeks ago when he said that LFC couldn't compete vs City financially.

The current standing of LFC in the top 10 or whatever charts going around doesn't equate to spending behavior in transfer market.

Fairly obvious too: FSG is selling the club b'se of this.

So we can't afford the top .01% but can afford the rest of the 99.99% of players. Honestly how do fans at every other club even exist? Based on how most of RAWK acts you think they'd all have walked away from the game years ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm
For the millionth time, for the price that Adams cost we should have been in on that. He can play RB as well. Just strange.
I'm sure with a lot of players we sound out their agents and we're told the player isn't interested in being a squad / utility player and would rather move elsewhere and be one of the first names on the team sheet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
So we can't afford the top .01% but can afford the rest of the 99.99% of players. Honestly how do fans at every other club even exist? Based on how most of RAWK acts you think they'd all have walked away from the game years ago.

I might be misreading this response, but...

Have I been seeing things when reading that LFC has always used the spend-what-they-earn model and that this has meant certain players (due to the transfer fee amounts + wages involved) are a no-go?

Is this not what Klopp alluded to last week or so when he implied that this model needs to change so that he "can take more risks" in the transfer market?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
I might be misreading this response, but...

Have I been seeing things when reading that LFC has always used the spend-what-they-earn model and that this has meant certain players (due to the transfer fee amounts + wages involved) are a no-go?

Is this not what Klopp alluded to last week or so when he implied that this model needs to change so that he "can take more risks" in the transfer market?

So if we earn the 6th most income in the world and we spend it all then how does that compare to every club in the world? How many clubs are there in the world?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:00:14 pm
Sign Tyler Adams.
He not tall enough for what Klopp looks for as a 6. I dont think he what being looking for as an 8
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Signing the players off the back of good World Cups isn't always the wisest thing to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm
For the millionth time, for the price that Adams cost we should have been in on that. He can play RB as well. Just strange.

So far this World Cup has underlined that the easiest thing to buy in football in this era is athletic midfielders with okay technical ability and excellent defensive ability  its mad we didnt just go and get one last summer (actually 2 summers ago)
Im pretty certain if you said to our scouts I need a 21-23 year old CM who can play as a 6 or in a double pivot or as the defensive 8/Wijnaldam role youve got 40 million they could bring you a very long list
Trying to buy Caceido from Brighton for whatever made up number they want (as an example) is nuts when you can just go and scout and get exactly as good a player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:01:08 pm
There will not be enough playing time for Jones in the 4-2-3-1 setup we are discussing here, if we sign Bellingham. And we need to fund the purchase of Diaby somehow, before the sheikh you are waiting for arrives. And yes, we still don't need another midfielder on top of Bellingham. A left-footed wide forward like Diaby is a much better option ...

When did we move to a 4-2-3-1, must have missed that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:01:08 pm
There will not be enough playing time for Jones in the 4-2-3-1 setup we are discussing here, if we sign Bellingham. And we need to fund the purchase of Diaby somehow, before the sheikh you are waiting for arrives. And yes, we still don't need another midfielder on top of Bellingham. A left-footed wide forward like Diaby is a much better option ...
We aren't signing Diaby.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:01:31 am
When did we move to a 4-2-3-1, must have missed that

Its Macs way of just consistently banging on about the same thing and think it will become reality. Very much doubt Klopp is listening to him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:53:32 am
So far this World Cup has underlined that the easiest thing to buy in football in this era is athletic midfielders with okay technical ability and excellent defensive ability  its mad we didnt just go and get one last summer (actually 2 summers ago)
Im pretty certain if you said to our scouts I need a 21-23 year old CM who can play as a 6 or in a double pivot or as the defensive 8/Wijnaldam role youve got 40 million they could bring you a very long list
Trying to buy Caceido from Brighton for whatever made up number they want (as an example) is nuts when you can just go and scout and get exactly as good a player


Agree. I have watched Caceido a fair bit at Brighton since he signed and I don't see a player anything above £40m in value. No outstanding attribute bar energy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
What's the word Dave loves? Fungible? Does make the Caicedo talk, if there's any fire to the smoke, feel pretty odd and exposes whatever is happening behind the scenes right now a little.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:47:09 am
What's the word Dave loves? Fungible? Does make the Caicedo talk, if there's any fire to the smoke, feel pretty odd and exposes whatever is happening behind the scenes right now a little.

Yup that's the word ...  the system we used to play was the ultimate 'fungibile midfielders' set up - our flat 3 (gini, fab, henderson) became incredibly good at playing the system but Klopp and team could've coached any number of players to play those roles.
Now its more ambiguous exactly what we're buying for these days - but buying a player that could rotate with Fabinho/Henderson and be coached to improve in our set up wouldve been an absolute piece of piss for our recruitment team last summer.
If you want a midfielder who can do all that but also be a good ball progresser / creative passer then it gets way way harder 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm

The accounts that led Klopp to say, for example, that LFC could not handle the fees + wages for the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, & Messi (after leaving Barca & MC seemed a destination for him), & as recently as few weeks ago when he said that LFC couldn't compete vs City financially.

The current standing of LFC in the top 10 or whatever charts going around doesn't equate to spending behavior in transfer market.

Fairly obvious too: FSG is selling the club b'se of this.
If Bellingham will cost something like Mbappe, then we wont have a chance.
But he shouldnt cost anything near that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:49 am
Its Macs way of just consistently banging on about the same thing and think it will become reality. Very much doubt Klopp is listening to him.

Its his way of moving the goalposts when a quick review of his posts reveals more inaccuracies than a Trump tax return 🤪
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm

The accounts that led Klopp to say, for example, that LFC could not handle the fees + wages for the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, & Messi (after leaving Barca & MC seemed a destination for him), & as recently as few weeks ago when he said that LFC couldn't compete vs City financially.

The current standing of LFC in the top 10 or whatever charts going around doesn't equate to spending behavior in transfer market.

Fairly obvious too: FSG is selling the club b'se of this.

Cannot believe you shortened because.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I wasn't too excited regarding Caicedo last summer, but that's because I haven't watched Brighton much.

Having seen his two games at the World Cup, I can see why there's all the fuss. He looks excellent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:44 pm
I would knock off 30 million from that Bellingham performance tonight.
I thought transfer fees only go up through the World Cup?  ::) ;D
