Mel Reddy said in summer that weve been closely watching Enzo Fernandez, so thatll be one. Then take your pick from others, maybe Caicedo, maybe Joao Gomes.
Colombian journo.

Jhon Jáder Duráns agent visited London two weeks ago. Liverpools scouts watched him play in three matches. Lille, Frankfurt & PSV are all still interested in the 18 year old striker.

At the moment, it is just interest. There hasnt been an offer made yet. But 10,000,000 is a very good price when talking about a kid with these characteristics. He can become one of the best forwards on the planet.

[Pipe Sierra]
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:11:26 pm
X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to 150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://twitter.com/plettigoal/status/1596245736899088384?s=46&t=lgjaYpAciEETgQFnGXP_kw

Remember that summer when Klopp wanted VVD and only him? Remember when, even though the club bangled the negotiations process with Southampton, Klopp still refused to bring any other CB, despite the fact clubs like Man City & Man U also courted VVD? Turns out that VVD had set his heart on Klopp all along.

And here we are now, with this Jude business: Klopp refuses to entertain any other CMs this past summer, even though everybody and his dog knew that LFC needed to refresh the midfield. And despite the fact that the club & Klopp knowing that clubs like MC & RM have more financial power, they briefed journos in the summer that they'd wait for Bellingham.

It would be extremely naive of Klopp & the club to have never envisioned Jude's profile increasing with another CL run with BVB this season and at the World Cup. They knew this would happen, and they still let it slip that we are after the lad as our #1 CM target.

My guess here is that Klopp has some sort of encouragement from BVB & Jude that is keeping us interested when by all accounts (financially, at least) we should not even be in the conversation.

Just saying.

As an aside: I will still be very conflicted IF we managed to sign this kid, but at the expense of another mobile CM, as the money to buy him + another CM + another forward would be huuuuuge. Unless, of course, we become Mr. Moneybags in the very near future.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Remember that summer when Klopp wanted VVD and only him? Remember when, even though the club bangled the negotiations process with Southampton, Klopp still refused to bring any other CB, despite the fact clubs like Man City & Man U also courted VVD? Turns out that VVD had set his heart on Klopp all along.

And here we are now, with this Jude business: Klopp refuses to entertain any other CMs this past summer, even though everybody and his dog knew that LFC needed to refresh the midfield. And despite the fact that the club & Klopp knowing that clubs like MC & RM have more financial power, they briefed journos in the summer that they'd wait for Bellingham.

It would be extremely naive of Klopp & the club to have never envisioned Jude's profile increasing with another CL run with BVB this season and at the World Cup. They knew this would happen, and they still let it slip that we are after the lad as our #1 CM target.

My guess here is that Klopp has some sort of encouragement from BVB & Jude that is keeping us interested when by all accounts (financially, at least) we should not even be in the conversation.

Just saying.

As an aside: I will still be very conflicted IF we managed to sign this kid, but at the expense of another mobile CM, as the money to buy him + another CM + another forward would be huuuuuge. Unless, of course, we become Mr. Moneybags in the very near future.

What accounts?

For the millionth time, for the price that Adams cost we should have been in on that. He can play RB as well. Just strange.
What accounts?
What accounts?




The accounts that led Klopp to say, for example, that LFC could not handle the fees + wages for the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, & Messi (after leaving Barca & MC seemed a destination for him), & as recently as few weeks ago when he said that LFC couldn't compete vs City financially.

The current standing of LFC in the top 10 or whatever charts going around doesn't equate to spending behavior in transfer market.

Fairly obvious too: FSG is selling the club b'se of this.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm

The accounts that led Klopp to say, for example, that LFC could not handle the fees + wages for the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, & Messi (after leaving Barca & MC seemed a destination for him), & as recently as few weeks ago when he said that LFC couldn't compete vs City financially.

The current standing of LFC in the top 10 or whatever charts going around doesn't equate to spending behavior in transfer market.

Fairly obvious too: FSG is selling the club b'se of this.

So we can't afford the top .01% but can afford the rest of the 99.99% of players. Honestly how do fans at every other club even exist? Based on how most of RAWK acts you think they'd all have walked away from the game years ago.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm
For the millionth time, for the price that Adams cost we should have been in on that. He can play RB as well. Just strange.
I'm sure with a lot of players we sound out their agents and we're told the player isn't interested in being a squad / utility player and would rather move elsewhere and be one of the first names on the team sheet.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
So we can't afford the top .01% but can afford the rest of the 99.99% of players. Honestly how do fans at every other club even exist? Based on how most of RAWK acts you think they'd all have walked away from the game years ago.

I might be misreading this response, but...

Have I been seeing things when reading that LFC has always used the spend-what-they-earn model and that this has meant certain players (due to the transfer fee amounts + wages involved) are a no-go?

Is this not what Klopp alluded to last week or so when he implied that this model needs to change so that he "can take more risks" in the transfer market?
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
I might be misreading this response, but...

Have I been seeing things when reading that LFC has always used the spend-what-they-earn model and that this has meant certain players (due to the transfer fee amounts + wages involved) are a no-go?

Is this not what Klopp alluded to last week or so when he implied that this model needs to change so that he "can take more risks" in the transfer market?

So if we earn the 6th most income in the world and we spend it all then how does that compare to every club in the world? How many clubs are there in the world?
