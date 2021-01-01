X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to 150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



https://twitter.com/plettigoal/status/1596245736899088384?s=46&t=lgjaYpAciEETgQFnGXP_kw



Remember that summer when Klopp wanted VVD and only him? Remember when, even though the club bangled the negotiations process with Southampton, Klopp still refused to bring any other CB, despite the fact clubs like Man City & Man U also courted VVD? Turns out that VVD had set his heart on Klopp all along.And here we are now, with this Jude business: Klopp refuses to entertain any other CMs this past summer, even though everybody and his dog knew that LFC needed to refresh the midfield. And despite the fact that the club & Klopp knowing that clubs like MC & RM have more financial power, they briefed journos in the summer that they'd wait for Bellingham.It would be extremely naive of Klopp & the club to have never envisioned Jude's profile increasing with another CL run with BVB this season and at the World Cup. They knew this would happen, and they still let it slip that we are after the lad as our #1 CM target.My guess here is that Klopp has some sort of encouragement from BVB & Jude that is keeping us interested when by all accounts (financially, at least) we should not even be in the conversation.Just saying.As an aside: I will still be very conflicted IF we managed to sign this kid, but at the expense of another mobile CM, as the money to buy him + another CM + another forward would be huuuuuge. Unless, of course, we become Mr. Moneybags in the very near future.