PeterTheRed

« Reply #46480 on: Yesterday at 11:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
I reckon there's no chance of either of those being sold in the next couple of years. Maybe Bajcetic can do a stint at Blackburn next season, if we get a midfielder in

If we don't sell Jones and Morton, it would be even more difficult to sign another midfielder on top of Bellingham ...
Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #46481 on: Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
Nunez
(Jota)
Diaz - Salah - Diaby
(Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott)
Bellingham - Fabinho
(Thiago - Henderson)
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
(Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Ramsay)
Alisson
(Kelleher)

Lets say that Jones and Morton get sold, and Bajcetic is loaned out. Who else do we sell, in order to sign another midfielder?

We've rolled with 14/15 senior players across midfield and attack in recent times. Why would we opt to go as low as 12? I know you like being a contrarian Mac, but we're not going to lose four senior midfielders (Milner, Ox, Keita + Jones in your scenario) and only replace them with one, as you know.
PeterTheRed

« Reply #46482 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm
We've rolled with 14/15 senior players across midfield and attack in recent times. Why would we opt to go as low as 12? I know you like being a contrarian Mac, but we're not going to lose four senior midfielders (Milner, Ox, Keita + Jones in your scenario) and only replace them with one, as you know.

Well, Milner, Keita, Ox and Jones will be out from this season's team, replaced by Bellingham and Diaby. Do you really think that we will give so little playing time to those two, so we will need another player on top of them?
Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #46483 on: Yesterday at 11:21:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Well, Milner, Keita, Ox and Jones will be out from this season's team, replaced by Bellingham and Diaby. Do you really think that we will give so little playing time to those two, so we will need another player on top of them?

Diaby is an unlikely target in my view, especially if as you suggest it would necessitate moving Mo to playing as a 10.

But yes, of course we can add another midfielder to that. Again, not sure why you think Klopp suddenly wants to go from 14/15 players across midfield and attack to just 12, in an era where we're players are being saddled with more and more games.
PeterTheRed

« Reply #46484 on: Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:21:56 pm
Diaby is an unlikely target in my view, especially if as you suggest it would necessitate moving Mo to playing as a 10.

But yes, of course we can add another midfielder to that. Again, not sure why you think Klopp suddenly wants to go from 14/15 players across midfield and attack to just 12, in an era where we're players are being saddled with more and more games.

Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...
Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #46485 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...

Im actually all for consolidating the number of midfielders we have, which is why I think well get two rather than three this summer.

But the idea that we need to move on four senior midfielders just to bring one in is ludicrous. Id also say that the team chart you posted is really imbalanced, and asks a hell of a lot of our midfield veterans.
PeterTheRed

« Reply #46486 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm
Im actually all for consolidating the number of midfielders we have, which is why I think well get two rather than three this summer.

But the idea that we need to move on four senior midfielders just to bring one in is ludicrous. Id also say that the team chart you posted is really imbalanced, and asks a hell of a lot of our midfield veterans.

Only if you live in the 4-3-3 dogma. If you accept the 4-2-3-1 with a double pivot, it is perfectly balanced. And extremely dangerous upfront ...
Classycara

« Reply #46487 on: Today at 01:11:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...
And you'd rely on Henderson Thiago and Fabinho's fitness and injury avoidance (while they play a greater proportion of minutes). Ok
PeterTheRed

« Reply #46488 on: Today at 01:41:36 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:11:26 am
And you'd rely on Henderson Thiago and Fabinho's fitness and injury avoidance (while they play a greater proportion of minutes). Ok

Fabinho's injury record is very decent ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fabinho/verletzungen/spieler/225693

As for Thiago and Henderson, they will be backups. I don't see a problem at all, if we use a double pivot. Then, we can replace them in 2024 and 2025, when their contracts are up ...
RedG13

« Reply #46489 on: Today at 04:51:12 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm
I could see us going for David Carmo in 2024. Previously linked and is massive. Based in the Portuguese league as well which Ward has a real hard on for.

With regards to Caicedo I suppose it depends how we use Henderson going forward. In the summer the line from a lot of journalists was we were looking for players who could play both the 6/8 role. Having more willing runners and stamina in midfield should make us more solid in general and allow us to use Fabinho and Henderson in the 6 role primarily.

And yes, I would take only two signings in the summer if one of them was Bellingham.
I would think for CB to replace Matip, Van den Berg going to have a chance to get that spot. Carmo would seem to fit a profile of CBs.
farawayred

« Reply #46490 on: Today at 05:28:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...
I'd argue you have quantity too, if you think in terms of games availability.
