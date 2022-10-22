Who'd shake hands now on Caicedo and Bellingham being our only additions by the end of the next two windows?



I'm torn on what we need to do in terms of transfers. Think there's a strong argument for three midfielders, but I think the club's view will be that getting someone of Bellingham's level coupled with Caicedo would be enough. It'd also allow us to reduce the size of our midfield, which has become hugely bloated - basically lose Milner, Ox and Keita while bringing two in, but bring in two who are starter quality. Might also help someone like Fabinho, who has struggled this season, to regain his form.



Also think we should be getting another forward, but I expect that if we renew Firmino the club will opt to focus resources in midfield.



Could be some other interesting things that crop up that force us to act. We don't have a ton of players we're likely to sell who'll bring lots of money in. Two that spring to mind are Kelleher and Tsimikas, but that would be driven by their desire to go somewhere they'll start every week. If they go, we should obviously be replacing them. Phillips likely goes, so is Klopp content with his four CBs or does he look to bring another in? Gomez has been in mixed form, while Matip will be entering the final year of his deal come summer - will there be any offers forthcoming?