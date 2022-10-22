« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1157 1158 1159 1160 1161 [1162]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2323423 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,259
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46440 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:20 pm
£10m added onto his price. sigh

True, Giroud will cost £11m now.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,158
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46441 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
Good job Scotland didnt qualify, imagine what a good WC plus his corners and free kicks would have done for Charlie Adam
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,277
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46442 on: Yesterday at 09:29:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
Good job Scotland didnt qualify, imagine what a good WC plus his corners and free kicks would have done for Charlie Adam

A good WC for Charlie is one that can handle half a kilo of mashed up Dundee cake.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46443 on: Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:20 pm
£10m added onto his price. sigh

I don't think that £10 million makes much difference when it comes to Mbappe ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,473
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46444 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm »
Mac, we're sending a scout to see if Sucic plays at the World Cup.

You;re a fan ain't you?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46445 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm
Mac, we're sending a scout to see if Sucic plays at the World Cup.

You;re a fan ain't you?

Yup, quite a big fan. Still not the finished article, but I would love if we could get him. Jurgen can turn him into a top player ...
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46446 on: Yesterday at 10:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:29:20 pm
A good WC for Charlie is one that can handle half a kilo of mashed up Dundee cake.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46447 on: Yesterday at 10:56:58 pm »
I could see Sucic being the midfielder we go for in January. Salzburg probably willing sellers post World Cup, and I remember Neil Jones saying in the summer we thought he was potentially elite. Not sure how much of an immediate impact he could make, but if hes someone we really like then itd be exciting enough.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46448 on: Yesterday at 11:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:56:58 pm
I could see Sucic being the midfielder we go for in January. Salzburg probably willing sellers post World Cup, and I remember Neil Jones saying in the summer we thought he was potentially elite. Not sure how much of an immediate impact he could make, but if hes someone we really like then itd be exciting enough.

Even though he is still 20, he already has 120 senior games (including 4 caps for Croatia) under his belt, so he might be able to contribute as early as this season ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,499
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46449 on: Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm »
If Dembele stays healthy the whole year I'd expect Barca will just renew his contract back at his previous huge salary but it's something worth keeping on eye on. Pretty sure he's reportedly on peanuts at the moment due to his health issues which meant there were no suitors for him last summer. When healthy the guy is a beast. Could certainly be a long-term Salah replacement where he's not really scoring all that many goals but he'd just feed Nunez, Jota and Diaz a ton.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,012
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46450 on: Today at 01:51:19 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm
If Dembele stays healthy the whole year I'd expect Barca will just renew his contract back at his previous huge salary but it's something worth keeping on eye on. Pretty sure he's reportedly on peanuts at the moment due to his health issues which meant there were no suitors for him last summer. When healthy the guy is a beast. Could certainly be a long-term Salah replacement where he's not really scoring all that many goals but he'd just feed Nunez, Jota and Diaz a ton.
That sounds like a terrible idea.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46451 on: Today at 02:20:23 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm
If Dembele stays healthy the whole year I'd expect Barca will just renew his contract back at his previous huge salary but it's something worth keeping on eye on. Pretty sure he's reportedly on peanuts at the moment due to his health issues which meant there were no suitors for him last summer. When healthy the guy is a beast. Could certainly be a long-term Salah replacement where he's not really scoring all that many goals but he'd just feed Nunez, Jota and Diaz a ton.
You found a replacement for Keita in the physio ward... If Dembele cannot stay fit in Spain, there is no chance he will be healthy in the much more physical PL.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46452 on: Today at 07:20:54 am »
Dont tend to watch or listen to much LFC fan media stuff but watched a recent Redmen TV video about the sale where two of the contributors talked about Bellingham and said we now had to sign him. I dont recall anywhere journalists saying we were waiting for Bellingham but it seems now plastered in fans minds.

Then the guy mentions sign Rice as well. This was after a long conversation about how we are self sustainable, how we can only spend a certain amount every summer etc.

The media have done a great number on Liverpool fans. The fume if he signs elsewhere will be epic.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46453 on: Today at 08:12:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:20:54 am
The media have done a great number on Liverpool fans. The fume if he signs elsewhere will be epic.

The fume from you if we do sign him would probably top it ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46454 on: Today at 08:13:29 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:12:30 am
The fume from you if we do sign him would probably top it ;D

Id be fuming if thats all we do. If we sign more players, I dont give a shit.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,158
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46455 on: Today at 09:38:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:12:30 am
The fume from you if we do sign him would probably top it ;D

But signing him might make it more likely we sign his mate Sancho (maybe they're mates, no idea). so the fume would be lessened at the prospect of signing the GOAT.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,321
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46456 on: Today at 10:59:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:20:54 am
Dont tend to watch or listen to much LFC fan media stuff but watched a recent Redmen TV video about the sale where two of the contributors talked about Bellingham and said we now had to sign him. I dont recall anywhere journalists saying we were waiting for Bellingham but it seems now plastered in fans minds.

Then the guy mentions sign Rice as well. This was after a long conversation about how we are self sustainable, how we can only spend a certain amount every summer etc.

The media have done a great number on Liverpool fans. The fume if he signs elsewhere will be epic.

Is it just the media though?
The club corrects a lot of outlandish stuff through the favoured jorunos and they haven't with this,  Klopp also said on more than one occassion player/s he wanted weren't on the market or were under contract... seems unlikely he was referring to Jonjo Shelvey

I agree fans are too wedded to the idea but there's also a legitimate chance from the smoke signals that the club / coaching staff are too wedded to it too .. and that they were too wedded to Tchouameni
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46457 on: Today at 11:46:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:59:51 am
Is it just the media though?
The club corrects a lot of outlandish stuff through the favoured jorunos and they haven't with this,  Klopp also said on more than one occassion player/s he wanted weren't on the market or were under contract... seems unlikely he was referring to Jonjo Shelvey

I agree fans are too wedded to the idea but there's also a legitimate chance from the smoke signals that the club / coaching staff are too wedded to it too .. and that they were too wedded to Tchouameni

I think the truth falls somewhere in the middle. It's clear we've tried / are trying to get Bellingham and therefore have been happy to wait for him. But I think it's likely also true that we're pursuing other options - I just don't see us being so overconfident on Bellingham to do anything else. Have said before but I think the biggest reason we didn't get someone after Tchouameni wasn't because of Bellingham, but because other targets don't meet our (very stringent) criteria. For all the talk in the summer of alternative targets like Nunes, Kone, Caicedo etc, I just think the club reckoned that, at that point, they weren't at the level we were looking for.

As a complete aside, seems that Gvardiol has a £40m release clause? He's a big Liverpool fan, wouldn't mind at all if we tried to get him.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46458 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:46:06 am

As a complete aside, seems that Gvardiol has a £40m release clause? He's a big Liverpool fan, wouldn't mind at all if we tried to get him.

We need another defender in my opinion. Sign him up.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,869
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46459 on: Today at 02:35:35 pm »
This Musiala kid is mustard.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46460 on: Today at 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:35:35 pm
This Musiala kid is mustard.

Has he got some British background as well as German or have I just totally made that up?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,693
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46461 on: Today at 03:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:31:47 pm
Has he got some British background as well as German or have I just totally made that up?

he was born in Germany, but his family moved to England when he was 7, and he was at Southampton and then Chelsea academy before going back to Germany.

He played for England at youth level.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,158
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46462 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm »
There goes Olmos price tag :duh
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online RedSetGo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • Pep Lijnders to take over from Klopp?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46463 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:56:58 pm
I could see Sucic being the midfielder we go for in January. Salzburg probably willing sellers post World Cup, and I remember Neil Jones saying in the summer we thought he was potentially elite. Not sure how much of an immediate impact he could make, but if hes someone we really like then itd be exciting enough.

Sucic then. Very talented left-footed CM, really creative and superb driving forward. We have Elliot though, a left-footed CM, who has played many games as that right-sided CM. Our CM problems this season have largely been lack of mobility and solidity in the midfield, which has led to us being very open at times, and having teams attack the space TAA leaves when foraying forward. The compromise has been to curtail TAA's forward positioning in the last few games, having him stay back somewhat.

All this to say this: instead of a Sucic, who has a similar profile to Elliot (minus the height difference of course), it seems to me that logic says that in Jan LFC will be looking too add a CM who can provide mobility/solidity and be able to play the #6 position (with Fabinho looking leggy & Henderson's fitness issues)?

My money is on a CM like Caicedo (or similar DM) in Jan.


Also: If the general consensus is that we will be going big for Jude in the summer, then the other CM we sign would not be a creative one too, which Sucic is. One of them is going to be strong defensively.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,955
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46464 on: Today at 07:02:39 pm »
Get in Jude Bellingham. It'll be horrible seeing him join another Premier League side. Has a ready made song when he joins also.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46465 on: Today at 07:45:13 pm »
Who'd shake hands now on Caicedo and Bellingham being our only additions by the end of the next two windows?

I'm torn on what we need to do in terms of transfers. Think there's a strong argument for three midfielders, but I think the club's view will be that getting someone of Bellingham's level coupled with Caicedo would be enough. It'd also allow us to reduce the size of our midfield, which has become hugely bloated - basically lose Milner, Ox and Keita while bringing two in, but bring in two who are starter quality. Might also help someone like Fabinho, who has struggled this season, to regain his form.

Also think we should be getting another forward, but I expect that if we renew Firmino the club will opt to focus resources in midfield.

Could be some other interesting things that crop up that force us to act. We don't have a ton of players we're likely to sell who'll bring lots of money in. Two that spring to mind are Kelleher and Tsimikas, but that would be driven by their desire to go somewhere they'll start every week. If they go, we should obviously be replacing them. Phillips likely goes, so is Klopp content with his four CBs or does he look to bring another in? Gomez has been in mixed form, while Matip will be entering the final year of his deal come summer - will there be any offers forthcoming?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46466 on: Today at 07:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:45:13 pm
Who'd shake hands now on Caicedo and Bellingham being our only additions by the end of the next two windows?

I'm torn on what we need to do in terms of transfers. Think there's a strong argument for three midfielders, but I think the club's view will be that getting someone of Bellingham's level coupled with Caicedo would be enough. It'd also allow us to reduce the size of our midfield, which has become hugely bloated - basically lose Milner, Ox and Keita while bringing two in, but bring in two who are starter quality. Might also help someone like Fabinho, who has struggled this season, to regain his form.

Also think we should be getting another forward, but I expect that if we renew Firmino the club will opt to focus resources in midfield.

Could be some other interesting things that crop up that force us to act. We don't have a ton of players we're likely to sell who'll bring lots of money in. Two that spring to mind are Kelleher and Tsimikas, but that would be driven by their desire to go somewhere they'll start every week. If they go, we should obviously be replacing them. Phillips likely goes, so is Klopp content with his four CBs or does he look to bring another in? Gomez has been in mixed form, while Matip will be entering the final year of his deal come summer - will there be any offers forthcoming?

I wouldn’t, even if Bellingham was one of the signings and we got another. Think we need to do more. I think we need at least two more players on top of that.

Kellaher and Gomez I would be tempted to sell if we could bring in someone like Gvardiol. Not sure I would sell Tsimikas but Gvardiol can play left back. Robbo has looked much better because of the break that Tsimikas has allowed him.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:22 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46467 on: Today at 07:55:55 pm »
Not for me. I want 3 CM's, a CB and a wide forward though appreciate there's next to no chance of that happening. I don't think he'd play Caicedo over Fab much either so it kinda ends up as 1 starting midfielder.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:51 pm by DelTrotter »
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46468 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:46:06 am
I think the truth falls somewhere in the middle. It's clear we've tried / are trying to get Bellingham and therefore have been happy to wait for him. But I think it's likely also true that we're pursuing other options - I just don't see us being so overconfident on Bellingham to do anything else. Have said before but I think the biggest reason we didn't get someone after Tchouameni wasn't because of Bellingham, but because other targets don't meet our (very stringent) criteria. For all the talk in the summer of alternative targets like Nunes, Kone, Caicedo etc, I just think the club reckoned that, at that point, they weren't at the level we were looking for.

As a complete aside, seems that Gvardiol has a £40m release clause? He's a big Liverpool fan, wouldn't mind at all if we tried to get him.

If hes got a £40m release clause thats a no brainer. Got everything we look for in a centre back. We need to start being a bit more ruthless with the likes of matip and Gomez. I know hes a left footed centre back but you get him as a long term replacement for Virgil and move on one of gomez or matip.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46469 on: Today at 08:09:06 pm »
We only need two CMs if Keita and Ox leaves, would like Caicedo/Joao Gomes and Kone if I had the choice.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46470 on: Today at 08:20:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:55:55 pm
Not for me. I want 3 CM's, a CB and a wide forward though appreciate there's next to no chance of that happening. I don't think he'd play Caicedo over Fab much either so it kinda ends up as 1 starting midfielder.

The two of them playing together - with Bellingham farther forward - would potentially unlock the Trent cheat code. I do agree that it feels like we need one more, though.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46471 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:45:13 pm
Who'd shake hands now on Caicedo and Bellingham being our only additions by the end of the next two windows?


I would but I'm in the camp that reckons that Fabs isn't cooked. Darwin, Jota and Diaz is a dirty frontline and I like us at the back for now. I hear the argument for three in midfield but reckon a special talent plus an athlete and we're looking very good again.
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Pages: 1 ... 1157 1158 1159 1160 1161 [1162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 