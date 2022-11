If Dembele stays healthy the whole year I'd expect Barca will just renew his contract back at his previous huge salary but it's something worth keeping on eye on. Pretty sure he's reportedly on peanuts at the moment due to his health issues which meant there were no suitors for him last summer. When healthy the guy is a beast. Could certainly be a long-term Salah replacement where he's not really scoring all that many goals but he'd just feed Nunez, Jota and Diaz a ton.