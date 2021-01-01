Sounds like you're questioning Mac Red's scouting credentials, which given he single handedly discovered Cavani and Suarez is a bit churlish.



To be honest, there is no great mistery behind that. I have watched those two at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 in Canada, and it was obvious that they are very talented. I was suggesting them pretty often in the Transfer Forum over the next couple of years, and they went on to fulfill their potential, just as Aguero, who was the biggest star of that tournament. Of course, I was also suggesting other players who have never reached the same hights, like Adrian Lopez. But, that is the beauty of the amateur eye test scouting. These days, it is rarely done. Everyone is just looking at the stat sites, and watching youth tournaments is a dying trade ...