« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1155 1156 1157 1158 1159 [1160]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2314308 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46360 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 05:23:08 pm
What are you seeing in Zubimendi? The other 4 are fantastic talents and a look at his numbers suggests he is not at their level?

Footballing brain, first and foremost. I think that he would be awesome next to Fabinho in a double pivot. Great long range passing that Salah, Nunez, Diaz and Jota would hugely benefit from. Great interceptor. Obviously different compared to Bellingham, Barella or De Jong, but I'd take him ahead of Rice every day of the week, and twice on Sunday ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46361 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
Bellingham wishes he was Gerrard.

In fact, he does. And at the age of 19, he is on a great path following his idol ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46362 on: Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
Sounds like you're questioning Mac Red's scouting credentials, which given he single handedly discovered Cavani and Suarez is a bit churlish.

To be honest, there is no great mistery behind that. I have watched those two at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 in Canada, and it was obvious that they are very talented. I was suggesting them pretty often in the Transfer Forum over the next couple of years, and they went on to fulfill their potential, just as Aguero, who was the biggest star of that tournament. Of course, I was also suggesting other players who have never reached the same hights, like Adrian Lopez. But, that is the beauty of the amateur eye test scouting. These days, it is rarely done. Everyone is just looking at the stat sites, and watching youth tournaments is a dying trade ...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,624
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46363 on: Today at 06:02:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:27 pm
Gapko
And that's why we'll never sign Gakpo.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,090
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46364 on: Today at 06:22:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm
To be honest, there is no great mistery behind that. I have watched those two at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 in Canada, and it was obvious that they are very talented. I was suggesting them pretty often in the Transfer Forum over the next couple of years, and they went on to fulfill their potential, just as Aguero, who was the biggest star of that tournament. Of course, I was also suggesting other players who have never reached the same hights, like Adrian Lopez. But, that is the beauty of the amateur eye test scouting. These days, it is rarely done. Everyone is just looking at the stat sites, and watching youth tournaments is a dying trade ...
Thanks Jimmy Harris.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46365 on: Today at 07:27:04 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
Rice was over hype for so long by the time he finally realized his potential and became a fine defensive midfielder it felt a bit anti climatic. Now hes only got a couple of years left at that level, which is a b+a- area anyway. Fab on song has been a top 5 guy for years now so thats the level we want. We tried with tch however thats spelt but he went galactico.

we want younger and better than rice even though hes not bad atm especially. at defence.

Not a huge advocate for Rice but he's 23 for fuck sake. Younger than Fabinho when we signed him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46366 on: Today at 07:30:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Footballing brain, first and foremost. I think that he would be awesome next to Fabinho in a double pivot. Great long range passing that Salah, Nunez, Diaz and Jota would hugely benefit from. Great interceptor. Obviously different compared to Bellingham, Barella or De Jong, but I'd take him ahead of Rice every day of the week, and twice on Sunday ...

100%. His movement and anticipation sets him apart. The release clause is between 50 to 60m euros so it will be in the range that we are comfortable with.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1155 1156 1157 1158 1159 [1160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 