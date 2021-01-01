Rice has developed as a player, but he is still not in my top 3 preferred midfield targets:
- Bellingham
- Barella
- Zubimendi
- De Jong
- Rice
De Jong is on £400K a week isnt he? so that would rule him out
Zubimendi looks like a pure 6, arent we looking for a controlling 8 and a more expressive one? not sure he fits those roles, we also want someone with outstanding physical qualities, he seems more suited to a slower paced league but i could be wrong
Barella, i dont see him coming to England, hes at a massive club in Italy
we could add players like Kone / caicedo / Sukic to the list who are more obtainable, either way, it will be January before we know it and will be fascinating to see what actually happens, wouldnt surprise me at all if no one comes in