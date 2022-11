Rice has developed as a player, but he is still not in my top 3 preferred midfield targets:



- Bellingham

- Barella

- Zubimendi

- De Jong

- Rice



De Jong is on £400K a week isnít he? so that would rule him outZubimendi looks like a pure 6, arenít we looking for a controlling 8 and a more expressive one? not sure he fits those roles, we also want someone with outstanding physical qualities, he seems more suited to a slower paced league but i could be wrongBarella, i donít see him coming to England, heís at a massive club in Italywe could add players like Kone / caicedo / Sukic to the list who are more obtainable, either way, it will be January before we know it and will be fascinating to see what actually happens, wouldnít surprise me at all if no one comes in