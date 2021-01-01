« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1154 1155 1156 1157 1158 [1159]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2311815 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46320 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm
Rice has developed as a player, but he is still not in my top 3 preferred midfield targets:

- Bellingham
- Barella
- Zubimendi
- De Jong
- Rice

De Jong is on £400K a week isnt he? so that would rule him out

Zubimendi looks like a pure 6, arent we looking for a controlling 8 and a more expressive one? not sure he fits those roles, we also want someone with outstanding physical qualities, he seems more suited to a slower paced league but i could be wrong

Barella, i dont see him coming to England, hes at a massive club in Italy

we could add players like Kone / caicedo / Sukic to the list who are more obtainable, either way, it will be January before we know it and will be fascinating to see what actually happens, wouldnt surprise me at all if no one comes in



Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46321 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
De Jong is on £400K a week isnt he? so that would rule him out

Zubimendi looks like a pure 6, arent we looking for a controlling 8 and a more expressive one? not sure he fits those roles, we also want someone with outstanding physical qualities, he seems more suited to a slower paced league but i could be wrong

Barella, i dont see him coming to England, hes at a massive club in Italy

we could add players like Kone / caicedo / Sukic to the list who are more obtainable, either way, it will be January before we know it and will be fascinating to see what actually happens, wouldnt surprise me at all if no one comes in

There are a lot of rumours about his wages, but it seems that De Jong is actually on basic £250,000 per week, going up to £400,000 with bonuses included. Still pretty expensive, but he might accept a pay cut in order to compete for the top honors ...

Zubimendi is a pure 6 only if you also consider Xabi Alonso a pure 6. Yes, he likes to sit deep, but his long range passing is great, and his brain is so fast he doesn't actually need to run that much. If we can't get Bellingham or Barella for whatever reason. Zubimendi would be my top choice ...
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46322 on: Today at 08:02:34 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:32:29 pm
to be honest, I never rated Rice and probably fell into that English tax hype, but he's impressed me the more I've seen him. Covers the pitch well, disciplined, great engine and natural leader

Hes the heir to Henderson. Great engine and does everything to a decent to good level. Not the most spectacular player but precisely what we need. Its a shame he will be prohibitively expensive.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46323 on: Today at 09:14:33 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:02:34 am
Hes the heir to Henderson. Great engine and does everything to a decent to good level. Not the most spectacular player but precisely what we need. Its a shame he will be prohibitively expensive.

Rice's contract expires 2024, if he has his heart set on 1 club west ham would get 70m tops in the summer of 2023 you would think
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46324 on: Today at 09:18:15 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 09:14:33 am
Rice's contract expires 2024, if he has his heart set on 1 club west ham would get 70m tops in the summer of 2023 you would think
West Ham have the option to extend it another year. Mad he basically signed a 6 1/2 year contract with them
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46325 on: Today at 10:30:06 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:02:34 am
Hes the heir to Henderson. Great engine and does everything to a decent to good level. Not the most spectacular player but precisely what we need. Its a shame he will be prohibitively expensive.

On the other hand we will have oxlade chamberlain off the books and will probably see see or both Bradley & Morton being sold next summer to raise funds, I guess it comes down to what the priority is for Klopp, does he want stability and control down the inside right flank so Trent and Salah can really express themselves? if thats the case the Rice would help get the best out of two of our most potent players, which makes the side much stronger overall
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,532
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46326 on: Today at 10:31:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Thing is that Rice is actually much closer to the type of player we need than what Bellingham is.
I'd argue Bellingham is more suited to what we need. He seems like the perfect player for the right of our midfield three, and if we need to play a double pivot he can go there too. Though I get the impression Fabinho isn't your favourite player right now, and you're probably keen to have an alternative to him. For what it's worth I think we need three midfielders, and one of them should be able to play at the base, but I think our biggest need is a box-to-box midfielder.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46327 on: Today at 10:31:49 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:18:15 am
West Ham have the option to extend it another year. Mad he basically signed a 6 1/2 year contract with them

Yes unless he has an out where he can join a top 4/6 side in the last few years of his deal it does seem like his agent did him a disservice, otherwise hes a hostage at West Ham
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46328 on: Today at 11:35:56 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:31:00 am
I'd argue Bellingham is more suited to what we need. He seems like the perfect player for the right of our midfield three, and if we need to play a double pivot he can go there too. Though I get the impression Fabinho isn't your favourite player right now, and you're probably keen to have an alternative to him. For what it's worth I think we need three midfielders, and one of them should be able to play at the base, but I think our biggest need is a box-to-box midfielder.

We are lacking legs from a defensive point of view. We are mid table or close to in our chances (good ones) given up in the numbers last time i saw. We are giving up an insane number of chances and a lot of that is down to poor pressing and gaps all over the place that the midfield is struggling to cover.

Some of that is definitely tactical but Bellingham’s main ability is going forward.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46329 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:31:49 am
Yes unless he has an out where he can join a top 4/6 side in the last few years of his deal it does seem like his agent did him a disservice, otherwise hes a hostage at West Ham

I think West Ham almost have to sell him this summer. Theyre going to be miles off European football by the look of it, and even if they can extend by a year theyll know that selling in the summer with two years on his deal is the way to go. Hell also be pushing for it massively with the World Cup behind him, and the money coming in can fund a huge splurge for them.

Not saying hes right for us necessarily, but Id be shocked if he didnt get his move in summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1154 1155 1156 1157 1158 [1159]   Go Up
« previous next »
 