For those advocating Rice, where do you think he would primarily play in the unlikely event he ended up with us? In Fabinho's position at the base of the midfield? In the right as a box to box the way Henderson used to do? On the left like Gini/Thiago tucking in closer to Fab while still getting high up the pitch?



Rice seems to have the skillset to reprise the Gini role more so than Thiago's. Thiago is much more expressive/forward playing than Rice is. As the left-sided #8, Rice's defensive strengths would complement Fabinho's, and yet Rice has that ability to drive forward with the ball. If we went for Rice it'd would signal Klopp wants to revert to that very solid midfield of 2018-19, whose solidity was based around Fabinho & Gini. Only qn for me would be where do you play Thiago then, as we still need his tempo-setting ability.Perhaps Rice would theoretically play as the RCM, but with a remit to stay close to Fabinho &, in addition to offer solidity in CM, to also cover Trent's forward surges?But for the ridiculous money WH will want, you could see how Rice would fit in our CM. The high price does make you think twice though.