T.Mills

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:58:44 pm
Awine Dup@Awinedup·56m
@theglobe

LFC have prioritised renewing contracts (Jones, Firmino and Keita) over the signing of a midfielder in January.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:02:25 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 03:58:44 pm
Awine Dup@Awinedup·56m
@theglobe

LFC have prioritised renewing contracts (Jones, Firmino and Keita) over the signing of a midfielder in January.

Can I be the first to notice that this was posted by A wind up? ;D
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
In this day and age....Awine Dup is the best you could think of? :D Wow. Surely Fay Knoose
T.Mills

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Ahh ya bloody spoil sports
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:19:13 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Ahh ya bloody spoil sports

You should thank us, as I suspect you were pretty close to replying to it about it showing FSGs ambition :)
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:08:52 am
Maybe Dortmund are dropping a little in terms of where young players might want to move to, or stay at...? Haaland has gone, Bellingham looks on his way. Their last two hyped young signings look a bit floppy (Adeyemi and Malen). They're looking a bit iffy for the top four (I know, I know :D). They're not quite the slam dunk for youngsters that I think they were 3/4 years ago

Haaland moved to MC knowing that he will be a starter. Wherever Bellingham ends up he will also be a starter. Unless if Man U replace choose Moukoko as the striker they've been waiting for, the lad would have to move to a mid table team in order to start games, as all the other top 6 PL teams he will have to be on the bench. And maybe he doesn't mind that, & that he will prioritize money as opposed to starting games. If it is building on his progress so far, most likely he remains where he's becoming an important player.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:24:46 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 02:35:28 pm
Why not, he's only 17, their star striker and will not be guaranteed a starting place in any of the big clubs that are after him.

Exactly this, re Moukoko. If the boy chases the money, then he has a lot of suitors, but if playing is crucial to him, long term deal with BVB most likely.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm
Haaland moved to MC knowing that he will be a starter. Wherever Bellingham ends up he will also be a starter. Unless if Man U replace choose Moukoko as the striker they've been waiting for, the lad would have to move to a mid table team in order to start games, as all the other top 6 PL teams he will have to be on the bench. And maybe he doesn't mind that, & that he will prioritize money as opposed to starting games. If it is building on his progress so far, most likely he remains where he's becoming an important player.

If you're one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga at 17 with one of the top sides in Germany, I doubt you're thinking that you won't get a kick elsewhere.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:33:37 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm
If you're one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga at 17 with one of the top sides in Germany, I doubt you're thinking that you won't get a kick elsewhere.

If you have poor advisors, that is. Otherwise the thinking would be what? Yeah, I will go to LFC and back myself to get ahead of Darwin, Jota, & Firmino?

The only time this lad moves to a top team, will be because he is willing to give it at least 2 years before he can be a starter - certainly at a place like LFC.
T.Mills

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:34:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:19:13 pm
You should thank us, as I suspect you were pretty close to replying to it about it showing FSGs ambition :)

Im sure you was warming up the fingers ready to argue the toss  ;D
leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:25:53 pm
Saw Rice saying if he could watch any past match from the stands it would be Istanbul. Can't wait to see him and money mase in a reds shirt next year.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:10:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:19:13 pm
You should thank us, as I suspect you were pretty close to replying to it about it showing FSGs ambition :)
the RAWK eruption you predicted almost happened today.  :)
Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:45:22 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 05:25:53 pm
Saw Rice saying if he could watch any past match from the stands it would be Istanbul. Can't wait to see him and money mase in a reds shirt next year.

Unsexy but exactly what we need.

I understand, to an extent, the cryarse's concerns about how much he'd cost but people doubting it from a football perspective can't have been paying all that much attention to how our midfield functioned during our most successful period in most of our lives 
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:31:59 pm
if prime Steven Gerrard was signed, some ppl would moan.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:49:08 am
The transfer fees for either Bellingham or Rice would be eye watering.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:11:15 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm
If you're one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga at 17 with one of the top sides in Germany, I doubt you're thinking that you won't get a kick elsewhere.

He'd probably start for Everton, next season, when they are in the Championship.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:19:34 am
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 06:45:22 pm
Unsexy but exactly what we need.

I understand, to an extent, the cryarse's concerns about how much he'd cost but people doubting it from a football perspective can't have been paying all that much attention to how our midfield functioned during our most successful period in most of our lives

Unfortunately he suffers from being english and playing for West Ham, if you see what he does on the pitch then there's no doubt he's exactly the type of player we need to control the opposition,lets hope he has a shit world cup and his price drops by £40M  ;D

Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:19:11 am
Rice would cost upwards of £100m. He's 24 in January which isn't exactly old, but he's not a £100m player and never will be.

Bellingham is a different story. Four years younger and a better player already. He could go on to be one of the very best, and reach the same levels as Gerrard, Lampard etc..
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:45:54 pm
For those advocating Rice, where do you think he would primarily play in the unlikely event he ended up with us? In Fabinho's position at the base of the midfield? In the right as a box to box the way Henderson used to do? On the left like Gini/Thiago tucking in closer to Fab while still getting high up the pitch?
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:28:14 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:45:54 pm
For those advocating Rice, where do you think he would primarily play in the unlikely event he ended up with us? In Fabinho's position at the base of the midfield? In the right as a box to box the way Henderson used to do? On the left like Gini/Thiago tucking in closer to Fab while still getting high up the pitch?

If we were to sign him Id imagine were sticking to double pivot, so in a midfield two.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:40:37 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:45:54 pm
For those advocating Rice, where do you think he would primarily play in the unlikely event he ended up with us? In Fabinho's position at the base of the midfield? In the right as a box to box the way Henderson used to do? On the left like Gini/Thiago tucking in closer to Fab while still getting high up the pitch?

Rice seems to have the skillset to reprise the Gini role more so than Thiago's. Thiago is much more expressive/forward playing than Rice is. As the left-sided #8, Rice's defensive strengths would complement Fabinho's, and yet Rice has that ability to drive forward with the ball.  If we went for Rice it'd would signal Klopp wants to revert to that very solid midfield of 2018-19, whose solidity was based around Fabinho & Gini. Only qn for me would be where do you play Thiago then, as we still need his tempo-setting ability.

Perhaps Rice would theoretically play as the RCM, but with a remit to stay close to Fabinho &, in addition to offer solidity in CM, to also cover Trent's forward surges?

But for the ridiculous money WH will want, you could see how Rice would fit in our CM. The high price does make you think twice though.
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:52:58 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:19:11 am
Rice would cost upwards of £100m. He's 24 in January which isn't exactly old, but he's not a £100m player and never will be.

Bellingham is a different story. Four years younger and a better player already. He could go on to be one of the very best, and reach the same levels as Gerrard, Lampard etc..

Good point.  Jude is a sure fire hit, Fergie won title after title, by taking the easy option and buying sure fire legends like Rooney, keane and Rio, who would be world class for 7 - 10 yrs, Jude is on that level, I would say Rice is more like Carrick level IMO.  Signing jude could be the equivalent of getting kevin de bruyne, when city were buying him, we were spending similiar amounts on lallana/can/lovren and we saw how that worked out, if we had got KDB not only would we have him, city wouldn't have and that could have swayed 1 maybe 2 title races
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:59:02 pm
Has anyone seen much of Manuel Ugarte? Read some good things and sounds like a defensive monster. Plus feel like we should have a Sporting player after signing Diaz and Darwin from the other big 3 clubs there.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:45:14 pm
Laimer + Bellingham = same outlay as two quality midfiedlers as Laimer is free?
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:07:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:45:14 pm
Laimer + Bellingham = same outlay as two quality midfiedlers as Laimer is free?
Would depend on if Laimer is available to play much for us
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:09:49 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:45:14 pm
Laimer + Bellingham = same outlay as two quality midfiedlers as Laimer is free?

Well not really, at this point we know free transfers aren't really free and wages are a huge part of the cost of a player.

Not that I'm saying we should buy them both regardless, just that it's not the same.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:37:00 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:19:34 am
Unfortunately he suffers from being english and playing for West Ham, if you see what he does on the pitch then there's no doubt he's exactly the type of player we need to control the opposition,lets hope he has a shit world cup and his price drops by £40M  ;D

He suffers far more from being ludicrously overhyped long before he deserved it, unfortunately many have overlooked his development since then and maintain their previous (and justified at the time) opinion on him.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:46:14 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:09:49 pm
Well not really, at this point we know free transfers aren't really free and wages are a huge part of the cost of a player.

Not that I'm saying we should buy them both regardless, just that it's not the same.

Sure but if youre trying to justify a big capital outlay on a player getting the other player you need for very little upfront outlay helps
PatriotScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:00:44 pm
We also need to remember that if Milner, Ox are leaving that we'll need homegrown players to get that quota.
