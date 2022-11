Because the requirements to play at the highest level (which is what we are aiming for) will certainly see his physical decline, in amount of running, acceleration, pressing (recovery from sprints) turning and agility.



It's not just about pace.



He has to compliment a new strike force, where does he fit in that? He certainly won't be coming on out wide - so only a central position....



When analysing all factors, a £200k bench boy with lots of running in his legs at 31 - might not be the most economic use of our limited budget.



We're dropping over £200k a week in the summer when Ox and Naby go so I think we can probably keep Bobby on our limited budget, considering we've coped with them two. Millie as well, although he tends to contribute a bit more.It really isn't a big thing. He's a legend here, he's still going well, he's never been particularly reliant on pace. Plenty of attackers like that go into their mid 30s at a good level. I think again people are using their annoyance at us not spending more money as a stick to beat many things with. Didn't sign a CM = skint = why are we giving Firmino and Jones new contracts = this is cos we wont be spending money in January.But anyway quick...FSG just said they've had loads of interest from investors. To the main board!