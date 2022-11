Sport Bild reporting many BVB players are irked by Jude Bellingham’s “disparaging body language” on the pitch while the transfer rumours surrounding him have for a while now been a “considerable source of friction“ in the dressing room.Sport Bild says the Bellingham family wants to further strengthen the negotiating position of JB during the World Cup by seeking concrete offers from likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man C & Chelsea. Then after World Cup, plan would be to official convey a desire to part ways.