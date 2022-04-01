« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
you said

With FFP essentially being replaced by the gradually stricter Squad Cost Rule Cap, the earlier you make a purchase of that size, the better it is under those rules

i.e. if teams wait to make a big purchase they would get hit harder.

this is accurate of course - but if the "gradually stricter rules" are not applied it makes no difference when purchases are made.

I made no comment about the rules being applied, merely that the rules get gradually stricter:

Quote
The 70 per cent Squad Cost Rule cap will be phased in over three years. In 2023/24 the cap will be 90 per cent, in 2024/25 it will be 80 per cent and from 2025/26 it will be 70 per cent.

https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11095/12584543/uefas-new-financial-sustainability-regulations-to-replace-ffp-all-you-need-to-know

Now if you purchased him in one of the next two windows, you could shed a lot of that amortisation hit before the cap drops to 70% (by which point hes probably got an extension anyway).
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:47 am by Red Cactii »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Any actual rumours with any kind of mileage in 'em?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:22:28 pm
Any actual rumours with any kind of mileage in 'em?

None, which is annoying because now with no football and the sales discussion, it would have been great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:22:28 pm
Any actual rumours with any kind of mileage in 'em?
We were interested in that lad Caleta-Car at one time, and he can get up to 45 mpg, which is quite a bit of milage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
He'll never live up to the brilliance of Matteo Ferrari
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:22:28 pm
Any actual rumours with any kind of mileage in 'em?

Gakpo, maybe.

Although apparently Bobby is renewing, which might mean we don't feel the need to add another attacker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:10:10 pm
Gakpo, maybe.

Although apparently Bobby is renewing, which might mean we don't feel the need to add another attacker.

Please don't link those two things together, you'll give some a rage-induced heart attack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
It will be interesting to see what we do. I suspect the club won't want to compromise their belief on transfers and that will make things very difficult for us. Klopp already mentioned we will have enough players after the break when asked about transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Florian Plettenberg (German source) has linked us with Noah Okafor in the summer. 25-30million euros from Salzburg. Swiss international who can play anywhere across the front line.

Also says new deal for Bobby is highly likely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Ta y'all!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:20:42 pm
It will be interesting to see what we do. I suspect the club won't want to compromise their belief on transfers and that will make things very difficult for us. Klopp already mentioned we will have enough players after the break when asked about transfers.

I think we will add a DM. There is no way we won't after what happened before the WC break.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46091 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm »


It's happening  ;)

Trent also gave up his normal shirt number 22 for Bellingham too...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:50:59 pm


It's happening  ;)

They are both not impressed with the RAWK transfer thread in this pic.

Step up your quality people or WE LOSE BELLINGHAM.


Keep it light. No bears. Keep El Lobo snark down to 0.1% and let's remind the younger England player that the Kop will sing HEY JUDE every home game and Klopp will turn him into a cheat mode.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Hey dont blame me if he doesn't come, I keep saying how great he is. I'm not the one constantly talking about Declan fucking Rice.

Jude if you're reading honestly mate, they dont know what they're on about
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:05:27 pm
I think we will add a DM. There is no way we won't after what happened before the WC break.

We shall see. Our players getting fit and available to play, will be like a bunch of new signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Hey Jude!  :wave

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
This Dubai camp could work out well. Aouar, Bennacer and Caqueret all will be right there if we can strike a deal ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:08:18 pm
Hey Jude!  :wave



Imagine that unveiling video...!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:16:14 pm
Imagine that unveiling video...!

A giant cake is slowly wheeled across Anfield. Massive explosion. Flames around the pitch.

Paul McCartney bursts out of the cake with a massive red guitar.

In both goal mouths are identifiable members of RAWK passing out in disbelief.

They all sing "Naaaaaaaa, Naaaaaaa, Nanna Na Naaaaaaaaaaah"............






Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
New from @JacobsBen

"Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later.

More info here: https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1592621465995972608
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:14:51 pm
New from @JacobsBen

"Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later.

More info here: https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1592621465995972608

Good news if true there on it being sooner rather than later, don't really need this hanging over us for a year or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:14:51 pm
New from @JacobsBen

"Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later.

More info here: https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1592621465995972608

Link acting up, so, Full thread:

Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later.

Important to note, 'sooner' in a sale context still takes a fair amount of time, especially with no interested party in exclusive talks or having undertaken due diligence. But sources do stress wheels are very much in motion with Mike Gordon now focused on finding options.

Jurgen Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of timescale, that the next two transfer windows won't be affected by the process. It's business as usual on the recruitment and planning side.

Multiple sources also say the sale process is framed towards an American-led investor, with one group already some weeks into talks and other investors, who specifically considered Chelsea, still giving a bid serious consideration.

Since @David_Ornstein broke news of a potential sale, #LFC have had a number of new suitors enquire. But Dubai Holding (or an affiliate) and Mumtalakat both deny interest. A MENA-based buyer or investor is not likely.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender.

FSG expect #LFC to sell for close to $1bn more than Chelsea, although their Forbes valuation is even higher ($4.45bn). They have specifically used that sale as a yardstick. That would put a sale price in today's market at $3.7bn (£3.1bn).

#CFC actually went for $3.1bn at the time, which equated to £2.3bn. But now it would only be $2.7bn and that's the number #LFC are to some extent judging their value against.

The expectation, from those familiar with the process, is offers of $3bn and above will be seriously entertained. But the growing volume of interest should result in a higher sale price should a chosen bidder progress.

A full sale is by no means certain. FSG don't just want the right price (they are making a huge profit either way), but the right group as well, so a lot will depend on not just the offer but the plan for the club going forward."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:19:45 pm
Link acting up, so, Full thread:

Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later.

Important to note, 'sooner' in a sale context still takes a fair amount of time, especially with no interested party in exclusive talks or having undertaken due diligence. But sources do stress wheels are very much in motion with Mike Gordon now focused on finding options.

Jurgen Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of timescale, that the next two transfer windows won't be affected by the process. It's business as usual on the recruitment and planning side.

Multiple sources also say the sale process is framed towards an American-led investor, with one group already some weeks into talks and other investors, who specifically considered Chelsea, still giving a bid serious consideration.

Since @David_Ornstein broke news of a potential sale, #LFC have had a number of new suitors enquire. But Dubai Holding (or an affiliate) and Mumtalakat both deny interest. A MENA-based buyer or investor is not likely.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender.

FSG expect #LFC to sell for close to $1bn more than Chelsea, although their Forbes valuation is even higher ($4.45bn). They have specifically used that sale as a yardstick. That would put a sale price in today's market at $3.7bn (£3.1bn).

#CFC actually went for $3.1bn at the time, which equated to £2.3bn. But now it would only be $2.7bn and that's the number #LFC are to some extent judging their value against.

The expectation, from those familiar with the process, is offers of $3bn and above will be seriously entertained. But the growing volume of interest should result in a higher sale price should a chosen bidder progress.

A full sale is by no means certain. FSG don't just want the right price (they are making a huge profit either way), but the right group as well, so a lot will depend on not just the offer but the plan for the club going forward."

I hope that last bit is true.  They have done the right thing by the club in a lot of ways over the years, regardless of being pro/anti, surely everyone sees that, so hopefully that carries on here.

As it says there, they will make a lot of money regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:38:45 pm
I hope that last bit is true.  They have done the right thing by the club in a lot of ways over the years, regardless of being pro/anti, surely everyone sees that, so hopefully that carries on here.

As it says there, they will make a lot of money regardless.

if FSG select the wrong group we know who to blame
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:38:45 pm
I hope that last bit is true.  They have done the right thing by the club in a lot of ways over the years, regardless of being pro/anti, surely everyone sees that, so hopefully that carries on here.

As it says there, they will make a lot of money regardless.

Yeah agree, that bit stuck out to me as well (and not just because he said profit not gain) - if FSG are genuinely considering what the new potential owners will be like, then fair play, although I am aware that can just be PR.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender.


These guys are literally worth about 13 billion dollars? Dont see how theyd be able to come in and be any different to FSG who are selling because they feel they cant compete financially and Im pretty sure FSG are worth more than them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:55:37 pm
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender.


These guys are literally worth about 13 billion dollars? Dont see how theyd be able to come in and be any different to FSG who are selling because they feel they cant compete financially and Im pretty sure FSG are worth more than them.
Really hope they are nowhere near us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
https://twitter.com/TransfersExcl/status/1592454545145462785

Quote
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Liverpools Fabinho. Liverpool would want at least £50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:19:12 pm
https://twitter.com/TransfersExcl/status/1592454545145462785


With the form he's in we'd probably be good selling him. We'd need an adequate replacement though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The summer of 2008. Xabi Alonso has just had an average season. The usual suspects in the Transfer Forum screaming for him to be sold, and replaced with Gareth Barry 😬
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:19 pm
The summer of 2008. Xabi Alonso has just had an average season. The usual suspects in the Transfer Forum screaming for him to be sold, and replaced with Gareth Barry 😬

That wasnt true. Most of the people on here were horrified about that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:19 pm
The summer of 2008. Xabi Alonso has just had an average season. The usual suspects in the Transfer Forum screaming for him to be sold, and replaced with Gareth Barry 😬

That never happened.  Unless Rafa was the one posting, he was the one who wanted Xabi out for Barry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:19:12 pm
https://twitter.com/TransfersExcl/status/1592454545145462785


Would be sensible to sell, especially for a good price like that. Fab best years are behind him and I'd trust our scouts to find good options in that defensive midfield role (21-25 year olds).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:19:45 pm
Link acting up, so, Full thread:

Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later.

Important to note, 'sooner' in a sale context still takes a fair amount of time, especially with no interested party in exclusive talks or having undertaken due diligence. But sources do stress wheels are very much in motion with Mike Gordon now focused on finding options.

Jurgen Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of timescale, that the next two transfer windows won't be affected by the process. It's business as usual on the recruitment and planning side.

Multiple sources also say the sale process is framed towards an American-led investor, with one group already some weeks into talks and other investors, who specifically considered Chelsea, still giving a bid serious consideration.

Since @David_Ornstein broke news of a potential sale, #LFC have had a number of new suitors enquire. But Dubai Holding (or an affiliate) and Mumtalakat both deny interest. A MENA-based buyer or investor is not likely.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender.

FSG expect #LFC to sell for close to $1bn more than Chelsea, although their Forbes valuation is even higher ($4.45bn). They have specifically used that sale as a yardstick. That would put a sale price in today's market at $3.7bn (£3.1bn).

#CFC actually went for $3.1bn at the time, which equated to £2.3bn. But now it would only be $2.7bn and that's the number #LFC are to some extent judging their value against.

The expectation, from those familiar with the process, is offers of $3bn and above will be seriously entertained. But the growing volume of interest should result in a higher sale price should a chosen bidder progress.

A full sale is by no means certain. FSG don't just want the right price (they are making a huge profit either way), but the right group as well, so a lot will depend on not just the offer but the plan for the club going forward."
The deal is probably more advanced than  this. They are trying to respect the confidentiality of the takeover. I'd be shocked if they didn't already have a shortlist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:55:37 pm
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender.


These guys are literally worth about 13 billion dollars? Dont see how theyd be able to come in and be any different to FSG who are selling because they feel they cant compete financially and Im pretty sure FSG are worth more than them.

Google says 3 billion. Either way no way a purchase by them doesnt involve a lot of debt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:41:38 pm
That wasnt true. Most of the people on here were horrified about that.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:46:41 pm
That never happened.  Unless Rafa was the one posting, he was the one who wanted Xabi out for Barry.

It is so nice when you can wash your hands from your sins 😄
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:03:30 pm
Google says 3 billion. Either way no way a purchase by them doesnt involve a lot of debt

The Chelsea deal they were the main players in had loads (loads!) of other investors so itd be the same here youd think.

https://news.sky.com/story/chelsea-fc-sale-sir-lewis-hamilton-and-serena-williams-pledge-funds-to-broughton-bid-12594861

This is a really interesting read on them:

Quote
They dont cut corners, says one associate. Theyre long-term investors in sports and not looking to make a quick profit before upping sticks and leaving. These (clubs) are legacy opportunities for them. They like to invest in opportunities where they can grow and sustain long-term success on the field and in the local community. The Sixers had been going through a period of mediocrity when they came in, much like the (top-flight ice-hockey team New Jersey) Devils when they purchased them in 2013. But they have solidified the Sixers infrastructure and restored the brand to what it once was. And, while they are looking long-term in so much they do, dont think they are not shy in investing in on-court, on-ice, on-field talent.

https://theathletic.com/3204473/2022/04/01/the-chelsea-bidders-josh-harris-and-david-blitzer-its-the-premier-league-youve-got-to-be-brave/?source=user_shared_article
