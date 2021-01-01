Who said the renewal would be £180k a week?



Is there anyone else that used to use clubcall for transfer gossip in the 80's/early 90's?It was a hotline number ,before the Internet, I would get in trouble with my parents, as they wouldn't believe it was football related premium numberWith inflation running as it is, if we offered him the same wages as before, that WOULD be a decrease of probably approx 20 - 30% his team would argue, thinking we might significantly lower these wages further might not be as simple as you imagine