I'd be happy to see Bobby get a new deal, situations like this aren't as black and white as they're often made out to be. We have problems in midfield due to keeping players too long which instantly makes people hesitant to extend the contract of another older player, but the issues in midfield are due to having multiple, injury prone older players and our one midfielder of a good age being extremely injury prone too. Our attack has a trio in their prime and a few youngsters with potential, so retaining an older head like Firmino while we look to rebuild the midfield could be really beneficial, provided it's only for a season or two.