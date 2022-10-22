It is not like we are overly old in our attacking options, Elliot and Carvalho are both 20 or under, Nunez is 23, even Diaz and Jota are only 25 as well, giving Bobby a one year extension so that we can focus on midfield in the summer doesn't seem like an unreasonable approach that is hardly putting off long term decisions excessively.
Jota, Diaz, Salah and Nunez are ahead of him but Jota has been horribly injury prone this past year. Also we have a big issue with balance in that forward line where we have three options for up front (1 position) but 3 for 2 wide positions. Elliott isnt right for our attacking line up and Carvalho is still adapting.
Also Firmino will still be on big money. In a situation where money is tight (which lets be honest, quite clearly is) then why keep players like him?
To me it will feel like us again putting off big decisions. Thats not worked out too well this season. If we are serious about challenging, then we should be looking to invest in all areas of the field.