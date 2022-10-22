What about the fact that Firmino earns more than most of our up front options? Also Jota has been injured a lot. We definitely need another attacker.



City have Alaverez challenging Haaland.



He doesn't challenge Haaland. He's a rotation player a across their attack. In a big game there is no question as to who'd start. If we sign an attacker we'd be better getting someone like that though but I'd argue if we aren't going to do that with Jota, Carvalho or Diaz we probably wouldn't with many players.I'd let Firmino go. We should be giving Carvalho more minutes over him and putting Nunez through the middle as well to get a better idea of how they will work long term. If Klopp likes/trusts Carvalho and Jota isn't going to end up like Keita I think we're fine going with 5 senior players plus some Elliott/jones/academy minutes next year. Our squad is massive, we shouldn't need a like for like replacement (or multiple) for every position in the team. It's like some were saying we need another right back before Ramsay had even played, maybe he's not good enough but we don't need 3