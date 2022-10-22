« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45920 on: Today at 12:30:45 pm
The Firmino contract stuff just sounds like the usual Jurgen PC waffle to be honest, we always hear it then the contract just runs out and off they go. He's been saying the same for months and still no contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45921 on: Today at 12:40:46 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:52:47 am
Coutinho's sale bought us VVD, this is now an established fact
You don't have to buy it, it isn't for sale, but clearly Coutinho was in 2017/8.  Don't make the mistake of thinking when rumours hit the press is exactly when clubs enter discussions

Since when is allowing a manager to spend what we make a bad thing though?

Over those 2 windows we spent £100m more than the Coutinho money as well, so the signings made were not just down to his sale, but we obviously cannot know whether we would have still gone for one of those expensive options or been forced into looking for cheaper options in order to still sign a goalie, defender and 2 midfielders over those two windows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45922 on: Today at 12:51:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:28 pm
Source?

I dont like it. This side needs a serious injection of youth and keeping players like Bobby on and putting off long term decisions isnt looking very good.

We got ourselves in this situation by putting these big decisions off. We should be looking to replace him with a better, younger option.

It is not like we are overly old in our attacking options, Elliot and Carvalho are both 20 or under, Nunez is 23, even Diaz and Jota are only 25 as well, giving Bobby a one year extension so that we can focus on midfield in the summer doesn't seem like an unreasonable approach that is hardly putting off long term decisions excessively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45923 on: Today at 01:02:04 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:51:49 pm
It is not like we are overly old in our attacking options, Elliot and Carvalho are both 20 or under, Nunez is 23, even Diaz and Jota are only 25 as well, giving Bobby a one year extension so that we can focus on midfield in the summer doesn't seem like an unreasonable approach that is hardly putting off long term decisions excessively.

Jota, Diaz, Salah and Nunez are ahead of him but Jota has been horribly injury prone this past year. Also we have a big issue with balance in that forward line where we have three options for up front (1 position) but 3 for 2 wide positions. Elliott isnt right for our attacking line up and Carvalho is still adapting.

Also Firmino will still be on big money. In a situation where money is tight (which lets be honest, quite clearly is) then why keep players like him?

To me it will feel like us again putting off big decisions. Thats not worked out too well this season. If we are serious about challenging, then we should be looking to invest in all areas of the field.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45924 on: Today at 01:16:01 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:51:49 pm
It is not like we are overly old in our attacking options, Elliot and Carvalho are both 20 or under, Nunez is 23, even Diaz and Jota are only 25 as well, giving Bobby a one year extension so that we can focus on midfield in the summer doesn't seem like an unreasonable approach that is hardly putting off long term decisions excessively.

We would not need  to bring in a bobby replacement were he to go. We need a player that can compete with salah's spot, we need that whether bobby stay or not, him staying is just wages that limit our ability to spend in all areas, it doesn't help us focus, that is a false economy.  Salah, jota and nunez can all play thru the middle likely better than him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45925 on: Today at 01:21:51 pm
Think we'd benefit if we could have a set athletic midfield 3 all able to win duels and deliver the ball to our forwards regularly with maybe 2/3rds of them playing most games and alternating the other starter depending need for rest,their form,the opposition and need for experience to develop their understanding and patterns of play together.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45926 on: Today at 01:41:28 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 01:16:01 pm
We would not need  to bring in a bobby replacement were he to go. We need a player that can compete with salah's spot, we need that whether bobby stay or not, him staying is just wages that limit our ability to spend in all areas, it doesn't help us focus, that is a false economy.  Salah, jota and nunez can all play thru the middle likely better than him
We don't need someone to challenge Salah. Like Van Dijk, Trent and Alisson we need them to be playing at their best for 40+ games. City don't have someone challenging De Bruyne or Haaland for example. The money needed to guarantee someone who woukd be taking minutes away from our best paid players isn't the best use of resources. Ideally we'd just trust Diaz or Jota to rotate there sometimes or Gordon/Doak in domestic cups to start with

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45927 on: Today at 01:42:54 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:41:28 pm
We don't need someone to challenge Salah. Like Van Dijk, Trent and Alisson we need them to be playing at their best for 40+ games. City don't have someone challenging De Bruyne or Haaland for example. The money needed to guarantee someone who woukd be taking minutes away from our best paid players isn't the best use of resources. Ideally we'd just trust Diaz or Jota to rotate there sometimes or Gordon/Doak in domestic cups to start with



What about the fact that Firmino earns more than most of our up front options? Also Jota has been injured a lot. We definitely need another attacker.

City have Alaverez challenging Haaland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45928 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Its people like Jurgen Klopp who want shiny new toys who are basically questioning Klopp  the games gone

One day hell learn mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45929 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:42:54 pm
What about the fact that Firmino earns more than most of our up front options? Also Jota has been injured a lot. We definitely need another attacker.

City have Alaverez challenging Haaland.
He doesn't challenge Haaland. He's a rotation player a across their attack. In a big game there is no question as to who'd start. If we sign an attacker we'd be better getting someone like that though but I'd argue if we aren't going to do that with Jota, Carvalho or Diaz we probably wouldn't with many players.

I'd let Firmino go. We should be giving Carvalho more minutes over him and putting Nunez through the middle as well to get a better idea of how they will work long term. If Klopp likes/trusts Carvalho and Jota isn't going to end up like Keita I think we're fine going with 5 senior players plus some Elliott/jones/academy minutes next year. Our squad is massive, we shouldn't need a like for like replacement (or multiple) for every position in the team. It's like some were saying we need another right back before Ramsay had even played, maybe he's not good enough but we don't need 3
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45930 on: Today at 01:56:26 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:50:13 pm
He doesn't challenge Haaland. He's a rotation player a across their attack. In a big game there is no question as to who'd start. If we sign an attacker we'd be better getting someone like that though but I'd argue if we aren't going to do that with Jota, Carvalho or Diaz we probably wouldn't with many players.

I'd let Firmino go. We should be giving Carvalho more minutes over him and putting Nunez through the middle as well to get a better idea of how they will work long term. If Klopp likes/trusts Carvalho and Jota isn't going to end up like Keita I think we're fine going with 5 senior players plus some Elliott/jones/academy minutes next year. Our squad is massive, we shouldn't need a like for like replacement (or multiple) for every position in the team. It's like some were saying we need another right back before Ramsay had even played, maybe he's not good enough but we don't need 3

We might need like for like if we want to win the league. Carvalho still has a lot of development to do and we are almost at the half way point and Firmino has been first choice for a lot of it. This is not like 18-21, with a massively robust forward line.

We do have a massive squad but its also bloated with many players who are either not effective or too old. Id be letting 7 or so go and bringing 3-4 in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45931 on: Today at 04:59:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:56:26 pm
We might need like for like if we want to win the league. Carvalho still has a lot of development to do and we are almost at the half way point and Firmino has been first choice for a lot of it. This is not like 18-21, with a massively robust forward line.

We do have a massive squad but its also bloated with many players who are either not effective or too old. Id be letting 7 or so go and bringing 3-4 in.

Weve got better forwards than City, thats the one area we dont need to change much. They have Haaland Alvarez Mahrez Foden Grealish we have Salah Diaz Nunez Bobby Jota Carvahlo, I wouldnt swap their options for ours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45932 on: Today at 05:02:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:42:54 pm
What about the fact that Firmino earns more than most of our up front options? Also Jota has been injured a lot. We definitely need another attacker.

City have Alaverez challenging Haaland.

In what world do we definitely need another forward? We have 5 top class forwards to choose from when fit. We have one of the best set of forwards in the world.

What we desparetly need is a top class midfielder or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45933 on: Today at 05:02:58 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:59:13 pm
Weve got better forwards than City, thats the one area we dont need to change much. They have Haaland Alvarez Mahrez Foden Grealish we have Salah Diaz Nunez Bobby Jota Carvahlo, I wouldnt swap their options for ours.

City will sign more and you dont know when Bobbys legs fall off. We cant be gambling on stuff next season, get in reinforcements and challenge, or put stuff off and slide down the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45934 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm
In a really good position to make a big push for top four from post World Cup. Really should be one or two signings sorted by then to help us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45935 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm
I know players stop being good when they hit 30 but I think we have done well enough reducing the age of the forward line with Jota (25), Diaz (25) and Nunez (23) that offering Bobby a new contract isn't the worst thing in the world. I wouldn't be averse to getting another young forward in but if Firmino is still contributing then why not?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45936 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm
Huge weeks coming up for us in more ways than one with the takeover stuff. Obviously a few more games after the break before the window but hopefully Valverde and Jude can play v Brighton away. Assume they wouldn't be registered for Brentford.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45937 on: Today at 05:27:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:02:58 pm
City will sign more and you dont know when Bobbys legs fall off. We cant be gambling on stuff next season, get in reinforcements and challenge, or put stuff off and slide down the league.

It would be more of a gamble to be splitting transfer funds between two areas when we have one area that is vastly in need of rebuilding than the other, one more season of Bobby on a reduced salary would be fine if it allows us to make the signings we need to make in midfield, if we do find ourselves short out wide then we can adjust the formation to get more out of those we have available.

Ideally, we will sign two midfielders in January, then another in the summer alongside a forward who can play wide right, but if things aren't ideal then we can wait a window for that last one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45938 on: Today at 05:30:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:28 pm
Source?

I dont like it. This side needs a serious injection of youth and keeping players like Bobby on and putting off long term decisions isnt looking very good.

We got ourselves in this situation by putting these big decisions off. We should be looking to replace him with a better, younger option.

These decisions worry me that we will try to do a budget, short cut.


Quote
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·4h
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are in talks to discuss Roberto Firminos new contract: Normal conversations are happening, so we will see what happens there. 🚨🇧🇷 #LFC

Firminos current deal expires in June 2023.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45939 on: Today at 05:34:14 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:50:13 pm
He doesn't challenge Haaland. He's a rotation player a across their attack. In a big game there is no question as to who'd start. If we sign an attacker we'd be better getting someone like that though but I'd argue if we aren't going to do that with Jota, Carvalho or Diaz we probably wouldn't with many players.

I'd let Firmino go. We should be giving Carvalho more minutes over him and putting Nunez through the middle as well to get a better idea of how they will work long term. If Klopp likes/trusts Carvalho and Jota isn't going to end up like Keita I think we're fine going with 5 senior players plus some Elliott/jones/academy minutes next year. Our squad is massive, we shouldn't need a like for like replacement (or multiple) for every position in the team. It's like some were saying we need another right back before Ramsay had even played, maybe he's not good enough but we don't need 3

I wouldnt and I sincerely hope Klopp feels the same. I dont see hes taking minutes from Carvalho or anyone else for that matter.

What hes doing is proving hes a class act and is worth his place. Has he regressed from his pomp? Almost certainly. But when he plays, he still makes us better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45940 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:28 pm
Source?

I dont like it. This side needs a serious injection of youth and keeping players like Bobby on and putting off long term decisions isnt looking very good.

We got ourselves in this situation by putting these big decisions off. We should be looking to replace him with a better, younger option.

These decisions worry me that we will try to do a budget, short cut.
Bobby deserves an extension IMO.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45941 on: Today at 05:54:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:52:50 pm
Bobby deserves an extension IMO.

Maybe, not sure thats right for us anyway. We have more than enough old players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:54:31 pm
Maybe, not sure thats right for us anyway. We have more than enough old players.
He's still got a lot to contribute. Extending his contract doesn't mean that he'll start every game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45943 on: Today at 05:55:34 pm
I also think we should let Bobby leave, we have a problem with an aging squad so giving him an extension doesn't help.

Its a huge risk that his legs go and we really need more athleticism and energy in the team. Let him leave a club legend and get a quick wide player in to bring some balance in the makeup of our forward line (I don't want to see Darwin play wide)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45944 on: Today at 05:57:34 pm
Think renewing Bobby for another year depends on longer term system were recruiting for.

If we want to go back to the 433, then Id say Nunez and Jota can over the middle position and were light on another wide player, so Id move him on in lieu of that.

If were sticking with a double pivot and need a 10, then Id keep him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45945 on: Today at 05:58:43 pm
Klopp saying what youd expect re January:

If something is possible, we will do it. If the door opens up, we are open as well. It's not about wanting or not. We will see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45946 on: Today at 05:59:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:55:26 pm
He's still got a lot to contribute. Extending his contract doesn't mean that he'll start every game.

He is starting pretty much every game right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45947 on: Today at 06:00:04 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:58:43 pm
Klopp saying what youd expect re January:

If something is possible, we will do it. If the door opens up, we are open as well. It's not about wanting or not. We will see.

Sounds familiar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45948 on: Today at 06:06:01 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:58:43 pm
Klopp saying what youd expect re January:

If something is possible, we will do it. If the door opens up, we are open as well. It's not about wanting or not. We will see.

He says that every single window tbf.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45949 on: Today at 06:06:32 pm
Wait so does that mean he knows were being taken over or he knows hes leaving and going to manage the Saudi Arabia national team?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45950 on: Today at 06:07:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:52:50 pm
Bobby deserves an extension IMO.

I agree.

Sign the ting.
